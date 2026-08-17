How mandatory CSR helps firms boost margins and competitive advantage

Mandatory CSR is often seen as an additional burden, but a new study finds that it can benefit both firms and the government.

In 1970, the New York Times Magazine published an essay by American economist Milton Friedman titled, “The Social Responsibility of Business is to Increase Its Profits.” Friedman posited that a corporation’s primary obligation is to its shareholders and that its purpose is to maximise profits, provided it operates within the ambit of the law, without deception or fraud. Thus, for a long time, corporate social responsibility (CSR) was an afterthought, existing at the periphery of more salient business objectives.

However, in recent years, societal expectations of businesses have expanded, leading to a broader philosophical shift that has pushed firms to place greater importance on CSR. In 2019, for instance, the Business Roundtable, representing nearly 200 of America’s largest corporations, redefined the purpose of a corporation. Contesting the long-held view that decision-making should focus solely on shareholder interests, it emphasised firms’ fiduciary and ethical responsibilities to employees, customers, suppliers, and society at large.

While CSR remains largely voluntary in most parts of the world, a few countries have experimented with formalising it through regulation. It is against this backdrop that India introduced a distinct framework through the Companies Act of 2013, requiring all qualifying firms to spend at least 2 percent of their average net profits from the previous three years on CSR activities. The move elicited a wide range of responses from companies.

In a new study, ISB Professor Hariom Manchiraju and his co-authors S Arunachalam, Rahul Suhag, and Praveen K Kopalle use this variation to test whether mandatory CSR spending affects the pricing power of firms. They do so using gross margin, which measures the share of revenue retained after production costs, and analyse whether advertising reinforces this effect by making CSR visible to consumers.

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