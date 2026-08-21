Deccan Terrain Heritage, preserving our legacy for a vibrant cultural future

While India’s art market reaches historic heights, heritage and cultural tourism scales exponentially, a high-margin industry continues to operate behind the scenes: the scientific restoration of high-value cultural assets.

With India's art market valued at over $20 billion and heritage tourism generating $20.6 billion, which includes ultra-high-net-worth individuals, forts and palaces owners, real estate developers, and hospitality groups are driving unprecedented demand for private art conservation and adaptive reuse of Heritage sites.

Key Industry Catalysts

Heritage Tourism, as “The New Oil": Domestic and international travellers seeking historical, religious, and cultural immersion is establishing a resilient permanent regional tourism economy.

Domestic and international travellers seeking historical, religious, and cultural immersion is establishing a resilient permanent regional tourism economy. Public-Private Synergies: Increased private sector demand aligned with government support is securing a scalable future for India’s built heritage. Improved infrastructure, site experience centres and galleries adding glitter to the star.

Increased private sector demand aligned with government support is securing a scalable future for India’s built heritage. Improved infrastructure, site experience centres and galleries adding glitter to the star. Modern Techniques for an Ancient Science: Laboratory characterization of ancient lime mortar, 3D laser scanning and non-invasive testing technology allowing conservators to make conscious data-driven decisions.

Laboratory characterization of ancient lime mortar, 3D laser scanning and non-invasive testing technology allowing conservators to make conscious data-driven decisions. Advertisement Read More Heritage as Asset Preservation: Heritage sites, rare manuscripts and priceless artifacts are no longer viewed as financial liabilities. Hospitality brands, private collectors, and hedge funds increasingly treat heritage acquisitions as low-cost, high-value long-term assets.

The People

Deccan Terrain Heritage is a third-generation restoration and conservation enterprise that has evolved into a structured, highly specialized commercial operation, have learnt the art of selling old wine in refreshed, rebranded old bottle.

Having transformed over 65 heritage sites and completed more than 40 art conservation projects, Deccan Terrain Heritage identified a critical industry bottleneck.

The lack of standardized, high-quality natural, ready-to-use lime mortar, to bridge this gap, the company expanded into contract manufacturing traditional, laboratory-tested lime mortar.

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By commercializing this essential supply chain, it not only support fellow craftsmen with reliable materials but have also built a scalable, high-margin product line that powers the broader restoration & conservation ecosystem across India.

Core Strengths & Recognition

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Empowering Traditional Artisans: Uplifts regional artisan communities by integrating master craftsmen skilled in joinery, retrofitting, foundry work, stone craft, paper, and textile conservation.

Uplifts regional artisan communities by integrating master craftsmen skilled in joinery, retrofitting, foundry work, stone craft, paper, and textile conservation. Global Accreditation: Member of the Building Lime Forum UK and an ISO QMS-certified enterprise.

Member of the Building Lime Forum UK and an ISO QMS-certified enterprise. Advertisement World Monuments Watch Inclusion: Company founder Mir Khan successfully nominated Hyderabad’s Osmania General Hospital to the prestigious 2025 World Monuments Watch—one of only 25 sites selected globally out of 200 submissions. This milestone also earned the surrounding region a special thematic listing: "Musi River Historic Buildings."

Company founder Mir Khan successfully nominated Hyderabad’s Osmania General Hospital to the prestigious 2025 World Monuments Watch—one of only 25 sites selected globally out of 200 submissions. This milestone also earned the surrounding region a special thematic listing: "Musi River Historic Buildings." Reviewer for World Monuments Watch 2026: Reviewed global sites of historical significance, such as The first Singer Sewing Machine Factory and Clock Tower, Berlin Germany. And The Cyrenaica coastline Libya, dating back to bronze age.

Q&A with Founder, Mir Khan

Q: What are the main challenges facing heritage restoration today?

Beyond environmental degradation and climate change, apathy towards heritage, human vandalism remains a major threat. The heritage community needs active civic participation, from keeping sites clean to advocating for conservation & restoration.

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Q: What materials are deployed in authentic lime restoration?

Lime mortar composition involves complex organic chemistry. Beyond hydrated or hydraulic slaked lime and aggregates, traditional additives include aloe vera, jaggery, karakaya, urad dal, animal fat, egg white, lotus leaf extract, banana stem, fenugreek seeds, and jute fibre, these ingredients are fermented or boiled depending on the application—whether for wall plaster, terrace waterproofing, Tadelakt finishing, or stucco, motifs.", the key is in the hands of organic chemists who prepare final concoction.

Q: How do you ensure material accuracy?

We extract micro-samples of historic mortar and perform microscopic, physical, and chemical tests in controlled environments. Deccan Terrain Heritage relies on standardized testing methods alongside a dedicated network of scientists and PhD scholars specializing in ancient mortar characterization.

Q: What is your vision for expanding heritage conservation in India?

We maintain an open-knowledge policy, sharing technical data directly with conservation architects, engineers, and skilled masons. Our team ranges from fresh graduates to doctorates. Above all, we look for sympathetic hearts—people who respect our cultural history and want to pass this knowledge on to the next generation.

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Leadership Profile

Mir Khan is the great-grandson of Nawab Kadir Jung (Kowat Yar Ud Dowla Bahadur), whose legacy is documented in A. Claude Campbell's historic publication, Glimpses of The Nizam’s Dominions. He operates from Deodi Kadir Jung at Purani Haveli, Hyderabad.

As Mir Khan puts it: "Restoration isn't about painting over a monument—it's about preserving history with technical responsibility and compassion." This philosophy drives Deccan Terrain Heritage's approach, combining traditional craftsmanship with rigorous laboratory science.."

Mir Barkatullah Khan, Founder Deccan Terrain Heritage.

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