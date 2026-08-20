Leading voices driving industry transformation

From AI-powered surveillance and pocket healthcare to circular event economies, next-generation footwear, boundary-pushing architecture and civil services mentorship, India's entrepreneurial and professional landscape is being reshaped by leaders who combine deep domain expertise with a relentless drive to innovate. This feature brings together six such voices — founders and institution-builders across security technology, health-tech, sustainable retail, footwear engineering, architecture and education — whose work is quietly redefining what industry transformation looks like in India today.

Hi-Focus: Building India's AI-Powered, Cyber-Secure Surveillance Backbone

Mukesh Bafna - Managing Director, Hi-Focus — Leading Innovator, CCTV & Surveillance Technology

As India's surveillance ecosystem transitions toward AI-powered and cyber-secure CCTV solutions, Hi-Focus is steadily establishing itself as a key innovator in the CCTV industry. The brand has built strong credibility through its STQC-certified surveillance systems, with 30+ models already certified and 70+ more in the pipeline, making it a preferred choice for government and enterprise projects where compliance and data security are paramount.

Strengthening its position further, Hi-Focus introduced an advanced IP camera series in 2026 that integrates 16 AI-powered features into a single device — an industry-first approach aimed at simplifying surveillance infrastructure while significantly enhancing operational efficiency.

Complementing its innovation is a strong focus on cybersecurity, with its proprietary HIT Technology incorporating secure boot, encrypted communication, and device-level access control. This commitment was recently recognized by HT Media with an Excellence in Cybersecurity Award, highlighting the growing importance of secure, intelligent surveillance systems. With a clear emphasis on certification, innovation, and security, Hi-Focus continues to shape the future of India's smart surveillance.

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