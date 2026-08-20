Leading voices driving industry transformation

From AI-powered surveillance and pocket healthcare to circular event economies, next-generation footwear, boundary-pushing architecture and civil services mentorship, India's entrepreneurial and professional landscape is being reshaped by leaders who combine deep domain expertise with a relentless drive to innovate. This feature brings together six such voices — founders and institution-builders across security technology, health-tech, sustainable retail, footwear engineering, architecture and education — whose work is quietly redefining what industry transformation looks like in India today.
Hi-Focus: Building India's AI-Powered, Cyber-Secure Surveillance Backbone
Mukesh Bafna - Managing Director, Hi-Focus — Leading Innovator, CCTV & Surveillance Technology
As India's surveillance ecosystem transitions toward AI-powered and cyber-secure CCTV solutions, Hi-Focus is steadily establishing itself as a key innovator in the CCTV industry. The brand has built strong credibility through its STQC-certified surveillance systems, with 30+ models already certified and 70+ more in the pipeline, making it a preferred choice for government and enterprise projects where compliance and data security are paramount.
Strengthening its position further, Hi-Focus introduced an advanced IP camera series in 2026 that integrates 16 AI-powered features into a single device — an industry-first approach aimed at simplifying surveillance infrastructure while significantly enhancing operational efficiency.
Complementing its innovation is a strong focus on cybersecurity, with its proprietary HIT Technology incorporating secure boot, encrypted communication, and device-level access control. This commitment was recently recognized by HT Media with an Excellence in Cybersecurity Award, highlighting the growing importance of secure, intelligent surveillance systems. With a clear emphasis on certification, innovation, and security, Hi-Focus continues to shape the future of India's smart surveillance.
Satyendra Nath Jee — Founder & CEO, Owlly
Satyendra Nath Jee, Founder & CEO, Owlly
Meet Satyendra Nath Jee, Founder of Owlly, building India's next-generation “pocket healthcare” ecosystem. As India's digital healthcare landscape evolves, entrepreneurs from emerging innovation hubs are driving meaningful change. Among them is Satyendra Nath Jee, Founder & CEO of Owlly, a Cuttack-based health-tech platform focused on making quality healthcare more accessible through technology.
With over a decade of experience in healthcare marketing and digital transformation, Satyendra identified a critical challenge: helping patients connect with trusted healthcare providers quickly and conveniently. This led to the launch of Owlly, an AI-powered platform enabling users to discover verified doctors, hospitals, diagnostic centres, pharmacies, and wellness providers while booking appointments seamlessly.
Beyond improving patient access, Owlly empowers healthcare professionals with digital solutions to strengthen visibility and patient engagement. Owlly's future roadmap includes personalized healthcare, drone-powered emergency medicine and blood sample delivery, and a connected digital health ecosystem designed to deliver faster, smarter, and more accessible healthcare for every Indian, reinforcing its vision of transforming healthcare accessibility through innovation.
For Details:- https://owlly.in/
Pullela Gopalakrishna Bachi & Dasari Raju Ramesh — Co-Founders, State of Joy
Pullela Gopalakrishna Bachi & Dasari Raju Ramesh, Co-Founders, State of Joy
Indian premium sneaker brand State of Joy has strengthened its innovation-led portfolio with the launch of Anatom, a next-generation footwear range designed to deliver superior comfort, natural movement, and all-day performance. Introduced alongside the brand's Autumn Winter Collection 2026, the new range reflects the company's commitment to combining advanced footwear engineering with contemporary design while addressing the evolving needs of modern consumers.
Founded by footwear industry veterans Pullela Gopalakrishna Bachi and Dasari Raju Ramesh, State of Joy draws on decades of expertise in footwear manufacturing, product development, and retail to create anatomically designed sneakers focused on comfort, durability, and functionality. The brand has established a strong retail footprint with a presence across more than 800 multi-brand outlets nationwide and is further expanding through exclusive brand stores and digital channels. With a distinctly Indian identity, State of Joy continues to blend innovation, authentic storytelling, and thoughtful craftsmanship while building a community that celebrates creativity, originality, and everyday comfort.
For more details :- https://stateofjoy.in/
Ar. Anabelle Viegas — Founder, THE Workshop & Think Happy Everyday
Ar. Anabelle Viegas, Founder, THE Workshop & Think Happy Everyday
Running a pioneering makerspace, architectural and creative practice for over a decade, Ar. Anabelle Viegas has spent her career building a process which brought architects, technologists, creative practitioners, and the curious together under one roof.
An alumnus of London's prestigious The Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL, where she completed her Master's in Urban Design over a decade ago, Viegas has consistently challenged the boundaries of physical and digital environments. Across her leadership at Think Happy Everyday and THE Workshop, she has successfully bridged the gap between macro-level urban thinking and hands-on material execution.
Her footprint extends far beyond conventional design studios. Ar. Viegas has built installations both in India and internationally — including the Future Architecture-London Festival of Architecture showcasing Synesthesia, and the Urban Bispectacle at Kochi Biennale. Urban interventions aside, her portfolio spans experiential education, residential and commercial architecture, high-end interiors, design for nationwide retail rollouts like MakeMyTrip stores, and viral social impact installations (The Billboard That Breathes) gathering over 500 million impressions worldwide. By seamlessly moving from urban scales to hands-on frugal innovation, Anabelle Viegas proves that entrepreneurial problem-solving lies in designing for scale, community, and human connection.
Brijesh Somani, Founder - Kamal Agrotech
Brijesh Somani: Reimagining the Way India Buys Agricultural Products
Entrepreneur Brijesh Somani is building Kamal Agrotech with a simple ambition: to make quality agricultural products easier to discover, access and purchase across India.
What began with a focus on practical farming solutions has evolved into a growing digital-first agricultural brand. Kamal Agrotech’s portfolio spans drip irrigation kits, rain pipes, irrigation fittings, pumps, farming tools, mulching solutions, solar fence protectors and several other products designed for modern farming needs.
Leveraging e-commerce and digital technology, the brand has expanded beyond traditional agricultural markets and established a strong presence across major online marketplaces, including Amazon, where several of its products have achieved best-selling positions in their respective categories.
Brijesh brings together an understanding of agriculture with experience in digital marketing, e-commerce and customer acquisition. His larger vision is to build Kamal Agrotech into a trusted, technology-enabled Indian agricultural brand, connecting farmers and customers with practical solutions while transforming how agricultural products reach the market.
Website - www.kamalagrotech.in
Raj Malhotra — Founder & Director, Raj Malhotra's IAS Study Group
Raj Malhotra, Founder & Director, Raj Malhotra's IAS Study Group
Raj Malhotra is a distinguished educator, mentor and institution-builder whose influence on India's civil services ecosystem spans more than two decades. Since beginning his teaching journey in 2002, he has guided thousands of aspirants and contributed to the success of more than two thousand candidates across the IAS, IPS, IRS and allied services.
As Founder and Director of Raj Malhotra's IAS Study Group, established in 2015, he has championed personalised mentoring, conceptual depth and disciplined answer writing. He also founded IAS Saathi, a technology-driven platform that gamifies UPSC learning. With his daughter, Saadgi Malhotra, a UCL-trained educational psychologist, he co-founded Shiksha Bhavishyayaan, an AI-powered career-counselling platform. An accomplished author of over ten books, he continues to shape future administrators through scholarship, innovation, mentorship and nation-building.
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