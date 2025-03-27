Serial Entrepreneur Reveals His Biggest Financial Mistakes in Viral TEDx Talk

Dr Somdip Dey at TEDx University of Essex 2024

In the era of digital dominance, social media has permeated every aspect of our lives—shaping our perceptions, influencing our decisions, and often dictating our financial habits. For many, the allure of social media extends beyond mere entertainment, leading to excessive spending and financial missteps. This is a lesson that Dr Somdip Dey, an AI scientist, self-made serial entrepreneur, and tech innovator, learned the hard way.

Hailing from a humble background in Kolkata, India, Dr Dey's journey to success is one of resilience, innovation, and self-reliance. Today, he stands as a pioneer in multiple technological domains, including QR code-based degree authentication to combat fake certifications and AI-driven consumer food waste reduction. As the CEO and Chief Scientist at Nosh Technologies—a deep-tech company leveraging AI and blockchain for sustainability—Dr Dey has established himself as a leading figure in the global technology landscape. He also serves as a Professor of Practice (AI/ML) and the Danah Zohar Professor of Quantum Philosophy at Woxsen University, Hyderabad.

Yet, despite his impressive credentials, Dr Dey has candidly admitted to making significant financial mistakes—mistakes that he attributes to the overwhelming influence of social media. In his viral TEDx talk, " Is Social Media the Reason You're Broke? ", Dr Dey opens up about how social media's curated illusions of wealth and success led him down a financially reckless path. Over a decade, he spent more than £500,000 (approximately INR 5 crore) on luxury goods, including high-end watches and cars, in an attempt to align his lifestyle with the extravagant standards perpetuated online.

Dr Dey's TEDx talk, which was originally delivered at TEDx University of Essex and later selected as a TEDx Editor's Pick, sheds light on how social media fuels impulsive financial decisions. He claimed in the talk that everyday people spend over 150 minutes on average on social media apps, a staggering amount of time that significantly impacts financial decision-making and lifestyle choices. He points out that over 80% of consumers' purchasing habits are influenced by posts from friends, while more than 75% are swayed by brands they follow online. This influence often goes unnoticed, subtly shaping our perceptions of what constitutes success and happiness.