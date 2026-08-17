India’s most influential personalities inspiring excellence

When Mini Patankar began her career as a tattoo artist, she never imagined her most meaningful work would reach beyond aesthetics. Her journey changed when she met people with vitiligo who had exhausted conventional treatments yet carried the emotional burden of depigmentation.

Determined to create an alternative, Mini immersed herself in pigmentation, colour theory, pigment chemistry, and dermatological principles. From that study emerged a micropigmentation method blending scientific precision with artistic excellence, helping people with stable vitiligo achieve a natural-looking skin tone while rebuilding confidence and self-esteem. Through VMC – Vitiligo Micropigmentation Clinic, Mini built a practice rooted in empathy, safety, and innovation. Her expertise has been recognised through competitions in India and Thailand and judging roles at PMU championships in Singapore. Now expanding through Vitiligo Camouflage and Tattoos By The Bay in California, she plans to collaborate with leading dermatologists and extend vitiligo care across the United States.

Krutika Dalvi is the Co-Founder of Thryve Group and an entrepreneur who has built her work around helping founders and growing brands establish a strong presence in the market. She has a natural ability to understand the person behind a business and the vision that drives it, which shapes the way she approaches every client relationship. For Krutika, building a brand is deeply personal. She believes that the right story can influence how a business is perceived and, over time, become an important part of its reputation. Her approach is hands-on, with close attention to each client’s journey and where they want to take their business.

As an entrepreneur, Krutika continues to build Thryve Group with a clear focus on creating meaningful work and lasting relationships. India Republic Times is a trusted news and media publication, now proudly operating under the Thryve Group LLP. Her journey reflects her ambition to build a business that grows alongside the people and brands she works with.

Abhinab Das | Content Creator, Influencer & Founder, OdiWave Media.

Abhinab Das is a content creator, digital influencer, and the Founder of OdiWave Media, with over a decade of experience creating content that makes complex subjects easier to understand and more accessible to everyday audiences. Through platforms including Chalo Seekho, Career Tadka, Techno Vichar, and Tadka AI Wala, he has built a strong presence across finance, careers, technology, and artificial intelligence, with his educational content reaching more than one million people.

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His work has earned recognition including Best Financial Influencer of the Year at the Influence Exchange Confex & Awards 2025 and Finfluencer of the Year at the International Glory Awards 2025. With OdiWave Media, Das is now expanding his journey beyond content creation to support Odisha’s growing creator ecosystem and help brands connect with emerging digital voices.

Dr. Jatin Chonkar | Founder, Thryve Group.

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Dr. Jatin Chonkar is the Founder of Thryve Group, popularly known as Thryve PR, a public relations and brand-building company helping entrepreneurs and businesses build credibility, visibility, and influence. India Republic Times is a well-known digital news publication, now operating under the Thryve Group LLP. An entrepreneur, business leader, mentor, and strategic thinker, Dr. Jatin is recognised for his vision-driven approach to business, leadership, and brand growth. He combines strategic thinking, communication, and entrepreneurial insight to help businesses strengthen their positioning and pursue sustainable growth. His leadership philosophy is rooted in credibility, consistency, innovation, and long-term impact.

Dr. Jatin Chonkar holds an Honorary Doctorate from an Internationally recognized university. He leads the strategic direction of Thryve Group, helping ambitious founders and businesses build recognition, credibility, and lasting influence.

Dr. Rajitha Vanga | Founder, RV Life Coaching.

Dr. Rajitha Vanga is the Founder of RV Life Coaching and a Neuro-Manifestation Coach with a background in medical education. Holding a PhD in Anatomy, she spent 16 years as an Associate Professor of Medicine before transitioning to personal transformation and mindset coaching. She developed the Neuro-Manifestation framework, combining neuroscience, psychology, NLP, and manifestation principles into a structured approach for personal growth.

Through workshops, books, online programs, and live events, she has reached tens of thousands of people, with a particular focus on Telugu- and Tamil-speaking communities. Dr Rajitha’s current work centers on expanding access to evidence-informed personal development and fostering emotional resilience through inclusive learning.

Budhil Vyas | Founder, Crypto Talks.

Budhil Vyas is an Indian entrepreneur, cryptocurrency educator, and market analyst focused on making digital asset education more accessible. As the founder of Crypto Talks, he has built a platform that helps people understand cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and the changing world of digital finance.

With a background in Data Science, Budhil breaks down complex market trends into practical insights that support informed decision-making. His work encourages a balanced approach to investing, with a focus on research, risk awareness, and long-term learning. Through his educational content, media appearances, and industry engagements, he continues to help individuals navigate the opportunities and challenges of the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

Sagar Azad | Founder, Anecdote Publishing House.

Sagar Azad is an Indian publisher and entrepreneur, and the Founder of Anecdote Publishing House. Raised in a lower-middle-class family, he began his professional journey as a SIM card salesman before joining Crossword, where he rose to the position of Store Manager. His years in the book trade provided him with first-hand exposure to publishing, bookselling, and the literary community, inspiring him to establish his own publishing house.

With a vision to identify and nurture distinctive literary voices, he founded Anecdote Publishing House committed to editorial excellence and meaningful storytelling. Under his leadership, the publishing house has built a catalogue of more than 200 titles across diverse genres, contributing to India's contemporary literary landscape while introducing new authors to readers across the country.

Arjun Singh | Founder & Creative Director, Trillionaire.

Arjun Singh is a Dubai-based Indian entrepreneur, designer, and brand strategist, best known as the founder and creative director of luxury streetwear label Trillionaire. A graduate of Domus Academy in Milan, he combines design expertise with a deep understanding of branding, culture, and consumer behaviour.

Under his leadership, Trillionaire has showcased collections at New York Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, making him one of the first turbaned Indian streetwear designers to present on both global stages. His work explores sustainability, identity, and modern luxury while blending tailoring with street culture. Through Trillionaire, Singh continues to build globally relevant brands shaped by purpose, inclusivity, and contemporary design.

Rashmi Shrivastava | Founder, Kikai Learn & Founder Success Club.

Rashmi Shrivastava is the Founder of Kikai Learn and Founder Success Club, where she works at the intersection of education, entrepreneurship, and business growth. With over a decade of experience in marketing and growth, she has worked with startups, founders, and professionals, helping them turn ideas into stronger brands and sustainable businesses. Through Kikai Learn, Rashmi focuses on making industry-relevant learning more practical and accessible across areas including AI, digital marketing, and project management.

Founder Success Club reflects her focus on supporting entrepreneurs through mentorship, accountability, and meaningful connections. Recognised by Entrepreneur Today in its 30 Under 30 list as an Entrepreneur of Impact (Education), and named among India’s Most Impactful Women Leaders to Watch Out for in 2025 by Ahmedabad Mirror, Rashmi continues to create platforms that help people grow with purpose.

Yash Bhargava | Founder of Digital Swastik & Young Spiritual Healer.

Tarot Yash Bhargava is a young spiritual practitioner and the Founder of Digital Swastik, bringing together his interest in spiritual guidance and entrepreneurship. Beginning his journey at 15, Yash has spent over eight years exploring tarot reading, Astrology and numerology, completed 80,000+ Consultations developing an approach focused on clarity and practical guidance.

At 23, he works with clients in India and internationally, including the United Kingdom and Canada, helping them gain perspective on areas such as career, relationships, and personal growth.

Yash’s work combines tarot and numerology to offer insights into situations, patterns, and possibilities, while keeping the experience simple and approachable. Alongside his spiritual practice, Yash’s work in digital marketing reflects his entrepreneurial mindset and ability to build across diverse fields.

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The individuals featured here represent a broader shift in how excellence is defined today. Their journeys demonstrate that meaningful influence is earned over time through the work one chooses to pursue, the challenges one embraces, and the standards one sets.

Each story offers a distinct perspective on ambition, achievement, and perseverance.

Together, they reflect the diverse ways in which individuals are creating impact, inspiring others, and contributing to India’s evolving story of success.

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