India’s next generation of business leaders

India’s next generation of business leadership is being shaped by individuals who are not simply building companies, but redefining how value is created. From advancing cinematic AI and trustworthy enterprise technology to reimagining retired leadership, corporate hospitality, manifestation coaching and business transformation, these leaders represent a diverse cross-section of modern Indian enterprise. Their journeys reflect a common thread: identifying overlooked opportunities, applying deep domain expertise, and building solutions that create measurable relevance for businesses, professionals and communities.

Intellemo AI is a next-generation, Indian homegrown cinematic AI video platform engineered to revolutionize video production for marketing agencies and enterprises. Unlike standard tools that compromise on visual fidelity, Intellemo focuses on high-end, photorealistic storytelling, allowing brands to showcase software features or product ingredients exactly as they visualize them.

By pioneering advanced capabilities like Auto LLM model selection, absolute character and voice consistency, and flawless lip-syncing, Intellemo eliminates traditional production bottlenecks. It empowers businesses to generate studio-grade quality that sets a new industry benchmark, transforming simple prompts into high-fidelity visual assets that drive engagement and commerce across all industries.

The founding vision behind Intellemo was born out of a disruptive belief: world-class, cinematic storytelling should not be a luxury restricted by massive budgets and timelines. Driven to bridge the gap between imagination and execution, the platform democratizes premium video creation, proving that Indian innovation can lead the global frontier of artificial intelligence. This vision is brought to life by a powerful, multi-disciplinary leadership team:

Saurabh Gupta (CEO): An IIT Delhi alumnus and digital marketing automation expert who has managed overall portfolios across a career at Lenskart, Yatra, and Urban Company.

Tusha Agrawal (COO): A Salesforce-certified CRM professional with expertise in implementation, integration, and data management at American Express GBT, Barclays, and HCL.

Shivam Gupta (CMO): A growth expert with experience in digital marketing automation, AI innovation, and startup growth for Yatra, Cog Digital, and Urban Company.

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Together, they combine deep marketing intelligence, robust enterprise architecture, and cutting-edge engineering to give businesses uncompromised creative freedom.

Venkatesh Pagidimarri: Engineering Trust Into AI, Where Every Decision Matters

Venkatesh Pagidimarri, Co-founder and Chief AI Officer of Foundation AI

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In an era where artificial intelligence is often measured by the size of its models, Venkatesh "Venki" Pagidimarri has quietly built a reputation around something far more enduring: trust. As Co-founder and Chief AI Officer of Foundation AI, he represents a new generation of technology leaders who believe the future of enterprise AI will be defined not by impressive demonstrations, but by dependable outcomes in the real world.

An IIT Madras dual-degree graduate with more than 18 years of experience in artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics, Venki has consistently focused on solving problems where accuracy is non-negotiable. After co-founding healthcare analytics company Enlightiks, which was acquired by Practo in 2016, he turned his attention to one of the legal industry's most overlooked challenges: making millions of complex documents understandable, structured and actionable.

Under his leadership, Foundation AI has spent eight years building an AI-powered document operations platform that today supports more than 200 law firms. Processing millions of legal and insurance documents every month, the platform replaces fragmented manual workflows with intelligent systems that classify, validate, extract and orchestrate information with production-grade reliability.

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What distinguishes Venki is his conviction that enterprise AI succeeds only when its outputs are explainable, auditable, and consistently accurate. "The future of enterprise AI will not be won by the largest model, but by the systems that make every output trustworthy," he says, a philosophy that has become the foundation of the company itself.

Rather than chasing headlines, Venki has built influence by solving complex operational problems that others overlooked. His journey reflects a rare blend of technical depth, entrepreneurial resilience, and long-term thinking, proving that in high-stakes industries, confidence in AI is earned through trust, not scale.

Kritarth Malhotra: Rewriting Retirement Into India’s Next Leadership Advantage

Kritarth Malhotra

Some entrepreneurs build companies by chasing crowded markets. Kritarth Malhotra built one by questioning an assumption that almost everyone had stopped noticing.

For decades, retirement in India has remained tied to a number that no longer reflects how people live, work, or contribute. While organisations searched endlessly for experienced leadership, thousands of accomplished professionals quietly stepped away despite having decades of insight left to offer. Kritarth recognised that this wasn't a talent shortage. It was a structural disconnect.

That observation became the foundation of HUM Communities, India's first executive search firm dedicated exclusively to retired leaders from the private sector, public enterprises, and the armed forces. Rather than treating seasoned professionals as ceremonial appointments, HUM matches businesses with leaders whose experience directly addresses specific business challenges. Over the past nine years, the firm has engaged 700+ leaders across 450+ businesses. This proves that experience, when deployed with precision, can create immediate business value.

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What distinguishes HUM is the discipline behind its search process. Backed by a database of over seven lakh retired professionals, the company focuses not on seniority alone, but on identifying individuals who have already solved the exact problem a client faces. Also, HUM is incubated by Tata Consultancy Services Foundation at Nashik, and wowJobs at Dubai.

One defining example came when a leading Indian IT services company sought to build a Global Capability Centre advisory practice. HUM identified a retired executive with more than three decades of GCC leadership experience, who designed the practice, activated industry relationships, and helped establish the business within months.

As Kritarth Malhotra puts it, "Some of India's sharpest minds, the ones that built the nation, are idle because of a number someone fixed decades ago. HUM puts them back to work — on their own terms."

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In an era obsessed with scaling faster, Kritarth Malhotra has demonstrated that lasting influence often begins by recognising the value others have overlooked.

Sachin Jawale: Turning Hospitality Experience into a Smarter Corporate Booking Revolution

Sachin Jawale; CEO of Rude Lounge

For Sachin Jawale, hospitality is not about serving guests. It is about understanding how businesses move, where they struggle, and building solutions around those gaps. With more than 30 years in the industry and experience as CEO of Rude Lounge, Sachin Jawale has contributed to the development of 50+ restaurants and cafés across India. His venture, BookMyCorporateParty.com, brings together 1,000+ verified venues and offers companies a single point of contact for corporate events, from offsites and annual celebrations to team outings and employee engagement. Within its first year, the platform delivered events for CDSL, Guidepoint and RailTel, marking a step forward.

From Corporate Life to Indias most followed Manifestation coach

Dr Amiett Kumar, Founder of Readers Books Club

Dr. Amiett Kumar’s journey is a powerful reminder that transformation can begin with a simple habit.

After spending 15 years in the corporate world, Amiett found a new direction through his love for reading. In January 2019, he launched Readers Books Club to share the lessons he discovered in books. What started as book summaries gradually evolved into a larger mission around manifestation, meditation, and personal development.

Today, his work spans YouTube, podcasts, books, coaching programs and communities, with millions following his content. His story stands out because it began quietly, without a grand business plan.

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Sometimes, the habit you build for yourself can become the purpose you share with millions.

Dinkar Rao - Coach with a Midas Touch

Dinkar Rao

Some coaches build skills. The rare ones transform the people behind those skills.

Dinkar Rao brings that rare quality to leadership and business growth. With over two decades of experience, he has worked with 300+ organisations and developed more than 14,000 professionals across diverse sectors.

His approach connects strategy with execution, leadership with culture, and performance with purpose. Through Groval Euler’s and Groval Selectia, he strengthens business capabilities and cross-functional leadership. Through the Kabir Learning Foundation, he adds reflection, empathy, and timeless wisdom to leadership.

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That is what makes him a coach with a Midas touch, turning potential into capability, and capability into lasting impact.

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