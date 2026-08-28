The hidden costs of AI that organisations often overlook

Microsoft's Satya Nadella gave a name to something many AI users have sensed but struggled to articulate. He labelled it the "Reverse Information Paradox," and the phrase deserves the attention it has received.

The argument is simple and unsettling. "You essentially pay for intelligence twice," he wrote, once in monetary terms and once in the proprietary knowledge you feed the system to make it perform. Every prompt employees write, every correction they make to a flawed draft, every workflow they share to teach the model, all of this is know-how leaving the building, one interaction at a time. Nadella calls this residue "intelligence exhaust," and the metaphor is apt: It drifts out almost invisibly, and it accumulates elsewhere.

The conversation around AI costs is still esoteric and revolves around the visible invoice: subscription fees, token pricing, and internet bills. These are real, but they are the smaller payment. The larger payments are made in currencies that never appear on any bill, and they are charged to organisations and individuals alike.

Let's start with the organisation. A firm's most defensible advantage is rarely what is written in its manuals. It is what lives in its people and has accumulated through experience. To get good output from AI, employees must supply exactly this context: how the firm prices, how it negotiates, and what it has learned from past failures. The better the results you want, the more of yourself you must reveal. The most enthusiastic adopters, paradoxically, pay the highest hidden price.

For Indian organisations, the stakes are worth stating plainly. IT firms, banks, manufacturers, and MSMEs are adopting AI at remarkable speed, often through off-the-shelf subscriptions whose terms few have read closely. For a mid-sized Indian firm, decades of hard-won process knowledge may be its only genuine moat. If that knowledge quietly compounds inside someone else's model, the firm has financed its own commoditisation.

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