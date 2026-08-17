How mandatory CSR helps firms boost margins and competitive advantage

Mandatory CSR is often seen as an additional burden, but a new study finds that it can benefit both firms and the government.
In 1970, the New York Times Magazine published an essay by American economist Milton Friedman titled, “The Social Responsibility of Business is to Increase Its Profits.” Friedman posited that a corporation’s primary obligation is to its shareholders and that its purpose is to maximise profits, provided it operates within the ambit of the law, without deception or fraud. Thus, for a long time, corporate social responsibility (CSR) was an afterthought, existing at the periphery of more salient business objectives.
However, in recent years, societal expectations of businesses have expanded, leading to a broader philosophical shift that has pushed firms to place greater importance on CSR. In 2019, for instance, the Business Roundtable, representing nearly 200 of America’s largest corporations, redefined the purpose of a corporation. Contesting the long-held view that decision-making should focus solely on shareholder interests, it emphasised firms’ fiduciary and ethical responsibilities to employees, customers, suppliers, and society at large.
While CSR remains largely voluntary in most parts of the world, a few countries have experimented with formalising it through regulation. It is against this backdrop that India introduced a distinct framework through the Companies Act of 2013, requiring all qualifying firms to spend at least 2 percent of their average net profits from the previous three years on CSR activities. The move elicited a wide range of responses from companies.
In a new study, ISB Professor Hariom Manchiraju and his co-authors S Arunachalam, Rahul Suhag, and Praveen K Kopalle use this variation to test whether mandatory CSR spending affects the pricing power of firms. They do so using gross margin, which measures the share of revenue retained after production costs, and analyse whether advertising reinforces this effect by making CSR visible to consumers.
Market impact of CSR compliance
The study grouped firms into three categories based on their response to the CSR law:
- NEWSPENDER: Firms that started investing in CSR only after the mandate came into effect.
- PROSOCIAL: Firms that were already active in philanthropic activities before the mandate and continued their efforts afterwards.
- NONSPENDER: Firms that chose not to spend on CSR, instead explaining why they did not comply by using the law’s “comply or explain” provision.
The study examined nearly 2,000 firms over six years, from 2012 to 2017, covering three years before and three years after the CSR mandate. To measure the impact of the law on firms, the researchers focused on gross margin premium, a measure of pricing power that captures the additional margin a firm earns relative to its industry peers.
How firms responded to the CSR mandate
The study found systematic differences across firms in the extent of their CSR spending and the objectives they prioritised.
NEWSPENDER firms treated CSR primarily as a cost to be absorbed while maximising profits. PROSOCIAL firms, by contrast, structured their decisions to maximise both profits and consumer surplus. NONSPENDER firms abstained from CSR spending by offering operational justifications for their non-participation and continued to focus on increasing profits.
After the implementation of the mandate, the researchers found that NEWSPENDER firms achieved a greater increase in gross margins than both PROSOCIAL and NONSPENDER firms. PROSOCIAL firms maintained an advantage in gross margin premiums over NONSPENDER firms before and after the law, while NONSPENDER firms trailed behind both groups in the post-mandate period.
Within the NEWSPENDER group, firms that invested more in advertising after the mandate achieved significantly higher gross margins than those that spent less. The findings therefore foreground the role of advertising in generating financial returns from CSR contributions.
Advertising increased the impact of CSR
To test whether advertising CSR activities amplifies the impact of social investments on gross margins, the researchers analysed changes in CSR-related advertising before and after the law’s implementation. They also reviewed advertisements from a sample of 180 firms and classified them as CSR-related or otherwise.
For example, Ashok Leyland, India’s second-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, ran advertisements for its “Road to School” initiative, which aimed to increase access to education in remote villages. These advertisements were classified as CSR-related. Meanwhile, the product-focused advertisements run by Dabur, a leading CPG company, were not considered CSR-related.
In the pre-law period, the share of firms undertaking CSR-related advertising was modest across all three groups. After the law, however, NEWSPENDER firms significantly increased advertising around their CSR activities. This was most likely aimed at publicising their social commitments and contributions to a broader set of stakeholders and the market.
Creating social and business value
In emerging markets, where voluntary social spending by firms is often limited, mandates such as India’s CSR law function as a regulatory mechanism that encourages more companies to undertake activities that benefit society. At the policy level, the study suggests that the law has widened the channel through which corporate activity contributes to public welfare.
When these social commitments are communicated clearly and credibly through advertising, they result in higher revenues.
A large body of CSR literature has focused on consumer sentiment and shareholder returns, paying relatively little attention to the managerial choices that influence outcomes on the ground, such as how firms price, promote, and position their social commitments. Turning the lens inward, the authors note that “modern marketers need to balance business sense with a social heart”, making deliberate decisions about both the substance of CSR and how it is communicated.
“The CSR law represents a win-win for the government and profit-maximising firms, a true case of doing better by doing good,” the authors opine.
Beyond creating social value, the findings suggest that a mandatory CSR obligation can help firms build stronger brand identities and maintain their competitive advantage.
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