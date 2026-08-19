National, 19 August 2026 – Bertelsmann India Investments (BII) first backed Shiprocket in 2015, when a small merchant in India still could not reliably get a parcel across the country. Watching the Shiprocket team ring the IPO bell ten years later has been one of the key milestones in building category-defining companies.

BII congratulates Saahil, Gautam, Akshay, Vishesh and every person who built this business - and to the 4 lakh merchants who trusted the platform with their orders long before any of this looked inevitable.

What the company has built is India's only and leading e-commerce enablement stack for small merchants and D2C brands - assembled one layer at a time, over a decade, in an order almost nobody else in the world has attempted. That's the achievement worth celebrating today, because this e-commerce stack is not copied from a global company. It has been built grounds-up, keeping in mind the unique requirements of Indian merchants.

"A lot of investors avoid complex businesses. We've always run towards them, because complexity buys you time and punishes tourists. Shiprocket was about as complex as it gets, two sides of a marketplace, 150+ partner integrations, warehousing technology solutions, an entire software stack built for India. That platform which solved for this complexity is exactly what we backed. It's also exactly why it's hard to copy." - Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director, Bertelsmann India Investments

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When Saahil and the team came to us with Shiprocket, they were asking us to believe in something that had never been built anywhere else. That required a particular kind of conviction: not in a financial model, but in founders who understood a problem so deeply that they could invent the solution from scratch.

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