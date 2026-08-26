India's emerging entrepreneurs and business leaders

India’s entrepreneurial economy is being shaped by a new generation of leaders building businesses amid rapid technological, consumer and market shifts. Across sectors, these entrepreneurs are combining innovation with execution, identifying opportunities in changing markets and developing businesses with ambitions that extend beyond scale.

Their journeys reflect a broader evolution in Indian business, where resilience, adaptability and long-term value creation are becoming as important as growth. From emerging ventures to established enterprises entering new phases of expansion, these leaders are challenging conventional approaches while responding to the demands of a more dynamic economy.

India’s Emerging Entrepreneurs & Business Leaders profiles individuals whose ideas, decisions and leadership are helping shape the next chapter of Indian enterprise—and offering a closer look at the people behind businesses positioned for the future.

Suresh Naik Ramavath is a business leader, entrepreneur, institution builder, and investor with over two decades of leadership experience across consumer brands, manufacturing, education, technology, and entrepreneurship. An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, he is the Chief Executive Officer of Harley’s India, where he is leading the company’s transformation from one of India’s fastest growing Indicorns into a global unicorn in premium desserts and confectionery sector. Under his leadership, Harley’s achieved a Guinness World Record and continues its rapid national and international expansion.

Suresh has served two consecutive terms as a Governing Board Member of IIM Udaipur and currently serves as an Independent Director of an NSE and BSE listed AI and technology company. He is also the Managing Director of ISTTM Business School and Chairman of Harileela Education Society. Through his leadership in DICCI and Tribal Mantra, he has mentored over 200 entrepreneurs and received the Prime Minister’s National Entrepreneurship Award from the Government of India.

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DR ARUN KUMAR VAISH | Founder, P2P MicroFinance & Allied Services

Dr. Arun Kumar Vaish has been advancing financial inclusion long before it became a national priority. With over two decades of banking experience and more than 23 years in academia, he has built a distinguished career at the intersection of finance, education, and inclusive development. While pursuing his Ph.D. in Microfinance, he ventured into the domain of financial inclusion by founding P2P MicroFinance & Allied Services, an initiative that has since evolved into a company with a pan-India presence, delivering sustainable financial solutions to underserved communities.

A faculty member and former Head of the Department of Economics & Finance at BITS Pilani, Dr. Vaish has mentored future business leaders while contributing to research in banking, financial inclusion, and risk management. His work continues to strengthen India's financial ecosystem through innovation, academic excellence, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship.

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Dr. SRISHTI TRIPATHI | Founder & Director, Active Little Minds

Srishti Tripathi, Pediatric Physiotherapist, Child Development Specialist, and Founder & Director of Active Little Minds, brings 11+ years of experience to pediatric rehabilitation. With a Master’s in Neurological Physiotherapy and advanced expertise in sensory integration, neuro-developmental therapy, neonatal care, autism, dysgraphia, and pediatric mental health, her approach goes beyond therapy, it focuses on building independence. Her distinctive philosophy is rooted in the concept of generalisation: helping children transfer the skills they learn in therapy into everyday life, so they can eventually function confidently and independently without becoming dependent on lifelong therapy.

Over the years, she has supported numerous children whose developmental journeys progressed from intensive intervention to greater functional independence within a few years. As Partner at Cloudnine Hospital, Gurugram, and Founder of Kindora India, Dr. Srishti continues to champion early intervention, family empowerment, and a future where every child is equipped to thrive independently.

SAHIL | Founder, Cafe by Soul

Sahil is a new-generation hospitality entrepreneur on a mission to reshape India’s café culture through Cafe by Soul, a brand built around the idea of creating a true “third place”—a space that sits between home and work, where people can connect, unwind, work, and build memories.His vision extends beyond coffee and food. Cafe by Soul brings together thoughtfully designed, Greek-island-inspired spaces, pet-friendly environments, vibrant interiors, outdoor seating, ethically sourced specialty coffee, all-day breakfast, and contemporary cuisine to create an experience that feels both aspirational and welcoming.

What began as a dream has steadily evolved into a growing hospitality brand, with outlets across Gurgaon, Kota, Gwalior, Haldwani, Jaipur, Delhi, and Pune, alongside an ambitious expansion pipeline across India. With a franchise-led growth strategy, Cafe by Soul is entering a defining phase, with several more locations planned by the end of 2026.

For Sahil, however, expansion is only one part of the story. As a first-generation entrepreneur, he sees every milestone as a reflection of the people who have supported the journey - the team, partners, customers, and community that have grown alongside the brand. His entrepreneurial philosophy is simple : he believes every milestone reflects the support of his team, while the journey itself remains the greatest joy behind every recognition.

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ROHIT MAINGI | Founder & Advisory Director, White Luxe Real Estate

Rohit Maingi is a distinguished real estate advisor and entrepreneur bringing three decades of experience across private banking and luxury real estate. Having spent 18 years with institutions including Standard Chartered, HSBC, and Deutsche Bank, he brings a wealth-management perspective to property advisory, helping HNI and UHNI clients make informed, strategic investment decisions.

As Founder and Advisory Director of White Luxe Real Estate, Mr. Maingi has built a differentiated advisory platform guided by the philosophy “Advisory. Not Agency.” His approach combines market intelligence, geographic insight, disciplined transaction processes, and long-term investment thinking. He has also co-founded Bottles & Barrels Hospitality, demonstrating his entrepreneurial versatility beyond real estate. With a focus on trust, process, and high-conviction opportunities, Mr. Maingi is helping redefine luxury real estate advisory in Gurgaon’s rapidly evolving premium property landscape.

DHRUVV CHAWLA | Director & Promoter, House of Yuvi

Dhruvv Chawla is a dynamic hospitality entrepreneur building one of India’s emerging multi-brand restaurant and lifestyle platforms. His journey began in 2015 with Molecule Air Bar in Gurgaon, which laid the foundation for House of Yuvi, now encompassing distinctive concepts including Molecule, Bawri, Kikli, Barbet & Pals, Punchline, and Zoku, with Bianchi, Gulnar, and Daily Jo’s joining its expanding portfolio. Mr. Chawla’s approach focuses on creating brands with individual identities rather than replicating a single format across markets.

From Molecule’s nightlife-led experience across multiple cities to Bawri and Kikli’s regional Indian cuisine and Zoku’s Pan-Asian offering, each concept reflects a distinct consumer proposition. As House of Yuvi expands across metros and high-growth Tier 2 cities, Mr. Chawla is focused on combining creative brand building with operational discipline, creating scalable hospitality businesses without compromising their individual character.

YAVNIKA SHARMA | Founder, Unsocial Media

In an industry where bigger budgets are often mistaken for better marketing, Yavnika Sharma is building a different narrative. As the founder of Unsocial Media, she has created a creative agency that proves compelling storytelling and strategic execution can outperform expensive production and excessive ad spending.

What began as a solo venture has evolved into a business that combines professional filmmaking, smartphone-first content, and AI-powered creative workflows to help brands achieve measurable organic growth. Rather than following conventional marketing playbooks, Yavnika has focused on authenticity, audience psychology, and content designed to earn attention instead of buying it. Her journey reflects a broader shift in digital marketing, one where creativity, adaptability, and genuine human connection are becoming the most valuable competitive advantages.

AMIT KAUSHIK | Founder, Amazin Power & Zaama Bar Kitchen Lounge

Amit Kaushik is a multidisciplinary entrepreneur whose journey as an Engineer, MBA, Lawyer, and business leader reflects a distinctive approach to enterprise and nation-building. His ventures span two diverse sectors—energy and hospitality—through Amazin Power and Zaama Bar Kitchen Lounge. Through Amazin Power, Amit is contributing to India’s evolving power ecosystem with a focus on cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions.

Meanwhile, Zaama reflects his passion for hospitality, bringing together multi-cuisine dining, premium cocktails, innovative mocktails, music, and memorable experiences. Despite operating across contrasting industries, both ventures are guided by his philosophy of building with purpose, serving with passion, and growing responsibly. Amit believes meaningful leadership lies in empowering teams, creating lasting value, and contributing positively to India’s growth while building a better tomorrow.

THAMANAMU RAKHESH | Director, Blue3 IT Solutions Private Limited

Thamanamu Rakhesh is a seasoned business leader driving technology-enabled growth and large-scale real world execution. As Director of Blue3 IT Solutions Private Limited, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Hyderabad, he has played a pivotal role in strengthening the company’s capabilities across e-Governance and Identity Services, Financial Inclusion, Enterprise IT & ERP, and Agri-Tech.

Working alongside the company’s Founder, Mr. Thamanamu Rajesh, Rakhesh has contributed significantly to Blue3’s operational growth and multi-state expansion. With over two decades of experience in technology-enabled operations, project management, and strategic leadership, his approach focuses on translating digital innovation into effective ground-level execution. Through scalable delivery models, operational excellence, compliance, and last-mile inclusion, Rakhesh continues to help build Blue3 into a technology-driven organisation delivering sustainable impact across diverse sectors.

MONICA YADAV | Managing Director, Deewan Event Management Pvt. Ltd.

Monica Yadav is a dynamic entrepreneur helping redefine Gurgaon’s premium celebrations and hospitality landscape. With an M.C.A. and an early career spanning AI development and computer science education, she brings a distinctive blend of technology, communication, and strategic thinking to the family’s hospitality venture. As Managing Director of Deewan Event Management Pvt. Ltd.,

Monica has played a pivotal role in building and expanding Deewan Palace, the group’s flagship celebration destination, alongside her husband, Paramjeet. The group’s portfolio also includes Riyasat, designed for intimate gatherings, and The Lagoon, created for destination-style ceremonies, each catering to evolving celebration needs. Guided by the philosophy “Crafting Your Most Precious Moments,” Monica continues to champion personalised experiences, operational excellence, and premium hospitality, positioning the group as an emerging name in Gurgaon’s celebration and events landscape.

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