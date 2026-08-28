The hidden costs of AI that organisations often overlook

Microsoft's Satya Nadella gave a name to something many AI users have sensed but struggled to articulate. He labelled it the "Reverse Information Paradox," and the phrase deserves the attention it has received.
The argument is simple and unsettling. "You essentially pay for intelligence twice," he wrote, once in monetary terms and once in the proprietary knowledge you feed the system to make it perform. Every prompt employees write, every correction they make to a flawed draft, every workflow they share to teach the model, all of this is know-how leaving the building, one interaction at a time. Nadella calls this residue "intelligence exhaust," and the metaphor is apt: It drifts out almost invisibly, and it accumulates elsewhere.
The conversation around AI costs is still esoteric and revolves around the visible invoice: subscription fees, token pricing, and internet bills. These are real, but they are the smaller payment. The larger payments are made in currencies that never appear on any bill, and they are charged to organisations and individuals alike.
Let's start with the organisation. A firm's most defensible advantage is rarely what is written in its manuals. It is what lives in its people and has accumulated through experience. To get good output from AI, employees must supply exactly this context: how the firm prices, how it negotiates, and what it has learned from past failures. The better the results you want, the more of yourself you must reveal. The most enthusiastic adopters, paradoxically, pay the highest hidden price.
For Indian organisations, the stakes are worth stating plainly. IT firms, banks, manufacturers, and MSMEs are adopting AI at remarkable speed, often through off-the-shelf subscriptions whose terms few have read closely. For a mid-sized Indian firm, decades of hard-won process knowledge may be its only genuine moat. If that knowledge quietly compounds inside someone else's model, the firm has financed its own commoditisation.
But there is a second ledger, and it belongs to the individual. Every time we let AI draft an email, summarise a report, or make the first attempt at thinking, we save time, but we also skip the very struggle through which skill is built. Writing is not merely output; it is how we discover what we think. Professionals who outsource their apprenticeship to a chatbot may find, a few years later, that they possess seniority without judgement. A muscle that is never exercised does not develop.
There is a privacy cost as well. Individuals confide in AI tools with a candour they would not share with colleagues: career pivots, salary details, half-baked business ideas, and even medical concerns. Each disclosure feels trivial; together, they form an intimate portrait held by a commercial entity. Then there is a subtler dependency cost: the quiet erosion of confidence that comes from never facing a blank page alone, the habit of consulting the algorithm before trusting one's own skill and experience.
None of this is an argument for abstinence. AI's benefits are genuine, and refusing them carries its own price. The argument is for reading the full invoice before signing. Satya Nadella's prescriptions, keeping control of your data, building private learning environments, avoiding dependence on a single model, and ensuring that what you teach an AI remains yours, are sensible. A warning does not become false because its issuer profits from the cure.
For organisations, the task is to negotiate learning rights as rigorously as they negotiate price. It is also to capture the learning loop internally, treating prompts, corrections, and evaluations as organisational memory rather than vendor exhaust. For individuals, the task is discipline: Decide what you will always do yourself, guard what you disclose, and use the algorithm to extend your thinking rather than substitute for it.
The first invoice for AI arrives by email every month. The hidden invoice arrives years later, when a firm discovers that everything it knew, everyone now knows, and professionals discover they can no longer work without the tool that learned from them. The time to read that invoice is now.
Dr. Priya Chaudhary, Assistant Professor, OB and HR, IMI Delhi
- Home /
- Thought-leadership /
- International-management-institute /
- The-hidden-costs-of-ai-that-organisations-often-overlook