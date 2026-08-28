Iconic brands in India

India’s evolving business landscape is shaped by iconic brands that have earned lasting recognition through innovation, trust, quality, and excellence. These distinguished brands are setting benchmarks across industries by understanding consumer needs, embracing technology, building strong identities, and adapting to changing market dynamics. Their ability to combine purpose with performance strengthens customer loyalty and drives meaningful growth. This curated recognition celebrates brands that create enduring value, inspire consumer confidence, and emerge as influential forces shaping India’s economy and global brand presence.

Chetan D. Narain, President and CEO & Abir C. Narain, Executive Director

NLPI is a leading luxury properties brokerage company based in Mumbai, India. Narains Group was established in 1971. A perfect combination of highly experienced and qualified principals and a young, professional, and dynamic team. Plots for hospitals & schools, land for mixed-use development, handpicked sea-facing, sea-view & lakefront luxury homes—properties for you around the globe. We are humbled to play a small, yet integral, part in creating wonderful memories for your family & you on this Mother Earth & amidst nature. "71% of the earth is covered by water. We are working on the 29%—building, growing, playing, and living on it." -St. Pete

In all sincerity, we are humbled to represent some of the finest luxury homes around the world. In Mumbai, Gurgaon, Delhi, Kasauli, Goa, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Greece, Bulgaria, Latvia, Mauritius, Costa Rica, London, Bali & Phuket.

Praveen Kanipakam, President

In an industry built on speed, SSDI stands out for precision. Founded in Bengaluru in 1999 as part of Sharp Corporation's global R&D network, SSDI marks over 25 years of engineering for the Japanese conglomerate. Today it's a 300+ strong organization serving 11 global markets, rated CMMI Level 5 (v3.0), and certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001.

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In Product Engineering, SSDI serves as Sharp's R&D center of excellence, building embedded systems, SaaS platforms, mobile/web/cloud applications, UX design, and AI solutions for document processing and computer vision—spanning imaging, professional displays, and virtual office platforms.

In Digital Transformation Services, SSDI extends this expertise to enterprises across manufacturing, retail, BFSI, healthcare, and education in India, Asia, and Europe—offering managed IT, ERP/CRM integration, and intelligent document management.

Guided by "Quality in your Heart and Mind," SSDI keeps building software global enterprises rely on.

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Cane & Bamboo Value Chain Management Pvt. Ltd.



Kamesh Salam, Founder & CEO

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Founded in 2018 by globally recognized bamboo expert Kamesh Salam, CanBoo (Cane & Bamboo Value Chain Management Pvt. Ltd.) is building a technology-driven ecosystem to transform bamboo from a traditional resource into a high-performance, sustainable industrial material.

Kamesh Salam is the founder of World Bamboo Day and former president of the World Bamboo Organization, with over three decades of experience in the global bamboo sector. His work connects bamboo resources and communities with technology, markets, investment, and sustainable industrial development. As Founder & CEO, Kamesh leads CanBoo in connecting farmers, artisans, entrepreneurs, industries, researchers, investors, and policymakers to modernize the bamboo value chain. CanBoo works across engineered bamboo, green construction, sustainable infrastructure, bioenergy, biochar, and biomass. His vision is to position bamboo as a high-performance, renewable, and climate-positive resource, driving green industrialization, circular economy, sustainable livelihoods, climate resilience, and low-carbon development.

Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Deepak Sood, Gautam Bali, and Kanwar Bir Singh

Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd. is an ISO 9001:2015-certified direct selling company that started its operations in the year 2004. Led by veteran industry pioneers Mr. Gautam Bali (Founder and Managing Director), Mr. Deepak Sood (Co-Founder and Director), and Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh (Co-Founder and Director), the company offers a portfolio of over 300 products spanning health and wellness that includes personal care, home hygiene, and beauty. The portfolio also includes products from the agriculture category. With over 2,500 points of sale across India, Vestige has a strong global presence, with numerous branch offices nationwide and overseas. It is the only Indian multinational direct-selling company to secure a place in the DSN Global 100 list.

Guided by its motto of spreading "Wellth"—that is, spreading wealth through wellness—Vestige has continued to enrich the lives of everyone who is a part of the company and those who believe in its products.

Quantique Minds Pvt. Ltd.



Mohamed Yunus, Founder & CEO

Quantique Minds Pvt. Ltd. is an emerging technology company focused on artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and purpose-driven innovation. Founded by Mohamed Yunus, an entrepreneur with more than 25 years of business experience, the company develops intelligent digital solutions designed to address real-world challenges across industries. Its flagship healthcare platform, Caring Touch, represents the company’s approach to building connected, AI-powered ecosystems.

The platform brings together patients, doctors, clinics, pharmacies, diagnostic laboratories, corporate wellness programs, and healthcare administrators through unified digital infrastructure. Beyond healthcare, Quantique Minds is focused on developing scalable technology, intelligent workflows, analytics, and digital transformation solutions that help organizations improve efficiency, collaboration, and decision-making. With innovation, simplicity, security, and human-centered technology at its core, Quantique Minds aims to build globally relevant solutions from India. Its vision is to create intelligent digital ecosystems that deliver measurable impact and shape the next generation of technology-led transformation.

Vermeiren India



Syed Riaz Qadri, Director

Vermeiren India, a subsidiary of Vermeiren Group, Belgium, operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Sri City SEZ, Andhra Pradesh, established in 2016, spread across 32 acres with a 50,000 sq. m. built-up area, and supported by more than 750 skilled professionals. Equipped with advanced technologies such as robotic welding, laser cutting, CNC bending, injection molding, and modern assembly lines, the facility produces premium mobility solutions for India and international markets.

Vermeiren Group is a globally recognized manufacturer of wheelchairs and rehabilitation equipment, with more than six decades of expertise in mobility solutions. Its portfolio includes manual and powered wheelchairs, nursing beds, comfort chairs, and other products designed to enhance independence, comfort, and quality of life. With products trusted in over 70 countries, CE-certified solutions, ISO 13485 quality management, and an annual production capacity exceeding 350,000 wheelchairs and other products, Vermeiren combines Belgian engineering with innovation and precision. Its philosophy remains simple: the wheelchair must adapt to the user—not vice versa.

I’m Rasasi by Rasasi



Imtiyaz Kalsekar, Founder & CEO

As fragrance continues to become a stronger expression of personal identity, a new generation of brands is redefining how heritage connects with today’s consumer. I’m Rasasi is one such evolution, a contemporary fragrance house born from the legacy of Rasasi, established in 1979. Led by Imtiyaz Kalsekar, CEO of Rasasi Imtiyaz Group, alongside his daughters, Sarah Kalsekar and Hajira Kalsekar, the brand brings a younger perspective to more than four decades of fragrance expertise.

I’m Rasasi, carrying the Rasasi family legacy forward through bold scents, contemporary design, and a confident, expressive identity created for a generation that values individuality. At its core is a simple belief: "Fragrance should make you feel more like yourself.” For the Imtiyaz Kalsekar family, I'm Rasasi represents the next chapter of a 40-year-old heritage legacy—shaped for a new generation.

Kinetic Group



Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman & Managing Director

Kinetic Watts & Volts Ltd. (KWV), the electric mobility arm of the Kinetic Group, builds on Kinetic’s five-decade legacy in India’s automotive industry while driving its next chapter in electric mobility. Led by Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering and Managing Director of Kinetic Electric, the company is focused on developing practical, accessible, and future-ready electric mobility solutions for India.

Under his leadership, Kinetic has evolved from a two-wheeler manufacturer into a diversified

automotive group with strong engineering and manufacturing capabilities, while expanding its focus on EVs and their critical components like battery, motors, OEMs, auto-component parts, etc.

Kinetic Electric’s return to the electric two-wheeler segment with the Kinetic DX marks a significant step in this journey, combining a celebrated Kinetic legacy with contemporary EV technology. With innovation, quality, and sustainable growth at its core, Kinetic Electric aims to shape the next generation of Indian mobility.

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Quampetence Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.



Sandeep Singh, Founder & CEO

Quampetence is a trusted Business Process Management (BPM) and Customer Experience partner to global enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, listed organizations, unicorns, and high-growth brands. Founded and led by Sandeep Singh, the company combines operational excellence with technology, automation, analytics, artificial intelligence, and human intelligence to deliver customer experiences at scale.

With an expanding global footprint across India, the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East, Quampetence serves diverse industries, including retail, e-commerce, travel, fintech, healthcare, food tech, logistics, online gaming, and automotive.

Through AI-enabled customer operations, conversational AI, intelligent automation, knowledge management, quality assurance, and analytics, Quampetence helps organizations build smarter, agile, and future-ready operations.

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Under Sandeep Singh’s leadership, Quampetence continues to evolve beyond traditional outsourcing into a strategic transformation partner, helping businesses improve efficiency, strengthen customer engagement, and drive sustainable growth.

Built in India. Trusted globally. Driven by quality, competence, and innovation.

Peppy For All



Devansh Agarwal, Founder & CEO

Growing up, we learned about everything except pleasure. Periods, sure. Puberty, okay. But the actual joy of intimacy? That stayed in the whispers, the awkward silences, the "log kya kahenge."

Peppy for All exists to break that silence. No shame, no judgment, no pretending pleasure doesn't matter—because it does, for every gender, every body, every identity. Millions of Indians still don't have access to safe products or honest answers. We're closing that gap, one open, joyful conversation at a time. With over 80,000 customers and a presence across D2C, marketplaces, and quick-commerce platforms, Peppy is building one of India's most recognizable new-age sexual wellness brands. So if you've spent years unlearning shame you never asked for, welcome. This is where pleasure finally gets to be normal.

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