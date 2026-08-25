4th edition of the CNBC-TV18 and Nucleus Software Banking Transformation Summit

Artificial Intelligence is helping India’s banking sector take new strides in its digital transformation. As financial institutions embed AI into lending, risk management, compliance and customer engagement, the next chapter of this transformation is being written - one where the success of AI will no longer be measured by innovation alone, but by how responsibly it is deployed at scale.

It is against this backdrop that the CNBC-TV18 Banking Transformation Summit, presented by Nucleus Software, is returning for its 4th edition, bringing together the country’s most influential voices from banks, NBFCs, fintech and government to discuss the next phase of India’s financial evolution.

This year’s theme, ‘Scaling Bharat Banking with Responsible AI,’ reflects the changing priorities of the industry as financial institutions look to scale AI-led innovation while preserving trust, ensuring regulatory alignment and expanding access to financial services responsibly.

In an exclusive curtain raiser for the summit, Vishnu R Dusad, Co-founder and Managing Director, Nucleus Software, highlighted the transformative role AI is expected to play in core banking functions. He spoke about India’s unique advantage in digital public infrastructure and how AI could help create a more inclusive financial ecosystem. “Through AI, we will be able to reach the masses in the remotest corners of our country, deliver hyper-personalization, and give them the opportunity to change their lives,” said Mr. Dusad.

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Mr. Dusad also discussed the possibilities of AI beginning to influence critical decisions across the banking value chain. “It is still some distance away. Certain challenges remain. But through well-defined guardrails, we would be able to address those challenges and make sure that the value AI deliver to the society is given in the right manner.”

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