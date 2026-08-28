Entrepreneurs, innovators and industry leaders to watch

In an era defined by rapid change and constant innovation, here we have a group of visionaries who are reshaping industries and creating lasting impact. Through groundbreaking ideas, strategic leadership, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, these entrepreneurs, innovators, and industry leaders are setting new standards across business, technology, wellness, and finance. Their journeys reflect resilience, ambition, and a drive to transform the future. Here is a closer look at these remarkable individuals who are leading change and inspiring the next generation of achievers.

Dr. Anshul Gupta, Founder, Thecorporatespirituality.com | TEDx Speaker | Author & Executive Coach

Dr. Anshul Gupta is a distinguished thought leader redefining the intersection of spirituality, leadership, and the modern workplace. A Doctorate in Human Resources from Christ University, Bangalore, she is the visionary founder of Thecorporatespirituality.com, pioneering purpose-driven approaches to organizational transformation and employee wellbeing. A TEDx speaker and bestselling author of The Spiritual Indian Corporate and The Corporate Spirituality, Dr. Gupta brings deep expertise in HR, executive coaching, and workplace wellbeing. Her organization is among the pioneers in measuring workplace spirituality and connecting it with organizational profitability and growth. Through consulting and certification programs, she empowers professionals and students to become balanced, conscious leaders of tomorrow, fostering more meaningful and human-centered workplaces.

GURU DUTT KAUSHAL, Founder | Hospitality, Technology & Education

Guru Dutt Kaushal wrote his own blueprint. A 12th-pass local guide from Vrindavan at 19, he is, at 25, the bootstrapped founder of a multi-vertical group. Experience My India and Experience My Dubai are his million-dollar hospitality brands, serving 50,000-plus clients across 35 countries. Invento Apps builds the software and systems businesses run on, while CourseUnbox trains young people in employable skills, many hired within his own organization. Then, having built it all, he earned admission to IIT Jodhpur for a BS in Technology and Management. Proof that credentials are earned in the field first, and the classroom only confirms it.

Anu Krishnan, Head of Business Development at Ausha: Bringing Organic Wellness to Modern Living

Anu Krishnan, Head of Business Development at Ausha, is driving the growth of the UK-based wellness brand founded in 2017 by Indian-origin entrepreneurs Mahadevan Krishnan and Nishanth Ramanathan. Sourcing organic botanicals, superfoods, spices and herbal teas from around the world, ausha combines traditional ingredients with modern lifestyles to encourage mindful, everyday wellness.

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A recipient of the prestigious Great Taste Producer award and the Wellness from Within Award, the brand is recognised for its commitment to quality and authentic flavours and is now expanding its presence across Europe and the UAE.

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