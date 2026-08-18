Founders to watch: The leaders defining the next decade

The next decade will be shaped by leaders who are not only building businesses but also challenging conventional thinking, creating new opportunities, and solving evolving problems across sectors. From wealth management and technology to real estate, education, sustainability, personal development, and human connection, these founders and professionals bring distinct perspectives and purposeful approaches to their fields. Their journeys reflect a broader shift toward innovation, knowledge-driven growth, and solutions designed to create lasting value.

Mr. Rahul Banerjee, Founder & Managing Director, PGP Wealth

Mr. Rahul Banerjee, an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Certified International Wealth Manager (CIWM, Switzerland) with nearly two decades of experience in wealth management and financial education, is considered an authority on personal finance.

As Founder & Managing Director of PGP Wealth, Rahul is reimagining wealth management by bringing institutional-grade expertise to doctors, senior professionals and HNIs, helping them build wealth and achieve financial independence through retirement-focused planning.

Rahul's vision is built on the foundation of PGP Academy, where he has spent years training bankers, wealth managers and CXOs, partnering with leading institutions including Moody's Analytics, CFA Institute, Chartered Insurance Institute UK, NISM and NSE Academy.

Mr. Shreesh Shankar

Mr. Shreesh Shankar, Author

Mr. Shreesh Shankar is an author whose work explores one of the defining paradoxes of modern life: despite being more connected than ever, many people feel increasingly alone. Originally from India and now based in France, he draws on personal reflection and cross-cultural experiences to examine loneliness, emotional resilience, and the pursuit of authentic human connection.

His debut book, Embracing Solitude: Finding Connection in a Disconnected World, reframes solitude not as isolation, but as a powerful space for healing, clarity, and self-discovery. Through his writing, Mr. Shankar encourages readers to embrace stillness, rebuild self-trust, and cultivate deeper relationships by first reconnecting with themselves.

Mr. Mayank N. Gupta

Mr. Mayank N. Gupta, Business Strategist

Mr. Mayank N. Gupta is a business strategist, author, leadership mentor, and former CEO & Managing Director with over 35 years of leadership experience across multinational corporations. Having led business transformations, market expansion, and growth initiatives, he developed the Strategic Edge™ framework and authored Strategic Edge: The Missing Piece of Strategy. He argues that AI automated social media marketing has fundamentally changed competition. The strategy of ‘Competitive Advantage’ must shift to where businesses become the obvious choice of customers even before they begin to compare. His philosophy, "Play Where Comparison Breaks," challenges leaders to create a value edge over competitors. OUT-VALUE RIVALS. OUT-VALUE FOR CUSTOMERS is the next business growth mantra.

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Dr. Yogesh Sharma

Dr. Yogesh Sharma, Founder, Happy Life Astro

Dr. Yogesh Sharma is a Vedic astrologer, Vastu expert, educator, and founder of Happy Life Astro, with 30+ years of experience in Jyotish and Vastu. Having analysed 74,000+ birth charts and mentored aspiring astrologers with his training programs, committed to making astrology scientific, practical, and free from superstition. With his progressive approach, Dr. Sharma challenges myths surrounding lucky numbers, colours, and fear-based predictions, blending ancient Vedic wisdom with modern psychological understanding. With a digital community of 1.35 million+ YouTube subscribers, 857,000+ Instagram followers, and 399 million+ YouTube views, He continues to guide people toward self-awareness, clarity, and informed life decisions with the help of authentic Vedic astrology.

Mr. Prince Dhariwal

Mr. Prince Dhariwal, Founder & Director, Navbharat Niwas Private Limited

Mr. Prince Dhariwal is the Founder & Director of Navbharat Niwas Private Limited and a real estate entrepreneur with 7+ years of experience in real estate advisory, investments, sales, and business development. He leads the company with a vision of delivering transparent, customer-centric, and value-driven property solutions across India. His expertise spans residential and commercial real estate, with a strategic focus on high-growth investment destinations, including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. With his growing digital presence of 50,000+ Instagram followers, Mr. Prince regularly shares practical real estate insights, market trends, and investment guidance, empowering investors to make informed, long-term property decisions at the same time promoting ethical and transparent real estate practices.

Dr CA Ravie Agarwal

Dr CA Ravie Agarwal, Founder, CA Mentoring Program in India

Dr CA Ravie Agarwal is a Chartered Accountant, educator, mentor, and Founder of the CA Mentoring Program in India. A proud alumnus of La Martiniere for Boys, Kolkata, holds a B.Com (Hons.) and M.Com from the University of Calcutta. Within the years, he has personally mentored more than 50,000 CA, CS, and CMA aspirants all over India and countries including the UAE, UK, USA, France, Singapore, Nepal, Kenya, and New Zealand. Under his mentorship, numerous students have secured All India Ranks, at the same time many who had struggled with multiple unsuccessful attempts cleared their professional examinations after joining his mentoring program. Recognized as the Best CA Mentor in India, Dr Agarwal continues to motivate ambitious aspirants with the help of disciplined guidance, personalized mentorship, and a student-first approach.

Mr. Sapan Bakliwal

Mr. Sapan Bakliwal, Whole – Time Director, Udaan Paper Industries Limited

Mr. Sapan Bakliwal is the Whole-time Director of Udaan Paper Industries Limited, a manufacturer of sustainable packaging solutions serving India's FMCG, food & beverage, textile, e-commerce, and industrial sectors. Under his leadership, Udaan has established two fully automated manufacturing facilities in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The company completes the supply chain through a robust logistics network, delivering reliability, speed, and operational excellence to customers across India. Driven by innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation, Mr. Bakliwal is committed to building Udaan into one of India's most trusted and future-ready packaging companies.

Mr. Rakesh Kumar Chugh

Mr. Rakesh Kumar Chugh, Founder, ɑHimanshi Properties

Rakesh Kumar Chugh is a dynamic real estate entrepreneur with expertise across residential, commercial, and plotted developments. With a strong understanding of the real estate market and a 28-year legacy through ɑHimanshi Properties, he focuses on identifying valuable opportunities and delivering strategic property solutions for clients and investors.

His professional approach is built on trust, transparency, strong relationships, and long-term value creation. As a leader, he believes in combining market insights with innovation and customer-centric strategies to create meaningful results.

With a vision for sustainable growth, Rakesh Kumar Chugh continues to build his presence in the real estate industry while inspiring teams, creating opportunities, and establishing lasting relationships with clients and business partners.

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Mr. Harman Wander

Mr. Harman Wander, Entrepreneur, Business Consultant, and Technology Innovator

Mr. Harman Wander is an entrepreneur, business consultant, and technology innovator dedicated to preserving human legacy through AI. As the Founder of My Autobiography, an AI-powered Living Legacy Platform, he is helping individuals preserve their life stories, wisdom, experiences, and values for across generations. With a professional journey that began in the construction industry, he later expanded into business consulting, real estate investments, and technology-driven ventures across Canada. Passionate about combining artificial intelligence with meaningful storytelling, Mr. Wander believes every individual has a legacy worth preserving. Through innovation and entrepreneurship, he continues to build solutions that connect generations, celebrate lived experiences, and create lasting social impact.

Mr. Biplob Mandal

Mr. Biplob Mandal, Founder & CEO, Digital Business Solutions IT (DBS)

Mr. Biplob Mandal is a career transformation expert, entrepreneur, and the Founder & CEO of Digital Business Solutions IT (DBS), dedicated to helping professionals successfully transition from non-IT to IT careers. With over 18 years of rich corporate experience at leading organizations including TCS, IBM, Aegis, India Infoline, Jack Software, and SaleBuild, he brings deep expertise in technology, talent development, and workforce transformation. Through DBS, he has helped thousands of professionals to build successful, future-ready IT careers through practical, industry-focused training and mentorship. Passionate about bridging the gap between education and industry, Mr. Mandal continues to inspire students and working professionals with future-ready skills, confidence, and sustainable career opportunities in the digital economy.

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