EquityList launches AI-native cap table and compliance OS

EquityList, one of the world's fastest-growing equity management platforms, today announced the launch of its AI-native cap table and compliance operating system. A ground-up shift from software that records equity data to a system of intelligence that understands it and can act on it.

Equity management tools have changed little in over a decade: a handful of players, and workflows that remain fragmented and manual. Meanwhile, expectations have shifted everywhere else - a finance or HR lead can now ask an AI assistant to reconcile a ledger or summarize a contract in seconds, but the moment the question turns to their own company's equity, they're back to downloading reports from different systems, stitching together complex data across spreadsheets and PDFs, and still lacking the clarity to move forward with confidence. EquityList's move to AI-native resolves that by bringing intelligence and automation into the decisions and workflows that sit around the cap table.

"Equity is the only company function every business runs with no dedicated expert at most organisations," said Kashish Sharma, Founder and CEO of EquityList. "It lands on whoever's nearest — a founder, an HR lead, someone in finance who inherited it. We built this so that teams can run equity operations like a specialist."

EquityList serves 650+ companies across 16 countries and manages more than $20 billion in securities for 80,000+ stakeholders globally. Its customers include large public companies such as Tata Consumer Products, Swiggy, Angel One, Shiprocket, BlackBuck, and BlueStone; global unicorns such as Flipkart, Rapido, Slice, Sarvam, and MENA-based Tabby.ai and Salla; and globally recognized brands such as Taco Bell India.

"More automation doesn't mean less control," Sharma said. Going AI-native does not mean handing equity decisions to a black box. Every AI-assisted action in EquityList — extracting a share class from a legal document, flagging a compliance gap, drafting a grant — is surfaced for the company to review and approve before it touches the cap table, with a clear record of what the AI suggested and what a human signed off on.

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