Changemakers powering India’s economic growth

India’s rapid solar expansion is creating a new challenge: responsibly managing solar photovoltaic (PV) waste at the end of its lifecycle. **Harmeet Gandhi, Director of Regain Energies Solutions Pvt. Ltd.,** is working to address this challenge by building a commercially viable, compliant, and technology-driven solar PV recycling ecosystem in India.

Regain Energies focuses on recovering valuable materials such as **aluminium, silver, silicon, copper, and glass** from end-of-life solar panels, damaged and rejected modules, and manufacturing scrap. By treating solar waste as a valuable secondary resource, the company aims to reduce environmental impact, support resource security, and contribute to India’s circular economy.

Harmeet Gandhi believes true renewable-energy sustainability must extend beyond electricity generation to include responsible end-of-life recovery. Regain is therefore focused on developing stronger collection and reverse-logistics systems, efficient material recovery, traceability, compliance, and industry partnerships.

As India’s solar capacity continues to grow, Harmeet Gandhi sees significant potential for advanced recycling technologies, automation, AI, and data-driven processes to improve recovery efficiency and scalability. He also emphasises collaboration among manufacturers, developers, recyclers, policymakers, logistics providers, and research institutions.

Looking ahead, Regain Energies plans to scale its solar PV recycling capacity, strengthen reverse logistics, improve recovery efficiency, and explore allied clean-tech waste streams such as battery recycling—helping build a more resource-efficient and circular renewable-energy ecosystem in India.

From the Fields of Bengal to the House of Commons

The distance from a Bengal paddy field to the House of Commons cannot be measured in miles. Malay Pit has walked it anyway.

Born to a farming family in rural West Bengal, he learned early the uncertainties of agrarian life and the quiet indignities that shadow it. In 2009 he founded SWADHIN near Bolpur, opening the Santiniketan Institute of Polytechnic a year later — the first rung of a ladder he himself was never offered. Today the Swadhin Trust runs more than fifty institutions, including the Santiniketan Medical College & Hospital, opened in 2020 as India's first under a public-private partnership framework, where a consultation costs ten rupees.

In 2024 the mission crossed into the Northeast: Tripura Santiniketan Medical College filled all 150 MBBS seats in its first session, drawing students from over twenty states — a feat honoured by the World Book of Records. His son, Sougata Pit, serves as Administrative Director of both medical colleges, helping the Trust grow further.

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“We are not just creating infrastructure,” Pit says. “We are creating hope.” The road he travelled remains long — but behind him, deliberately, he is making it shorter.

Divakar Thakur: Driving Measurable Growth Through Data-Driven Influencer Marketing

With over 12 years of business experience, Divakar Thakur, Director at InfluencerAct, has built his career across digital marketing, influencer marketing and performance-driven brand growth. Based in Noida, he began his journey in digital marketing before discovering his passion for influencer marketing and its potential to transform how brands connect with audiences.

Connect with Divakar Thakur on LinkedIn

In today’s digital-first world, consumers increasingly rely on social media for information, recommendations and purchasing decisions. Divakar recognised that trusted creators can build authentic connections and generate meaningful interest when brands are integrated strategically into relevant content.

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His vision has been to move influencer marketing beyond views and likes towards measurable business outcomes. Through strategic creator partnerships and data-driven campaigns, he helps brands achieve stronger awareness, qualified leads, sales and measurable ROI.

Over the years, InfluencerAct has worked with 300+ clients across BFSI, F&B, lifestyle, beauty and other sectors, including brands such as PolicyBazaar, Stable Money, Shoonya, Traya, and Masai School.

Divakar believes that trust, transparency, content quality, innovation and continuous learning are essential for sustainable growth. His vision is to build one of the most trusted and performance-driven influencer marketing companies by combining data, technology and creator partnerships to deliver lasting value and measurable impact.

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How Mohammad Asim’s ASRAN LLC Built a $5 Million E-Commerce Business in 1.5 Years

ASRAN LLC, the Australian e-commerce company founded by Mohammad Asim in 2025, has built a direct-to-consumer business focused on developing globally scalable digital brands. In just 1.5 years, the company reports generating more than USD 3 million in total sales, with its operations now spanning international markets.

The company’s flagship brand, The Chicca, operates in the fashion and lifestyle segment, using a digital-first model supported by Shopify, performance marketing, data analytics and streamlined fulfilment. ASRAN LLC reported AUD 520,029 in sales over the last six months, highlighting the pace at which its e-commerce operations have scaled.

To support this expansion, ASRAN LLC has used external capital alongside its operating growth. The company has received USD 75,000 through Shopify Capital, with a further USD 8,600 funding offer extended more recently. The funding has been directed towards areas including inventory, marketing, fulfilment and operational expansion as the company works to strengthen its international presence. Get more information about him at his store: https://www.neurodrops.store.

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Led by Mohammad Asim, ASRAN LLC is positioning itself beyond a single online store, with a broader focus on e-commerce brand building, digital retail, technology and data-driven business development. With The Chicca as its flagship brand, the company’s next phase centres on entering new international markets, investing in customer experience and building a portfolio of globally recognised DTC brands.

Mudit Bhalla — The Student Buddy: Empowering Students Beyond the Classroom

At just 14, Mudit Bhalla, a Class 9 student at Suncity School, Gurugram, is transforming a student’s everyday learning challenges into an ambitious EdTech venture, The Student Buddy. Inspired by his own experiences, Mudit recognized the need for students to continue learning, revising, practising and clearing doubts beyond school hours.

The Student Buddy brings classroom learning, self-study, assessments, AI-powered assistance and community mentorship together on one platform. Students can access syllabus-based resources, books, sample papers and classroom teachings while revising subjects, testing their knowledge and identifying areas for improvement. AI tools can summarize topics, explain complex concepts with examples and help students focus on areas requiring additional attention. Its scan-and-upload feature also enables students to use their own notes and assignments for personalized learning. To explore the tools and understand how Student Buddy can support your learning journey,

visit the platform here: https://thestudentbuddy.com/

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Mudit’s vision extends beyond academics. He aims to build a community connecting students, teachers and parents while making quality learning accessible across schools, grades and educational boards. He also hopes to support underprivileged children through mentor-driven self-learning and eventually expand into skill development.

Through programs and learning opportunities with organizations including Google and Masters’ Union, along with support from his school, Mudit is developing business, technology and problem-solving skills.

The Student Buddy reflects his belief that every student should have the tools and guidance to learn anytime, anywhere, beyond the classroom.

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