What lures Netflix viewers?

One of the surprise hits of 2025 was the animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters. Though it initially received only a small theatrical release in June, buzz around the movie grew so much while it was streaming on Netflix that a wider theatrical run in August topped the U.S. box office. Netflix later declared it the most popular film to ever appear on its platform, the soundtrack album went platinum, and the characters became the year’s hottest Halloween costumes.

The movie’s success was another win for the Netflix strategy of using its recommendation system to bring a broad range of content to potentially interested viewers. In the best-case scenario, movies and shows like K-Pop Demon Hunters, Squid Game, or Stranger Things become must-see entertainment, driving a wave of new subscriptions.

But it’s hard to say what made these particular movies and shows click with viewers. Was it the allure of the content itself? Or was it the boost provided by Netflix’s personalization algorithm?

It’s a tricky question—one that Guy Aridor, an assistant professor of marketing at Kellogg, has been working to address with Netflix coauthors Kevin Zielnicki, Aurelien Bibaut, Allen Tran, Winston Chou, and Nathan Kallus. In a working paper, they present a model that disentangles the influence of the platform’s recommendation service from the underlying value of the content itself.

In addition to helping Netflix determine how many additional viewers different shows and movies attract, the model also offers a data-driven perspective on the types of content that recommendation systems help the most.

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