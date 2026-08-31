Reimagining manufacturing: How India is building its next industrial advantage

India’s manufacturing opportunity is being reshaped by a world in flux. Geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruptions, rising protectionism and the accelerating adoption of AI are changing the economics of production and forcing businesses and governments to rethink what resilience, competitiveness and self-reliance mean.

Against this backdrop, MAKE 2026: India’s Global Manufacturing Era, presented by CNBC-TV18 and the manufacturing platform Zetwerk, brought together industry leaders, C-suite executives, defence scholars and Indian Air Force leadership to examine the technologies, infrastructure and policy frameworks that could define India’s next phase of manufacturing.

Zetwerk is a technology-led, asset-light manufacturing platform for industrial and consumer goods in India and globally. Its diverse customer base ranges from start-ups to large industrial companies, including 8 Sensex companies, 16 Nifty 50 companies and 102 Fortune 500 companies in India, spanning utilities, renewables, consumer electronics, artificial intelligence infrastructure, aerospace, space and defence, oil and gas, and industrial automation.

Across the discussions, one theme emerged clearly: India’s manufacturing ambition can no longer be separated from technological sovereignty. From building the data-centre infrastructure required for the AI economy and developing indigenous semiconductor capabilities to strengthening defence manufacturing and accelerating the clean-energy transition, the opportunity is increasingly about building complete ecosystems rather than isolated capabilities.

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