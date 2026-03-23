Career paths have traditionally followed three familiar routes: the stability of a 9-to-5 job, the ambition of building a startup, or continuing a family business. Increasingly, however, people are looking for something in between - a way to earn independently and build something of their own without the high risks or capital usually associated with starting a business from scratch.

Oriflame, the Swedish beauty and wellness company, has offered this path in India for nearly 30 years, since entering the market in 1996. Operating in over 60 markets, the company runs on a social selling model that enables millions of beauty entrepreneurs globally. In India, over 80% of its Brand Partners are women, making the model not just a retail channel but an engine supporting livelihoods.

Forbes India spoke with Edyta Kurek, Senior Vice President and Head of Oriflame India and Indonesia, about what this model means for people looking to build something of their own.

Q: Edyta, you have spoken often about the Oriflame model being an alternative to both the traditional 9-to-5 job and the conventional startup route. How do you explain the difference to someone who has never encountered social selling before?

Starting a business often requires capital, infrastructure, and networks that aren’t always accessible. A corporate job offers safety, but growth is typically structured. Family businesses provide continuity but may not offer the same level of independence for everyone. What we offer is a middle ground - a business platform that allows people to build something of their own without choosing between those extremes: micro-entrepreneurship. When someone joins as a Brand Partner, much of the heavy lifting is already done. The products are already in place - developed through decades of Swedish R&D, manufactured to global standards, and backed by an established supply chain. The brand operates in more than 60 countries, bringing credibility and scale. What the individual brings is themselves: their relationships, their drive, and their ambition. There is no large upfront investment, no inventory pressure, and no fixed working hours. People build at their own pace around their lives.

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