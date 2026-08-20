Icons of influence: Visionaries shaping business and beyond

Across industries, a new generation of entrepreneurs, professionals and business leaders is challenging conventional thinking and creating businesses built around innovation, sustainability, expertise and evolving consumer needs. From reimagining the built environment and advancing science-led wellness to making sustainable packaging commercially viable, transforming hospitality experiences and building new models of capital and luxury mobility, these individuals are influencing how India works, lives and grows. Their journeys reflect a broader shift towards purpose-driven innovation, scalable ideas and globally relevant Indian businesses, making them distinctive voices in the changing landscape of business and beyond.

"Every building should contribute more than it consumes—of resources, of culture, and of community.”

Ar. Shweta Arnav Tongaonkar, Founder, SAT Design

As the Founder and Principal Architect of SAT Design Studio LLP, Ar. Shweta Tongaonkar is redefining architecture through sustainability, innovation, and human-centred design. Her work spans hospitality, healthcare, bespoke luxury residences and interiors, public infrastructure, conservation, and adaptive reuse, creating spaces that celebrate heritage while embracing contemporary living. Her portfolio includes the design of a landmark bridge across the Ujani Dam near Solapur, inspired by Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage and the Pandharpur Wari, the proposed Shri Jeevdani Hospital Trauma Centre in Virar, and nature-integrated weekend homes, bungalows, and luxury residences across Mumbai, Pune, and Dehradun, seamlessly blending architecture with the landscape. Beyond practice, she founded Build Cycle Mumbai, an initiative advancing circular economy principles, adaptive reuse, and responsible construction to promote resource-efficient development. Guided by the belief that architecture should create lasting value for people, culture, and the planet, Shweta continues to shape a resilient, regenerative, and future-ready built environment through design that is both timeless and transformative.

Feroz Singh Garewal, Founder of Molekulaire

Feroz Singh Garewal, Founder of MOLÉKULAIRE, is redefining the future of skincare by shifting the industry's focus from conventional anti-ageing claims to the science of Healthy Ageing and Skin Longevity. Founded in 2023, Molekulaire was built on the belief that lasting skin health is achieved through scientific innovation rather than cosmetic promises. Guided by molecular research, clinically backed active ingredients, and microbiome-friendly formulations, the brand is creating evidence-based skincare that supports long-term skin health through science-backed solutions. Trusted by 3,000+ dermatologists and available across multiple international markets, Molekulaire has established itself as a dermatologist-driven brand committed to transparency, accessibility, and consumer education. With a vision to make Healthy Ageing a mainstream skincare philosophy, Feroz is positioning Molekulaire at the forefront of India's evolving dermocosmetic industry. By combining scientific credibility, innovation, and a long-term approach to skin health, the brand is setting a new benchmark for science-led skincare while building greater awareness around the importance of prevention, skin longevity, and informed skincare choices for modern consumers across diverse skincare needs and concerns.

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Dr Meghna Mour

Dr. Meghna Mour, Co-founder and Medical Head of Skuccii Supercliniq

Dr. Meghna Mour is redefining luxury aesthetic medicine in India, setting new benchmarks in clinical excellence, innovation, and patient experience. As the Co-founder and Medical Head of Skuccii Supercliniq, she has built a brand synonymous with advanced technology, personalised care, and exceptional medical outcomes. With over two decades of experience, Dr. Mour has positioned Skuccii as one of India's leading destinations for no n-surgical aesthetic treatments, attracting discerning patients who seek natural-looking, science-backed results.

Harvard-certified, Dr. Mour is recognised for her commitment to innovation, safety, and evidence-based medicine. She has received multiple industry awards and accolades for her contributions to aesthetic medicine and entrepreneurship, while continuing to introduce globally advanced technologies and treatment protocols to the Indian market. Her philosophy centres on delivering world-class outcomes while maintaining the highest standards of ethics and patient care.

As a woman entrepreneur, Dr. Mour is building an Indian luxury healthcare brand that reflects global standards of excellence. Through her vision and leadership, Skuccii continues to raise the benchmark for aesthetic medicine, proving that Indian brands can lead the future of beauty and wellness through expertise, innovation, and trust.

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Abhishek Khimraj : Reshaping packaging for a Better & Greener tomorrow.

Abhishek Khimraj, Co-Founder, Nemistar

Plastic packaging remains one of the defining environmental challenges of our time. Although sustainable alternatives have existed for years, widespread adoption has been hindered by inconsistent quality, high costs, and limited manufacturing scalability. Together with Umang Gandhi and Ghevar Jain, I founded Nemistar to bridge that gap.

My entrepreneurial journey began in the silk manufacturing industry with my father, where I gained first-hand experience in building and scaling businesses. Those lessons shaped my belief that sustainability can only create meaningful impact when it is commercially viable.

At Nemistar, we are combining material innovation with advanced manufacturing to deliver high-performance 100% compostable packaging at industrial scale which can safely decompose within 180 days. Our focus is to provide businesses with sustainable alternatives that meet the expectations of quality, reliability, and consistency without compromising operational efficiency.

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My vision is to establish Nemistar as a global leader in sustainable packaging while proving that environmental responsibility and business growth can reinforce one another. By making sustainable packaging accessible and scalable, we hope to accelerate the transition towards a future where responsible choices become the industry standard rather than the exception.

Vinay Chandrashekar | Founder, Long Boat Brewing Co.

Vinay Chandrashekar | Founder, Long Boat Brewing Co.

Long Boat Brewing Co.: How Vinay Chandrashekar Is Raising the Bar for Craft Beer & Destination Dining Vinay Chandrashekar is the Founder of Long Boat Brewing Co., one of India’s most acclaimed experiential hospitality brands. Established in Bengaluru, the 1,000- seater destination is home to India’s first and largest 30-foot indoor waterfall-themed microbrewery, seamlessly blending immersive design, world-class craft brewing, elevated cuisine and live entertainment to redefine the modern brewery experience. Built alongside Girish Prahlada, who leads finance and culinary excellence, and Rasagnya, who heads human resources, brand marketing and expansion, Long Boat has earned 45+ national awards in under four years, including Nightlife Venue of the Year (TFNA 2026), Best Microbrewery – South India (ET Food & Nightlife Awards) and multiple honours for brewing innovation, ambience and guest experience. An MBA from the University of Strathclyde, Scotland, and a former member of the Forbes Business Council, Vinay has been recognised with Nightlife Entrepreneur of the Year (TFNA 2026), Young Restaurateur of the Year for two consecutive years (Economic Times) the International Hospitality Council’s Hospitality Entrepreneur of the Year 2026, the Vande Mataram Award for Innovation in Urban Hospitality & Design and the Aryabhata International Award 2026. With expansion underway and new hospitality ventures in the pipeline, the founding team continues to shape the future of India’s craft beer, experiential dining and premium hospitality industry.

Akhil Teja, Founder of River Capital Trust

Akhil Teja, Founder of River Capital Trust



Akhil Teja, Founder Trustee of River Capital Trust, is aiming to build India’s largest institutional capital formation engine from Bengaluru, alongside like-minded visionaries. River Capital Trust aims to play a prominent role in heralding the estimated USD 4 trillion of foreign capital infusion the Indian economy is expected to see over the next two decades.

Rather than chasing capital first, River Capital Trust is structuring itself to serve this shift by engineering the skills, credibility, partnerships, and bankable opportunities that large-scale investors seek before committing capital, ensuring that capital finds its targeted investments efficiently and yields real value.

River Capital Trust aims to assemble a multi-billion-dollar portfolio within the Indian economy through strategic investments across primary and secondary sectors, bridging foreign capital with on-ground knowledge, experience, and facilitation, while ensuring that the fair value generated remains within the nation.

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River Capital Trust envisions becoming the first Indian entity to break into the league of the top five global AUMs by applying sound economic and management principles, contributing to an India that is more advanced technologically, economically, and socially.

Lusso Designs: Building the Future of Luxury Mobility

Pratik Malkan, Founder & Chairman, Lusso Designs

At Lusso Designs, we believe the future of luxury mobility lies in personalisation, craftsmanship and the freedom to transform any automobile into an expression of its owner. Our vision is to build a globally recognised automotive fashion house, creating bespoke experiences across every category of mobility.

Our 2-lakh-square-foot manufacturing facility in Pune, with a capacity to transform 1,200+ vehicles every month, reflects the scale behind this ambition. Our capabilities span twowheelers, luxury automobiles, motorhomes and specialised vehicles including ambulances and buses, enabling us to execute highly customised projects at scale.

Our recently launched showroom in Mumbai represents another milestone in our journey, creating an immersive destination for luxury automotive customisation.

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We are building Lusso as a global luxury mobility brand, combining world-class craftsmanship, design, utility and technology with the ability to deliver at scale across markets.

We are not merely transforming vehicles; we are creating a new global category where automotive, design, technology and lifestyle converge.

Visit us at :- https://www.lussodesigns.co.in/

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