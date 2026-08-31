Companies redefining the future through innovation

From cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure to aerospace engineering, global mobility, maritime logistics, heavy industrial manufacturing, project management, and sustainable warehousing, enterprises are transforming complexity into opportunity. United by technology, precision, resilience, and forward-thinking execution, these innovators are building smarter systems, enabling global progress, and redefining what tomorrow’s businesses can achieve.

Debasish Mukherjee , Vice President - APJ Sales, Sonicwall



Under the leadership of Debasish Mukherjee , Vice President APJ Sales, Sonicwall, the company is strengthening its role as a comprehensive cybersecurity platform provider, helping Indian businesses navigate an increasingly complex digital threat landscape. Its expanded portfolio brings together network, endpoint, cloud, Zero Trust, and managed security capabilities to protect distributed enterprises.

SonicWall’s advanced Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities enhance threat detection, investigation, rapid response, and endpoint recovery, while its AI- and ML-driven technologies help combat ransomware, sophisticated malware, and emerging AI-powered attacks. Through SonicSentry, the company also enables 24/7 managed detection and response for organizations seeking stronger security without large in-house teams.

With India’s rapid digitalisation and growing cybersecurity needs among SMBs and mid-market enterprises, SonicWall is focusing on simplicity, integrated protection, and partner-led delivery. Its strong R&D presence in Bengaluru further positions India as a strategic hub for advancing SonicWall’s global cybersecurity innovation.

AceCloud

Vinay Chhabra and Dr. Sangeeta Chhabra, Co-Founder, AceCloud



AceCloud is India's GPU-first sovereign cloud, built to give AI and enterprise teams hyperscaler-grade infrastructure without hyperscaler cost or lock-in. A brand of the RTDS Group (~700+ employees across India, the US, and the UK), it serves 20,000+ businesses, from AI scale-ups like Qure.ai to established names like Godfrey Phillips, on a fleet of GPUs spanning NVIDIA A100, H100, RTX Pro 6000, alongside managed Kubernetes, storage, and databases, all at up to 60% lower cost than AWS, Azure, and GCP. Backed by 15+ years of experience, ISO 27001 certification, and recognition as a Gartner Trusted Cloud Partner, AceCloud runs three cloud regions (Noida, Mumbai, Atlanta) with 24/7 human support. Co-founded by Vinay Chhabra and Dr. Sangeeta Chhabra, the company's bet is straightforward: Indian businesses shouldn't have to choose between enterprise-grade GPU infrastructure and keeping their data, and their costs, at home.

Natrinai Technologies Pasupathi Pandian, CEO, Natrinai Technologies

Natrinai Technologies is an aerospace and embedded technology company driving the next generation of connected aircraft and cabinsystems solutions. Founded in 2019,the company operates from Chennai and Seattle, with expertise in aerospace and embedded systems. Led by CEO Pasupathi Pandian, NatrinaiTech delivers innovation across consumer electronics, industrial automation, avionics, connected systems,cybersecurity, and passenger experience solutions, while providing end-to-end R&D services for leading Tier-1 aerospace customers.

The forefront of its innovation-strategy is Neuralwing aiOS, an intelligent platform designed to enhance operational efficiency and decision-making. Featuring an autonomous AI Guard, the platform protects aircraft domains while leveraging real-time data, sensor fusion, and telemetry analytics to deliver predictive intelligence and situational-awareness. Neuralwing also generates high-fidelity synthesized data for operational needs. Powered by AICortex and NeuroPulse hardware-interface, Neuralwing platform enables deployment across aerospace, industrial, IoT, and automotive ecosystems.

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Through innovation and engineering excellence, NatrinaiTech is shaping the future of intelligent, connected systems.

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XIPHIAS Immigration: Setting Global Benchmarks in Investment Migration.

Varun Singh, Co-Founder and Managing Director, XIPHIAS Immigration

Established in 2009, XIPHIAS Immigration has emerged as one of the world’s leading investment migration and global mobility consultancies, with a strong presence across India, Dubai, and Canada. Over the past 17 years, the company has successfully assisted more than 6,000 families in achieving their international migration and investment goals through transparent, compliant, and client-centric solutions. XIPHIAS specializes in Canada PR, Australia, Dubai Golden Visa, USA EB-5 & L-1, Canada Start-up Visa, ICT, European Residency, and Citizenship by Investment programs. Backed by a team of experienced legal advisors and global partners, the company has earned 30+ national and international awards for excellence in immigration services. Recognized for its technology-driven, paperless processes, ethical practices, and high success rates, XIPHIAS continues to redefine global mobility by delivering trusted, customized, and future-focused immigration solutions for investors, entrepreneurs, professionals, and families worldwide.

KRR Autoclaves – Advancing Indigenous Aerospace, Space & Composite Manufacturing in India.

Dr. Sakthivel Ramaswamy, MD and CEO, KRR Group

KRR Autoclaves is strengthening India’s capability in aerospace, space-grade autoclaves and advanced composite manufacturing, backed by five decades of engineering and pressure-vessel expertise in high-performance composite processing.

Through a Transfer of Technology with CSIR–NAL, KRR designs and manufactures composite curing autoclaves and advanced systems for aerospace, space, defence and high-performance applications, supporting import substitution in a highly specialised global segment.

Its aerospace and space autoclaves deliver precision temperature and pressure control, process consistency, safety, reliability and automation, engineered to meet AMS 2750 and NADCAP-aligned standards.

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As an autoclave manufacturer in India, KRR offers standard and customised solutions with full lifecycle support including installation, calibration, upgrades, spares and training, spanning aerospace-grade to large industrial systems.

With continued R&D investment, KRR Autoclaves aims to emerge as a strong Indian alternative to global manufacturers, developing globally competitive, India-designed autoclave technology for advanced composite manufacturing, aligned with the vision of Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Viksit Bharat 2047.

Malaxar ShpgLogistix Law & Solutions Pvt. Ltd: Redefining Maritime Excellence Through Innovation.

Capt. (Adv.) Ashwani K. Jhingan and Ms. Neelam Jhingan, Malaxar ShpgLogistix Law & Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2009, Malaxar ShpgLogistix Law & Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is transforming India’s maritime and logistics landscape through integrated commercial, legal, arbitration and advisory solutions. Its distinctive “One Roof, Single Window” model brings together expertise in Admiralty, Shipping, Logistics, Ports & Terminals, Supply Chain Management, NVOCC, Freight Forwarding and Cargo Claims.

The company is led by Capt. (Adv.) Ashwani K. Jhingan, whose five decades of shipping, maritime, legal, financial, management and strategic experience underpin Malaxar’s multidisciplinary capabilities. A Master Mariner and Extra Master with strong credentials in law Post-graduation in Finance (Mumbai University) and Research Scholar in ‘International Liner Maritime Law’ (IMU-Central Govt) from highly reputable institutes, he spearheaded one of the top 10 leading global shipping/logistics line for over a decade in India. He serves as an arbitrator and lawyer before the Bombay High Court and he is a permanent member of Supreme Court Bar Association.

Amongst various national and international awards, his achievements include recognition from the Tata Group Chairman Mr Ratan Tata for leadership in JRDQV quality initiatives. Supported by Ms. Neelam Jhingan, an Economist, Malaxar continues to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions for the evolving maritime ecosystem.

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Sworld Solutions: Building India's Next Commerce Frontier.

D Suraj Ahamed, Founder, Sworld Solutions Private Limited

India's commerce story has been written by scale. For millions of businesses neighbourhood kirana stores, restaurants and retail shops, roadside vendors, small manufacturers and regional MSMEs digital commerce has remained only partially accessible, with much of its infrastructure built for volume rather than inclusion.

Sworld Solutions Private Limited, founded by D Suraj Ahamed, develops AI-driven technology solutions across web and mobile applications. In November 2026, it will launch Salar, a multi-vertical commerce platform spanning retail, healthcare, education, automotive and mobility, fashion, entertainment and more, with new categories added progressively.

Conventional platforms built digital marketplaces. Salar is built on "I-Commerce" — Inclusive Commerce — bringing businesses of every scale, from local sellers and MSMEs to manufacturers and enterprises, into one connected ecosystem serving customers across India and, in time, global markets.

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Its vision: "Taking local products to global markets."

The next chapter of India's commerce story will be written by access.

RAJE Consultants

Mr. Varun Himanshu Raje, Founder, RAJE Consultants

RPMC (Raje Project Management Consultants) is a multidisciplinary Project Management Consultancy committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable, and value-driven solutions across residential, commercial, institutional, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, railway, redevelopment, and infrastructure projects. With strong expertise in project management, construction management, tendering, procurement, contract administration, business development, and stakeholder coordination, RPMC provides integrated end-to-end consultancy services.

Our vision is to be a trusted leader in project management by delivering excellence, innovation, and measurable value to every client. Our mission is to transform project objectives into successful outcomes through professional expertise, robust processes, technology, and collaborative management.

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RPMC’s achievements include successfully managing diverse and complex projects while building long-term relationships with clients, consultants, contractors, and government authorities. Our goal is to continuously expand our multidisciplinary capabilities, adopt global best practices, strengthen sustainability, and deliver projects with the highest standards of quality, cost efficiency, safety, and timely completion.

GoGreen Warehouses: Building India’s Agri-Financial Infrastructure.



Santosh Kumar Sahu, Cofounder & CEO, GoGreen Warehouses

GoGreen Warehouses Pvt. Ltd. is redefining agricultural infrastructure by integrating scientific warehousing, technology, quality assurance and finance into one ecosystem. Under the leadership of Santosh Kumar Sahu, Co-founder & CEO, GoGreen has handled over 3.5 million MT of commodities, managing commodity value exceeding ₹10,000 crore, with operations and partnerships across 25 states and a workforce of 1,600+ professionals.

Its technology-led Digi Fin-Ware platform enables transparent inventory monitoring, while GoGreen Laboratories & Surveyors deliver scientific testing, inspection and quality assessment. Through its neutral collateral-management model, the company helps convert stored agricultural commodities into credible collateral for institutional financing.

By integrating warehousing, logistics, quality control, collateral management and financial connectivity,GoGreen is bridging the gap between agricultural assets and formal finance.Its evolution into a technology-enabled agri-financial infrastructure provider reflects a clear vision: store better, monitor smarter, finance faster, and create greater value for Indian agriculture.

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