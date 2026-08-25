India's AI court regulations put judicial accountability first

Indian courts have already seen orders and filings citing judgments invented by an AI tool. Synthetic evidence is creeping into court records, and confidential client data is leaking into public chatbots. Each episode chips away at the one thing courts cannot function without: public trust that justice is real, fair, and human.
India's judiciary has chosen to act before AI autonomy erodes that trust. The Supreme Court's draft Regulations for Use of Artificial Intelligence in Courts, 2026, are an all-India attempt to put AI on a leash of its own making while safeguarding judicial independence and technological self-reliance. The concerns about hallucinations, bias, and data leakage are well rehearsed. The harder question is legitimacy: whether people can trust a justice system that quietly runs on machines. On that, the draft is more far-sighted than its critics allow.
The counterfactual matters. AI is already part of India's judicial technology landscape: SUVAS translates judgments into Indian languages, while SUPACE and LegRAA assist with research, all used under supervision. The danger lies not in such approved tools but in what spreads without rules. A defective translation can distort a pleading, a biased listing tool can delay urgent relief, and a confidential prompt typed into a public chatbot can surrender privileged information. Each touches a constitutional nerve: fair trial under Article 21, equality under Article 14, and the right to be heard. A vacuum is not neutral. It is risk, and it falls hardest on those least able to bear it.
Seen this way, regulation is not a brake on technology but what makes it usable. Decades of social science show that people accept decisions they see as fair, even when they lose. Legitimacy, not raw accuracy, allows an institution to adopt a new tool and have the public live with the results. The draft's machinery is easy to misread. Disclosure of AI-assisted filings, an AI register, incident reporting, audits, and a verification authority all look like tripwires against harm. It is better understood as a trust infrastructure. Build that scaffolding first, and capability can follow with public confidence intact.
The organizing idea is human primacy. The draft pairs a presumption in favour of responsible adoption with firm prohibitions on uses that touch liberty most directly. No algorithm may replace the judge in deciding a case, setting bail, assessing bail risk, or predicting future conduct, nor may opaque "black-box" systems be used where rights are at stake. Put simply, AI may assist the court, but it cannot become the court. Globally, this is mainstream, but unusually thorough. The European Union's AI Act treats AI in the administration of justice as "high-risk", and arbitral institutions refuse to hand the decision itself to a machine. On accessibility, the draft goes further than many, requiring tools for persons with disabilities and for litigants in India's many languages, so the gains are not cornered by the digitally fluent.
A network of institutions is meant to keep this promise honest. A national apex body, supported by AI committees and secretariats in the courts, approves tools, sets standards, audits systems, and reports publicly. Their real job is not merely to clear technology for use but to build and sustain the legitimacy on which everything else rests.
That ambition also leaves the draft well placed to survive constitutional scrutiny because its architecture tracks the tests the courts already apply. The most important is proportionality: a legitimate aim, a rational connection, the least restrictive means, and a fair balance. The draft is built in that spirit. It encourages AI for administrative and access-to-justice tasks and reserves its heaviest safeguards for uses that touch liberty, lawful rights, or the integrity of a judicial outcome. It echoes the way courts treat expert evidence: A system must be tested, verified, and explained before it is trusted. Above all, accountability rests with the human, not the machine. That answers any charge of arbitrariness under Article 14.
For all that, the draft rests on institutional trust rather than the trust of the people it affects. That is its deepest gap. The machinery may satisfy a committee yet leave the litigant being told that a machine was used but unable to question what it did. The express grievance route is clearest for prohibited uses; a litigant injured by a flawed but permitted tool has remedies that are underspecified. The rights to contest an output or ask for a human decision are thinly drawn. Much of what shapes a case happens before judgment, in filing, scrutiny, listing, and translation. AI can shape justice there without appearing on the record. In-house audits assume technical capacity the judiciary is still building. And the real risk sits in the undisclosed chatbot on a lawyer's phone. The framework cannot catch what is never declared, so disclosure rewards the careless and punishes the honest.
These gaps point to a horizon the draft has not yet reached. Litigants can fairly claim AI that delivers justice faster, more multilingually, and more inclusively. They can equally claim protection from being ranked, profiled, or quietly disadvantaged by a machine no one can explain. Both claims deserve a sober hearing, not a reflexive answer, in a system carrying a vast and growing backlog.
If finalised, these regulations will be judged less by how many uses they forbid than by how much justice they help deliver, and by whether they keep faith with the litigant who can least afford to be failed. The next step is long term: India's own technical and ethical standards for judicial AI, and rules of advocate conduct that give filing-stage disclosure real teeth. AI in courts should be trusted only when the Constitution can see it, question it, and control it.
Prof. Dr. Sreejith Alathur, Associate Professor of Information Systems and Head of the Centre for Digital Innovation and Transformation, IIM Kozhikode.
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