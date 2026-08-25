India's AI court regulations put judicial accountability first

Indian courts have already seen orders and filings citing judgments invented by an AI tool. Synthetic evidence is creeping into court records, and confidential client data is leaking into public chatbots. Each episode chips away at the one thing courts cannot function without: public trust that justice is real, fair, and human.

India's judiciary has chosen to act before AI autonomy erodes that trust. The Supreme Court's draft Regulations for Use of Artificial Intelligence in Courts, 2026, are an all-India attempt to put AI on a leash of its own making while safeguarding judicial independence and technological self-reliance. The concerns about hallucinations, bias, and data leakage are well rehearsed. The harder question is legitimacy: whether people can trust a justice system that quietly runs on machines. On that, the draft is more far-sighted than its critics allow.

The counterfactual matters. AI is already part of India's judicial technology landscape: SUVAS translates judgments into Indian languages, while SUPACE and LegRAA assist with research, all used under supervision. The danger lies not in such approved tools but in what spreads without rules. A defective translation can distort a pleading, a biased listing tool can delay urgent relief, and a confidential prompt typed into a public chatbot can surrender privileged information. Each touches a constitutional nerve: fair trial under Article 21, equality under Article 14, and the right to be heard. A vacuum is not neutral. It is risk, and it falls hardest on those least able to bear it.

Seen this way, regulation is not a brake on technology but what makes it usable. Decades of social science show that people accept decisions they see as fair, even when they lose. Legitimacy, not raw accuracy, allows an institution to adopt a new tool and have the public live with the results. The draft's machinery is easy to misread. Disclosure of AI-assisted filings, an AI register, incident reporting, audits, and a verification authority all look like tripwires against harm. It is better understood as a trust infrastructure. Build that scaffolding first, and capability can follow with public confidence intact.

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The organizing idea is human primacy. The draft pairs a presumption in favour of responsible adoption with firm prohibitions on uses that touch liberty most directly. No algorithm may replace the judge in deciding a case, setting bail, assessing bail risk, or predicting future conduct, nor may opaque "black-box" systems be used where rights are at stake. Put simply, AI may assist the court, but it cannot become the court. Globally, this is mainstream, but unusually thorough. The European Union's AI Act treats AI in the administration of justice as "high-risk", and arbitral institutions refuse to hand the decision itself to a machine. On accessibility, the draft goes further than many, requiring tools for persons with disabilities and for litigants in India's many languages, so the gains are not cornered by the digitally fluent.

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