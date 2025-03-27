Serial Entrepreneur Reveals His Biggest Financial Mistakes in Viral TEDx Talk

Dr Somdip Dey at TEDx University of Essex 2024
In the era of digital dominance, social media has permeated every aspect of our lives—shaping our perceptions, influencing our decisions, and often dictating our financial habits. For many, the allure of social media extends beyond mere entertainment, leading to excessive spending and financial missteps. This is a lesson that Dr Somdip Dey, an AI scientist, self-made serial entrepreneur, and tech innovator, learned the hard way.
Hailing from a humble background in Kolkata, India, Dr Dey's journey to success is one of resilience, innovation, and self-reliance. Today, he stands as a pioneer in multiple technological domains, including QR code-based degree authentication to combat fake certifications and AI-driven consumer food waste reduction. As the CEO and Chief Scientist at Nosh Technologies—a deep-tech company leveraging AI and blockchain for sustainability—Dr Dey has established himself as a leading figure in the global technology landscape. He also serves as a Professor of Practice (AI/ML) and the Danah Zohar Professor of Quantum Philosophy at Woxsen University, Hyderabad.
Yet, despite his impressive credentials, Dr Dey has candidly admitted to making significant financial mistakes—mistakes that he attributes to the overwhelming influence of social media. In his viral TEDx talk, "Is Social Media the Reason You're Broke?", Dr Dey opens up about how social media's curated illusions of wealth and success led him down a financially reckless path. Over a decade, he spent more than £500,000 (approximately INR 5 crore) on luxury goods, including high-end watches and cars, in an attempt to align his lifestyle with the extravagant standards perpetuated online.
Dr Dey's TEDx talk, which was originally delivered at TEDx University of Essex and later selected as a TEDx Editor's Pick, sheds light on how social media fuels impulsive financial decisions. He claimed in the talk that everyday people spend over 150 minutes on average on social media apps, a staggering amount of time that significantly impacts financial decision-making and lifestyle choices. He points out that over 80% of consumers' purchasing habits are influenced by posts from friends, while more than 75% are swayed by brands they follow online. This influence often goes unnoticed, subtly shaping our perceptions of what constitutes success and happiness.
Dr Dey remarked that the digital world is full of curated images and videos that make people feel the need to keep up with a certain lifestyle. He admitted to getting caught in this cycle himself, purchasing items that, in hindsight, did not contribute to his well-being or happiness. He now wants to use his platform to help others recognize these traps and break free from them.
He highlights two key psychological concepts that explain why social media fuels excessive spending: the "Man in the Car Paradox" and the "Diderot Effect." The first, coined by financial expert Morgan Housel, suggests that people don’t buy luxury items for the item itself but for the status and social admiration it brings. Meanwhile, the second, named after the French philosopher Denis Diderot, explains how one extravagant purchase often triggers a chain reaction of additional purchases, as individuals attempt to match their overall lifestyle to their latest acquisition.
Dr Dey explains that social media constantly exposes users to images of luxury, success, and the "perfect life." These images, fueled by algorithms, can trigger compulsive buying habits, making people feel that they need these things to be happy or successful, ultimately leading to financial instability.
While acknowledging his past mistakes, Dr Dey also provides actionable solutions to break free from the cycle of social media-induced financial distress. He recommends limiting social media exposure to 30 minutes per day to minimize the subconscious impact of aspirational content and avoid mindless scrolling that leads to impulsive purchases. Dr Dey emphasized this point in his TEDx talk, stating, "Time is the most valuable resource that all of us have regardless of whether we are poor or rich. If we lose time, we can never get it back." Instead of engaging with influencers who perpetuate materialistic lifestyles, he suggests following accounts that provide genuine educational, financial, or personal growth value. One of his most practical strategies is implementing a 48-hour pause before making purchases influenced by social media. This rule allows individuals to assess whether the purchase is genuinely necessary or just an impulsive reaction to online influence.
Unlike many who inherit wealth or financial safety nets, Dr Somdip Dey built his success from the ground up. From his early days in Kolkata to becoming an MIT Innovator Under 35 in AI & Robotics and leading a global deep-tech company, his journey is a testament to perseverance and self-determination. However, even the most accomplished individuals are not immune to the psychological traps set by the digital world.
His candid reflections serve as a wake-up call, particularly for young entrepreneurs and professionals who aspire to wealth but risk falling into the social media-induced spending trap. By sharing his financial mistakes openly, Dr Dey hopes to inspire a shift in digital consumption habits—encouraging people to focus on long-term financial stability rather than short-term gratification.
Dr Dey’s TEDx talk has already sparked significant discussions and has been lauded for its raw honesty and practical takeaways. In addition to his academic and entrepreneurial accolades, he was recognized as the Outstanding Achiever in Innovation, Science & Technology at the India UK Achievers Honours in 2023, alongside figures such as Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. His insights continue to resonate across industries, making him not only a technological innovator but also a voice of financial wisdom in an era of digital excess.
For those looking to regain control of their financial well-being, the key lesson from Dr Somdip Dey’s journey is clear: financial success isn’t about how much you earn, but how wisely you manage and protect your resources. Social media can be a powerful tool, but unchecked, it can also become a financial trap that leads to excessive spending and misplaced priorities.