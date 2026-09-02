How sports fandom helps build stronger professional relationships

Imagine this. You are at a conference representing your company, where you barely know anyone. The opening session ends, and everyone spills out for coffee. You find yourself standing next to a senior executive from another organisation, someone important to you.

You exchange names, talk briefly about why you are at the event, and perhaps comment on one of the speakers.

Then comes that uncomfortable but familiar moment. The coffee is half drunk, the obvious questions are exhausted, and neither of you quite knows where to take the conversation next.

And then, perhaps someone nearby mentions the opening match of the new English Premier League season, or a cricket match from the previous evening. Perhaps you notice the logo of an IPL team on their phone cover. Or perhaps there is a major tournament taking place that week.

“Did you watch the match last night?”

The conversation changes almost immediately.

Five minutes later, you are discussing a captain’s decision, an extraordinary performance, or whether the umpire got that call completely wrong. Maybe you discover that you support the same team. There is some friendly banter about a rival. Perhaps even some laughter.

You may still know relatively little about each other professionally. But something important has changed. You are no longer complete strangers.

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This is one of the more underrated benefits of following sport. We usually think of sport as entertainment, exercise, or fandom. But knowing what is happening in a sport, with a team, or even with one particular player can also become a surprisingly useful professional asset.

It gives you something increasingly valuable in professional life: easy common ground.

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Better than talking about the weather

Many professional relationships begin with small talk. The problem is that much of small talk is painfully small.

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“How was your flight?” “Busy week?” “Traffic was bad?”

There is nothing wrong with these questions. They simply do not give the other person much to work with.

Sport is different because it comes with stories and, more importantly, emotions. There are winners and losers, extraordinary performances, controversial decisions, comebacks, rivalries, and personalities. Even a simple question such as, “Did you watch the match yesterday?” can lead somewhere.

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And unlike many subjects that generate strong opinions, sport is usually relatively safe territory, even if you disagree on something.

Politics can divide a room. Personal questions can feel intrusive. Launching immediately into work can feel transactional. Sport allows people to disagree, banter, and express an opinion without the conversation necessarily becoming uncomfortable.

It can cut across hierarchy

One of the awkward realities of professional life is that hierarchy affects conversation. A young employee meeting a senior executive may struggle to know what to say. This becomes even more obvious in those forced situations: You both arrive early for a meeting, get stuck in a lift together, or share a car ride to an event.

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A shared interest can temporarily flatten that hierarchy. A 24-year-old analyst and a 54-year-old CEO may have completely different lives, but both can be equally frustrated by the same football club or cricket team.

A student and an experienced business leader may have little professional experience in common, but both may have watched the same Wimbledon final.

For a few minutes, designation matters a little less. Sport does not magically eliminate status differences. It simply creates a space in which two people can interact as people first. And that can be remarkably useful.

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It gives you something to come back to

The first conversation matters. The second may matter even more.

Suppose you discover that someone follows Formula 1. Three months later, you meet them again.

You no longer have to begin from zero. “What did you make of the last race?” Suddenly, there is continuity.

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This is an overlooked part of building professional relationships. People may not remember precisely what you discussed when you first met. But they often remember small hooks.

The Arsenal supporter. The person who prefers Test cricket to T20. The colleague who follows Indian badminton or table tennis.

These details make people easier to remember. More importantly, they make future conversations easier to restart. Repeated small interactions create familiarity. And familiarity can eventually make more substantial professional conversations easier.

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Sport travels surprisingly well

This becomes particularly useful when working across countries and cultures. You may know little about someone’s hometown, industry, or personal background, but both of you may know Sachin Tendulkar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Max Verstappen, or Carlos Alcaraz.

Global sport creates shared reference points. Of course, the sport changes depending on where you are. Cricket can open conversations across India, Australia, England, and large parts of South Asia. Football travels much more. Formula 1 has built a large international following. Tennis, badminton, and other sports create their own bridges.

You do not need to follow all of them. One genuine interest is enough.

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Sport can teach you something too

But the professional value of following sport is not entirely about other people. Some of it may come from what years of watching sport quietly teach you.

One of the important lessons is about uncertainty. Sport constantly reminds us that good decisions do not guarantee good outcomes. A captain can make the statistically correct decision and still lose. The better player can have a terrible day. A team can dominate a match and still concede in the final minute.

That distinction between process and outcome matters far beyond sport. It matters in investing, entrepreneurship, management, and careers.

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Sport also gives us a front-row seat to the less glamorous side of excellence. We celebrate the century, the Grand Slam title, or the winning goal. But following athletes over many years makes it difficult to ignore what sits underneath those moments: repetition, practice, consistency, recovery, and the ability to keep going through periods when results are poor.

And perhaps sport teaches us how to lose.

Every great athlete loses. Champions lose finals. Great batters get out for zero. The best teams go through terrible seasons. What separates them is not an ability to avoid defeat, but an ability to return after it.

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Sport makes this cycle unusually visible: Prepare, compete, sometimes lose, learn, and come back again. Yesterday’s defeat matters, but it cannot be allowed to defeat you again tomorrow.

Careers work much the same way. A rejected application, failed project, lost client, or missed promotion can hurt. But the setback itself and what happens next are two different things. You can be defeated without letting defeat define you.

You don't need to become an expert

None of this means you should start memorising football tables or cricket statistics because it might help at your next networking event. That would defeat the purpose.

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Following sport is useful only when the interest is genuine.

Pick something you actually enjoy. One sport. One team. One league. Perhaps even one player. Follow it enough to understand what is happening. Watch the occasional big event, a World Cup, the Olympics, or a Grand Slam, and develop an interest and an opinion.

And, importantly, be curious about what other people think. The objective is not to demonstrate knowledge. It is to create conversation.

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The spaces between work

There is a broader lesson here. As careers become increasingly digital, efficient, and task-driven, professional interactions can become strangely narrow. We discuss projects, deadlines, presentations, and deliverables, and then move on to the next meeting.

But relationships are rarely built entirely through agendas.

They also develop in the minutes before the meeting starts, over lunch, during a conference break, on a long car ride, or while waiting for everyone else to join a call. The things that connect us in those moments may have absolutely nothing to do with our jobs.

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Following sport happens to give us one more way to connect. It can give us common ground with people we barely know, continuity with people we meet again, and perhaps even a few useful lessons about uncertainty, consistency, and perspective.

Sometimes, that is worth far more than knowing last night’s score.