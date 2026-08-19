Building-a-beauty-brand-before-20-how-rajvansh-arora-is-reimagining-skincare-for-a-new-generation

At a time when most teenagers are deciding what to study in college, Rajvansh Arora was making business decisions that would shape the future of a consumer brand. Born in 2007, Arora represents a new generation of entrepreneurs entering business earlier than ever, bringing fresh perspectives on branding, consumer behaviour, and digital culture.

His entrepreneurial journey did not begin with a startup pitch or a university incubator. It began inside his family’s business, Amorvet, an animal pharmaceutical company. At just 14, Arora immersed himself in day to day operations, gaining first hand exposure to business management, supply chains, product development, and customer relationships. By the age of 15, he had become an active contributor to the company’s functioning while completing his schooling.

The experience gave him something increasingly rare among first time founders: a practical understanding of how businesses are built long before launching ventures of his own.

In 2025, instead of pursuing a conventional university path, Arora chose to dedicate himself fully to entrepreneurship. One of his earliest ventures, AN45, reflects both his commercial ambition and his understanding of a rapidly evolving beauty industry.

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AN45 was built around a simple but timely idea. Modern consumers want skincare that delivers efficacy while inspiring trust, but they also expect brands to feel contemporary, aesthetically refined, and digitally native. Arora recognised an opportunity to combine these expectations.

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