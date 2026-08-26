Tectonic language: Where engineering meets emotion

A building’s structure is often treated as the part no one is meant to notice. Beams, columns, joints and load-bearing systems are expected to perform quietly behind the finished surface. But tectonic language asks us to read construction differently: as an expressive system in which structure, material and craft communicate how a building stands, functions and feels. In some of the most compelling architecture, construction does more than hold a building up. It becomes part of how the building communicates.

That idea shaped the fourth episode of M-Connect Season 2, presented by Forbes India and powered by Marmo Solutions. The conversation brought together Love Choudhary, Founder and Principal Architect of AND Studio; Ruby Singh, Founder and Principal Designer of Archi Hives; and Dinesh Panwar, Founder and Principal Architect of Urbanscape Architects, to examine how structure, material and craftsmanship can create emotion as well as form.

For Choudhary, structure begins with the people who will inhabit it. Architecture, he argues, should provide the background against which life unfolds. Whether a structural element is exposed in concrete or softened through timber and stone, its value lies in the experience it helps create.

That relationship between material and emotion runs through his work. Concrete can communicate weight and permanence, while timber introduces warmth and intimacy. The challenge is not choosing one language over another, but allowing different materials to coexist honestly. Structural expression, in that sense, is less about visibility than authenticity.

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Ruby Singh locates that authenticity in the smallest construction decisions. A sharp joint, a rounded edge or a recessed junction can each change the character of a space. These details are not minor technicalities. They reveal how carefully an idea has been carried from sketch to execution.

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