Heritage, hospitality and the art of storytelling

Few hospitality entrepreneurs today are building brands that seamlessly connect heritage, culture, luxury, and global relevance. Roop Partap Choudhary, Executive Director of Noor Mahal Group and Founder of Colonel Saab London, represents a new generation of Indian hospitality leaders who view heritage not as nostalgia, but as a powerful foundation for the future.

From transforming Noor Mahal into India's first Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriott International to establishing Colonel Saab among London's most celebrated Indian dining destinations, Choudhary has consistently championed a vision that places Indian storytelling at the heart of luxury experiences.

In conversation with Forbes India, he reflects on legacy, leadership, entrepreneurship, art, and the future of Indian hospitality.

It is an immensely proud moment, not only for our family but for Indian hospitality as a whole.

Noor Mahal was created with a vision that extended beyond building a luxury hotel. We wanted to create a destination that celebrated India's artistic traditions, architectural grandeur, and timeless culture through a contemporary hospitality experience.

Becoming India's first Autograph Collection Hotel validates that vision. Marriott International's Autograph Collection is built around iconic independent hotels with distinctive stories and personalities. The fact that Noor Mahal was selected as the brand's debut property in India demonstrates that authentic Indian heritage can stand confidently alongside some of the world's most celebrated luxury destinations.

More importantly, it proves that travellers today are seeking experiences rooted in authenticity and individuality.

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Q. Hospitality appears to run deep within your family. How has your personal journey shaped your approach to leadership?

I have always believed that hospitality is fundamentally about people.

Growing up, I witnessed firsthand how my father, Colonel Manbeer Choudhary, approached hospitality not as a business transaction, but as a way of creating meaningful human connections. That philosophy continues to guide me today.

My journey has taught me that leadership is not about preserving a legacy exactly as it was handed to you. It is about understanding the values behind that legacy and finding ways to make them relevant for future generations.

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The challenge is balancing tradition and innovation. You must honour the past while having the courage to evolve.

That balance has shaped every major decision we have taken, whether at Noor Mahal or Colonel Saab.

Q. Noor Mahal is often described as a collector's palace rather than a conventional luxury hotel. What makes the property unique?

Luxury travellers today are increasingly searching for authenticity.

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Noor Mahal is not defined by a standardised luxury template. Instead, it is a living celebration of India's cultural and artistic heritage.

Every artefact, antique, painting, handcrafted detail, and architectural element has been thoughtfully curated. The property is filled with stories collected across generations. Guests don't simply stay at Noor Mahal; they discover a narrative.

When visitors walk through our corridors, they encounter history, craftsmanship, and culture woven into every aspect of the experience.

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That emotional connection is what differentiates us.

Q. Art and storytelling seem to be recurring themes across all your ventures. Why are they so important?

Because stories create memories.

A beautiful hotel may impress a guest, but a meaningful story stays with them forever.

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Art allows us to preserve culture while making it relevant for contemporary audiences. Through architecture, interiors, cuisine, design, and experiences, we can introduce people to India's incredible diversity.

At Noor Mahal, storytelling is expressed through the property's design language and heritage collection. At Colonel Saab, storytelling comes alive through art, family memorabilia, regional cuisines, and carefully curated experiences.

Our goal has never been to create venues. Our goal has been to create experiences that leave a lasting emotional impression.

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Q. Colonel Saab has emerged as one of London's most celebrated Indian restaurants. What inspired its creation?

Colonel Saab was born from a desire to tell India's story differently.

For decades, Indian restaurants abroad focused primarily on food. While cuisine remains central to our identity, India offers so much more including history, art, architecture, craftsmanship, and culture.

I often describe Colonel Saab as a love letter to my parents. It was created not just to serve Indian food, but to celebrate the country's incredible diversity and heritage. Every artefact has a story, every dish reflects a journey across India, and every space is designed to evoke a sense of discovery.

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We wanted Colonel Saab to become a cultural ambassador for India, where guests could experience the country's spirit through food, art, and storytelling. The response has shown us that global audiences are increasingly looking for authentic experiences and deeper cultural connections.

Q. How do Noor Mahal and Colonel Saab complement each other as brands?

They are different expressions of the same philosophy.

Noor Mahal celebrates Indian heritage within India. Colonel Saab presents Indian heritage to the world.

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One invites travellers to discover India's cultural richness firsthand. The other carries those stories across international borders.

Both brands are built upon the belief that Indian heritage is not something confined to museums or history books. It is living, evolving, and capable of inspiring contemporary audiences globally.

Together, they demonstrate the power of cultural storytelling as a business strategy.

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Q. How do you view the future of luxury hospitality in India?

India is entering a remarkable period of opportunity.

Global travellers are increasingly seeking destinations with strong identities and authentic experiences. Fortunately, India possesses extraordinary cultural depth and diversity.

I believe the next decade will belong to hospitality brands that embrace individuality rather than standardisation.

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Travellers are looking for meaningful experiences, local connections, wellness, sustainability, culinary exploration, and cultural immersion.

India is uniquely positioned because these elements already exist within our heritage.

The future of luxury hospitality will not be defined by opulence alone. It will be defined by authenticity.

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Q. Sustainability is becoming increasingly important in hospitality. How do you approach it?

Sustainability must be integrated into every aspect of modern hospitality.

For us, sustainability is not a trend. It is a responsibility.

Whether through energy-efficient operations, responsible sourcing, support for local artisans, or preservation of cultural heritage, we believe hospitality businesses have a duty to create positive long-term impact.

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Heritage preservation itself is a form of sustainability because it ensures that cultural assets remain relevant and protected for future generations.

Q. What role do you believe Indian heritage can play on the global stage?

Indian heritage is one of our country's greatest soft-power assets.

Few nations possess the depth of cultural expression that India offers through architecture, art, textiles, cuisine, spirituality, music, and craftsmanship.

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The opportunity lies in presenting that heritage confidently and authentically to global audiences.

If we can combine traditional wisdom with contemporary excellence, India has the potential to become one of the most influential voices in global luxury and cultural tourism.

Q. What legacy would you like to leave behind?

I would like to contribute towards a future where Indian heritage is viewed not merely as something historical, but as something aspirational and globally admired.

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If Noor Mahal and Colonel Saab inspire future entrepreneurs to celebrate culture, preserve heritage, and build world-class experiences rooted in authenticity, I would consider that a meaningful achievement.

Ultimately, hospitality is about creating connections.

If our work helps people connect with India, its stories, and its values, then we have fulfilled our purpose.

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Final Quote:

"Whether through Noor Mahal or Colonel Saab, my vision has always been to celebrate India through hospitality, art, culture, and storytelling. If our journey helps position Indian heritage on the global stage in a meaningful and contemporary way, I believe we have achieved something truly worthwhile."

— Roop Partap Choudhary

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