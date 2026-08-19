Drawing on more than imagination

Every building begins with a sketch. But long before the pencil touches paper, an architect has already begun designing.

That was the central idea explored in the second episode of M-Connect Season 2, presented by Forbes India and powered by Marmo Solutions. In a conversation featuring Adreesh Chakraborty, Founder and Principal Architect at The Earth Home, Sumit Dhawan, Founder and Principal Architect at Cityspace 82 Architects, and Manish Mehta, Founder and Principal Architect at Nouveau Design Group, the discussion examined what really shapes the earliest stages of design.

For Chakraborty, the "first line" is anything but spontaneous. Before a project reaches the drawing board, it has already been tested through observation, research and reflection. The site, its ecology, the client's brief and years of accumulated experience all converge before an idea finds its way onto paper. By the time the first sketch appears, he argues, it is already carrying layers of thought.

Dhawan describes a similar process, though one rooted in memory and emotion. Growing up in an architect's household surrounded by drafting tools and drawings, he came to see architecture not as an occupation but as a language. Over time, sketching evolved from observation into a way of expressing feeling. Every project, he says, still begins with an emotional vision, but that vision is gradually reshaped by practical realities, material choices, context and the people who will eventually inhabit the space.

That emphasis on the client emerged repeatedly throughout the discussion. Dhawan argues that architects must first learn to listen before they begin designing. In one residential project, his team spent four days living with the client to understand everyday routines before proposing a solution. The experience reinforced a distinction often overlooked in architecture: physical context matters, but so does human context. Successful design, he suggests, comes from balancing both.

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