Entrepreneurs, innovators and industry leaders to watch

In an era defined by rapid change and constant innovation, here we have a group of visionaries who are reshaping industries and creating lasting impact. Through groundbreaking ideas, strategic leadership, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, these entrepreneurs, innovators, and industry leaders are setting new standards across business, technology, wellness, and finance. Their journeys reflect resilience, ambition, and a drive to transform the future. Here is a closer look at these remarkable individuals who are leading change and inspiring the next generation of achievers.
Dr. Anshul Gupta, Founder, Thecorporatespirituality.com | TEDx Speaker | Author & Executive Coach
Dr. Anshul Gupta is a distinguished thought leader redefining the intersection of spirituality, leadership, and the modern workplace. A Doctorate in Human Resources from Christ University, Bangalore, she is the visionary founder of Thecorporatespirituality.com, pioneering purpose-driven approaches to organizational transformation and employee wellbeing. A TEDx speaker and bestselling author of The Spiritual Indian Corporate and The Corporate Spirituality, Dr. Gupta brings deep expertise in HR, executive coaching, and workplace wellbeing. Her organization is among the pioneers in measuring workplace spirituality and connecting it with organizational profitability and growth. Through consulting and certification programs, she empowers professionals and students to become balanced, conscious leaders of tomorrow, fostering more meaningful and human-centered workplaces.
GURU DUTT KAUSHAL, Founder | Hospitality, Technology & Education
Guru Dutt Kaushal wrote his own blueprint. A 12th-pass local guide from Vrindavan at 19, he is, at 25, the bootstrapped founder of a multi-vertical group. Experience My India and Experience My Dubai are his million-dollar hospitality brands, serving 50,000-plus clients across 35 countries. Invento Apps builds the software and systems businesses run on, while CourseUnbox trains young people in employable skills, many hired within his own organization. Then, having built it all, he earned admission to IIT Jodhpur for a BS in Technology and Management. Proof that credentials are earned in the field first, and the classroom only confirms it.
Anu Krishnan, Head of Business Development at Ausha: Bringing Organic Wellness to Modern Living
Anu Krishnan, Head of Business Development at Ausha, is driving the growth of the UK-based wellness brand founded in 2017 by Indian-origin entrepreneurs Mahadevan Krishnan and Nishanth Ramanathan. Sourcing organic botanicals, superfoods, spices and herbal teas from around the world, ausha combines traditional ingredients with modern lifestyles to encourage mindful, everyday wellness.
A recipient of the prestigious Great Taste Producer award and the Wellness from Within Award, the brand is recognised for its commitment to quality and authentic flavours and is now expanding its presence across Europe and the UAE.
Anu’s mission is to inspire healthier daily choices through ausha, building a brand that creates lasting value for consumers, partners and communities while making nature-led nutrition more accessible.
Jaymin Bhuptani, CEO of Uplers and Mavlers
Jaymin Bhuptani's entrepreneurial journey is defined not by one success, but by the courage to pursue the next one. After spending over a decade scaling a marketing technology company to 1,100+ employees, he chose to walk away from a proven business to solve a harder problem. He identified what the industry had long overlooked: startup hiring wasn't a talent crisis, it was a discovery failure. That conviction gave rise to Uplers in 2019. Today, it stands as one of India's most trusted remote hiring platforms, connecting early-stage startups with a network of 3.5M+ vetted professionals.
Raj Gummadapu, Co-founder and CEO, Techwave:
As Co-Founder and CEO of Techwave, Raj Gummadapu is leading the company into its next era of intelligent enterprise transformation, cutting across ERP, digital, and data. Under Raj’s leadership, the company continues to expand its global capabilities across AI, cloud, data, digital engineering, SAP, and engineering services, helping clients build trusted, scalable business processes and technology stacks that enable the autonomous enterprise. With Enabling AI at Scale as its North Star, Techwave is helping organizations connect AI strategy, governance, execution, and adoption to measurable business outcomes. At the center of this vision is NALORA, Techwave’s AI Fabric, built around the belief that enterprise value is created where intelligence meets intent.
Dr. Husain Harianawala, Co-founder - The Dental Bond
In a field where failure is more common than success, Dr. Husain Harianawala stands tall as one of Mumbai's most distinguished implant specialists and holder of the rare coveted title of an ITI scholar from Zurich. In 2017, he co-founded The Dental Bond Clinic with his wife Dr. Farhath Sayed a Microscopic Endodontist, a hub for dental innovation in Mumbai, growing it slowly to a technology-driven practice offering 3D CBCT imaging, Digital Scanning, Lasers and German CEREC systems which allow for immense precision and speed in executing dental procedures like fillings, crowns and veneers in a single visit for his patients. An author of over 20 international publications on Dental Implants, E-max and Zirconia, he continues to train dentists over the world while changing the landscape of how dentistry is being practised in India.
Shilpi Singh, Director, Della Group
Group Director & Lead Community Builder at Della, Shilpi Singh is a founding architect behind DLC’s evolution into a formidable global community of entrepreneurs and the world’s most influential changemakers. She is the driving force behind DLC Guide, Della’s global thought leadership platform for the hospitality industry, envisioned by her mentor, Design Futurist and Founder Della Group Jimmy Mistry. At Della Townships, Shilpi is advancing the Integrated Salutogenic Living philosophy across Della’s wellness-led township developments while spearheading strategic global brand collaborations. As Della Townships scales towards a USD 5+ billion GDV, she also leads strategic talent acquisition and executive recruitment. She is regularly invited to speak on global platforms, podcasts, and international media, sharing insights on leadership, community building, and the future of wellness-led integrated townships.
Jinesh P. Chauhan: Founder @BrandPathMarketingConsultancy
Jinesh P. Chauhan, Chief Marketing Strategist of Brand Path Marketing Consultancy, is redefining how Indian businesses build brands that truly connect. With over 22 years of marketing expertise and recognition as India’s Top 100 Marketers, he has become a trusted voice in brand communication and brand positioning for businesses across the world & across categories. Trained under Brand Guru Jagdeep Kapoor and Sales Guru Santosh Nair, he has created the flagship Brand Soul Blueprint, a scientific & structured framework that helps businesses discover their authentic story and turn it into powerful communication actionables. His approach blends strategy with soul, building brands India recalls.
Jovita Mascarenhas, Co-founder | Bartisans
Jovita Mascarenhas, Co-founder of Bartisans, is redefining how India entertains at home through premium cocktail mixers crafted for modern Indian palates. She started Bartisans in her 40s with her son Jordan, transforming a Mumbai kitchen experiment into a fast-growing brand spanning D2C, quick commerce, and premium retail. Bartisans creates ready-to-pour mixers using real ingredients, lower sugar, and layered flavours, enabling anyone to make bar-quality cocktails in under a minute. Jovita brings together product innovation, storytelling, customer experience, and business strategy while remaining closely involved in operations and growth. Her entrepreneurial journey celebrates second innings, courage, and consistency, proving that ambition has no age limit. Through Bartisans, she is building a more inclusive, effortless, and enjoyable cocktail culture for modern India.
Paras Batra, Co-founder and CEO of Leaf Studios
Paras Batra is the Co-founder and CEO of Leaf Studios, the homegrown consumer technology brand he founded in 2017 with a vision to simplify technology without compromising performance. An IIT Delhi graduate and former research scholar at Nanyang Technological University, he has built Leaf into one of India's fastest-growing consumer audio brands, spanning TWS earbuds, headphones, speakers and power accessories. Under his leadership, the company pioneered AI-powered sound personalisation through its patented Leaf Sound App and recorded approximately 56 percent revenue growth in FY25, significantly outperforming the category. Today, Paras is steering Leaf's expansion beyond audio into a broader consumer technology ecosystem while championing innovation designed for Indian consumers.
Together, these leaders represent the innovation, resilience, and ambition that are defining the future. Their journeys continue to inspire, proving that vision and determination can create lasting impact across industries and beyond.
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