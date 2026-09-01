Does social class influence who we trust?

Trust is an important part of what keeps society humming. Without it, workplace dynamics would break down, relationships would break up, and paranoia, alienation and isolation would skyrocket. But how do people decide whether someone deserves to be trusted – and does their class status have anything to do with it?

INSEAD Associate Professor of Organisational Behaviour Nadav Klein, together with his co-authors*, carried out research to investigate just that. They examined if people tend to trust others from lower- or higher-class contexts, and how whether someone belonged to a specific class context in childhood or is currently a part of it influences this relationship.

Why it matters

Understanding how class status and trust intersect can give us a richer understanding of socioeconomic inequalities and how people from different milieus relate to each other. Plus, if social class does indeed affect whether and how people trust one another, then either growing up or currently existing within a given class background may offer certain benefits.

For instance, if people from lower-class contexts, especially in childhood, are more likely to be trusted than those from higher-class contexts, this is a key reputational benefit that they can take advantage of. This could incentivise them to broadcast signals that communicate humble upbringings, which is something that many politicians already do.

The study

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The researchers conducted 17 studies to test whether participants trusted targets from lower-class contexts; if this differed for targets’ childhood vs. current class status; and if there was a difference between trust behaviour vs. trust expectations. Trust behaviour refers to accepting vulnerability with respect to another person – for instance, letting someone housesit for you while you’re on vacation. Trust expectations refer to believing that person will reward rather than exploit your vulnerability (i.e. having faith that the person housesitting for you won't steal valuable items).

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