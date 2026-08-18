Influential leaders creating a lasting impact in India

An engineering graduate from Delhi College of Engineering (DTU) and an MBA from ESADE, Spain, Ankur blends technical acumen with a love for gaming. Under his leadership, Masti Zone has launched over 30 centers nationwide, with 100+ outlets in the pipeline. The brand offers immersive experiences including VR, motion cinema, bowling, trampolines, laser games, and snow parks. Ankur heads R&D at Masti Zone’s Gwalior-based manufacturing hub—the largest in the industry. As Chairman of IAAPI, he champions innovation, youth leadership, and industry growth, positioning Masti Zone for a promising IPO and global expansion.

Sukanti Krishnapriya Nair - Founder, Digi eRelease

Sukanti Krishnapriya Nair is the founder of Digi eRelease, a new-age PR and digital marketing agency helping brands earn credible media visibility and build lasting reputations across wellness, technology, sports, and consumer sectors. Under her leadership, the agency has grown into a trusted partner for founders seeking strategic communication, thought leadership, and measurable growth.

She is also the co-founder of Pillowta, an intimate wellness brand challenging stigma and building an open, confident conversation around personal well-being in India. Through it, she blends bold brand-building with a genuine social purpose.

"Every brand carries a credible story worth telling. My work is about earning that visibility the right way, through trust and substance, and proving that purpose and growth can move forward together," says Sukanti Krishnapriya Nair.

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Driven by innovation, resilience, and an entrepreneur-first mindset, Krishnapriya continues to shape how modern Indian brands communicate, connect, and grow, inspiring the next generation of purpose-led changemakers.

Pankaj Chandna - Co-Founder, Vaidam Health



Pankaj Chandna - Co-Founder, Vaidam Health

Pankaj Chandna is the Co-Founder of Vaidam Health and a pioneer in India's medical value travel industry. With over two decades of experience in healthcare, hospital partnerships, and international patient services, he co-founded Vaidam Health in 2016 to bridge the information and accessibility gap for patients seeking quality treatment abroad. Before Vaidam, he served as Vice President of Sales at Lybrate, worked on DoctorOnCall, and collaborated with hospitals in the United States to enhance patient care delivery. An MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow and an engineering graduate from NIT Kurukshetra, Pankaj has built an extensive global network of hospitals and healthcare professionals. His leadership has enabled Vaidam to earn the trust of patients from more than 125 countries, while his advocacy for transparency, ethical healthcare, and technology-driven patient support has significantly advanced India's global medical tourism ecosystem.

Dr. Tarandeep Singh Gill - Advancing Orthopaedic Innovation Through Augmented Reality



Dr.T.S.GILL

Advertise Your Brand → Reach your target audience via high-impact campaigns, sponsored content and high-impact solutions.

Dr. Tarandeep Singh Gill, Director of Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Chandigarh-Mohali, has developed *RoboLens, India's first indigenously conceptualised Augmented Reality-guided knee surgery platform. Integrating Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Microsoft's spatial computing frameworks, and Unity Engine, RoboLens generates patient-specific 3D anatomical models from CT and MRI scans and overlays them during surgery to enhance implant positioning and surgical precision. The platform has been used in over 5,000 knee replacement procedures, demonstrating reduced operative time, minimal blood loss, and faster patient recovery, while attracting international interest from hospitals across the Gulf, Southeast Asia, and Africa. "Technology should empower surgeons to make better clinical decisions, not replace their judgment. RoboLens is designed to enhance precision, improve patient outcomes, and prove that world-class surgical innovation can be developed in India for the global healthcare community," says Dr. Gill.

For more details: https://tsgillortho.com

Vishesh Sahni - Founder & CEO, WHITE

Vishesh Sahni - Founder & CEO, WHITE

Vishesh Sahni is the Founder and CEO of WHITE, a creative experience agency that he established in 2015. Over the past decade, he has built WHITE into one of India's leading experiential agencies. White has found tremendous success in helping define and bolster how brands engage audiences through immersive experiences with a thoughtful approach; while also retaining a lens of achieving tangible business outcomes. Widely recognised for shaping the evolution of experiential marketing in India, his illustrious client roster includes luxury houses including Cartier, Bvlgari and Ralph Lauren, alongside global brands such as H&M, Apple, Lenovo and Diageo. Under his leadership, WHITE has become known for creating culturally resonant, experience-first campaigns that blend strategic thinking with world-class execution, earning accolades such as the ET Design and Creativity Awards and WOW Awards, while also securing the end-to-end creative agency partner mandate for Noida International Airport.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani - Founder & CEO, London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD)

LOSD

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani is an internationally acclaimed educator, humanitarian, four-time TEDx speaker, author, and global thought leader. As the Founder and CEO of the London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD), United Kingdom, she has dedicated her life to advancing education, skills development, women’s empowerment, youth leadership, and humanitarian service across the globe.

Her inspiring journey is a remarkable story of resilience. After overcoming life-threatening cancer and temporary vision loss, she transformed adversity into purpose, committing herself to empowering others through education, research, and social impact. She has authored 24 books and has inspired audiences worldwide through her four TEDx Talks on resilience, leadership, innovation, and personal growth.

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Driven by the belief that education is the key to sustainable development, Prof. Dr. Somani founded LOSD as an international platform promoting lifelong learning, research, innovation, publishing, and professional excellence. Through its conferences, publications, and training programmes, LOSD connects educators, researchers, professionals, entrepreneurs, and students from around the world.

A passionate humanitarian, she has travelled to 129 countries, supporting communities through educational initiatives, women’s empowerment programmes, youth development, and charitable projects. She has delivered keynote addresses at Harvard University, the University of Cambridge, and the University of Oxford, inspiring global audiences with her vision of inclusive education and leadership.

Prof. Dr. Somani is also celebrated as an example of “beauty with brain.” She was crowned Mrs India 2021 by Bollywood actress Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, Mrs BritAsian 2021 in the United Kingdom, Mrs Enigma World 2022 in Thailand, and Mrs India Globe 2025, crowned by Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel. A dedicated sportsperson, she has excelled in kho-kho, kabaddi, cycling—earning recognition as a fastest cyclist—and won a gold medal in a ladies’ golf tournament.

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Her exceptional contributions have been recognised with numerous prestigious honours, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in Leadership presented at the Houses of Parliament in the United Kingdom, the Pride of India Award, the Mother Teresa Award for humanitarian work, and many other international accolades. Inspired by the compassion of Mother Teresa and the teachings of Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, she has devoted her life to serving humanity. Admirers often describe her as the “Iron Lady of the 21st Century Mother Teresa” for her unwavering resilience, compassionate leadership, and lifelong commitment to empowering society.

Today, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani continues to inspire millions through education, service, and visionary leadership, proving that true success is measured by the lives one transforms and the hope one creates for future generations.

Manish Tewari - CEO, Trusys.ai

trusys ai

Manish Tewari is a serial entrepreneur and technology innovator with a deep passion for coding and solving real-world problems. An IIT Varanasi alumnus, Manish co-founded Trusys.ai, a cutting-edge platform developing robust solutions that ensure AI is safe, transparent, and compliant for enterprise use. He also co-founded Spydra Technologies, leading blockchain innovations in asset tokenization and on-chain workflows.

Earlier in his entrepreneurial journey, Manish co-founded Koovs.com in 2009, an e-commerce platform that disrupted the Indian market, raising over $20M and listing on the UK Stock Exchange with a $100M valuation by 2013. In 2014, he co-founded POKKT Mobile Ads, pioneering mobile app monetization and digital advertising, securing $10M in funding. Driven by impact, in 2019, he launched Piggy Ride, a child-focused transportation platform that expanded to over 15 countries with $3M in funding.

Abhishek Teri - Founder, Underrated Club

Underrated Club

Underrated Club is a homegrown premium streetwear brand redefining everyday fashion through quality, comfort, and contemporary design. Founded by Abhishek Teri, the brand was created to bridge a clear gap in the Indian streetwear market, where premium-quality essentials were often either inaccessible or lacked thoughtful craftsmanship. Built on a product-first philosophy, Underrated Club offers versatile wardrobe staples, including premium denim, oversized silhouettes, and elevated everyday essentials, designed for consumers who value authenticity, functionality, and timeless style over fleeting trends.

Under Abhishek's leadership, the brand has established a distinct identity rooted in purposeful design, dependable craftsmanship, and long-term value rather than fast fashion. "We believe great streetwear should be built to last, both in quality and relevance. Our goal is to create products that people genuinely enjoy wearing every day while proving that an Indian brand can deliver global standards of design, craftsmanship, and accessibility," says Abhishek Teri, Founder of Underrated Club.

As India's fashion landscape continues to evolve, Underrated Club remains committed to building a globally recognised streetwear label that showcases Indian creativity and delivers premium fashion without compromising on accessibility.

Gurudev Vikrant Jain - Founder & CEO, Indian Institute of Vedic Science

Gurudev Vikrant Jain - Founder & CEO, Indian Institute of Vedic Science

For generations, India’s Vedic sciences have remained fragmented, largely dependent on offline learning and inaccessible to millions seeking authentic knowledge. Gurudev Vikrant Jain, a fifth-generation astrologer and Founder & CEO of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, is changing that by building one of India’s fastest-growing FaithTech platforms that combines traditional wisdom with modern technology.

Drawing from a family legacy spanning five generations in astrology and Vedic sciences, Gurudev recognized the need to transform ancient knowledge into a structured, technology-driven learning ecosystem. Today, IIVS delivers professional education across Astrology, Vastu Shastra, Numerology, Tarot, Reiki, Hypnotherapy, Akashic Records, and other Vedic disciplines to learners in more than 50 countries, contributing to the global export of India’s spiritual knowledge.

With strong month-on-month growth, IIVS is now integrating Artificial Intelligence to create personalized learning, intelligent guidance, and a more immersive digital experience. The company’s mission extends beyond education - empowering individuals from every age group, profession, culture, and faith to develop practical skills, create sustainable livelihood opportunities, and preserve India’s timeless wisdom for future generations.

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“India gave the world Vedic wisdom. Our mission is to use technology to ensure the world can learn it authentically, from anywhere,” says Gurudev Vikrant Jain.

Shrikant Pandore - Co-Founder & CEO, ClearClaim Ventures Private Limited

Shrikant Pandore, Co-Founder & CEO, ClearClaim Ventures Private Limited.

Shrikant Pandore is the Co-Founder & CEO of ClearClaim Ventures Private Limited, a Pune-based company dedicated to helping individuals and families recover forgotten and unclaimed financial assets. Under his leadership, ClearClaim has simplified complex processes such as old share recovery, IEPF claims, DEMAT conversion, transmission of shares, and duplicate share certificate issuance. Driven by the belief that lost documentation should never mean lost wealth, Shrikant has built a technology-enabled, customer-centric platform that bridges India's legacy paper-based investments with its digital financial ecosystem. ClearClaim has served over 1,500 clients worldwide, processed more than 2,500 DEMAT and IEPF claims, and facilitated the recovery of assets worth over ₹100 crore, helping families reclaim their rightful financial legacy.

As CEO, Shrikant focuses on shaping Clearclaim’s vision, building systems that reduce procedural complexity and making the recovery journey more accessible for investors and their families. For him, the challenge is not only regulatory. It is also about awareness. Families may not know that investments made by parents or grandparents still exist, while others hesitate to pursue claims because the process appears complicated or intimidating. Clearclaim’s work therefore goes beyond financial recovery.

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