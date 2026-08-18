The business of luxury: Founders building India's next iconic brands

Since founding her Label Kaleido in 2016, Priyanka Munot Rai has transformed her vision into one of India’s emerging luxury fashion brands. Combining business acumen with creative excellence, she is known for her signature western, cocktail, indo-fusion, and bridal collections, distinguished by contemporary silhouettes, unconventional motifs, and intricate craftsmanship.

Her brand is retailed through 30 multi-designer stores across India and a two-storey flagship store in Indore, offering prêt, occasion wear, bridal couture, bespoke customization, and wardrobe styling. With an in-house manufacturing unit, the label launches new collections every three months while providing made-to-measure services and virtual consultations for clients worldwide.

A Business graduate, trained at Pearl Academy, NABA Milan, and certified as an ICBI Image Consultant, Priyanka leads a team of 40 professionals while balancing motherhood. Delivering 4–5x ROI, her vision is to establish a globally recognized luxury brand and expand with another flagship store, showcasing Indian craftsmanship on the world stage.

Aryan Bawa is the Founder and Creative Director of IRIS Fine Jewels, a next-generation luxury jewellery brand redefining fine jewellery through exceptional lab-grown diamonds. Combining nearly a century of legacy from Bawa Jewellers with a forward-looking vision, he is focused on making high-quality diamond jewellery more accessible without compromising on craftsmanship, beauty, or ethics. Under his leadership, IRIS Fine Jewels has positioned itself at the intersection of innovation, sustainability, and luxury by offering IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds set in meticulously crafted designs.

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Aryan is a strong advocate for consumer education and transparency, believing that informed customers make better long-term decisions. His mission extends beyond selling jewellery to reshaping perceptions of modern luxury through science, responsible sourcing, and timeless design. By blending heritage with cutting-edge technology, he continues to lead IRIS Fine Jewels as a brand that represents the future of fine jewellery while preserving the values of trust, quality, and excellence.

Swati Mishra

Swati Mishra is an entrepreneur and designer building a luxury fashion house from India, rooted in craftsmanship, precision, and a distinct philosophy. Having pursued professional studies at the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York and Central Saint Martins, London; she combines international training with a deep respect for artisanal excellence.

For Swati Mishra, fashion is measured not by seasonal creations, but by what endures. She approaches her work as the discipline of building a house shaped by consistency and a clear point of view. Her designs explore versatile silhouettes that encourage longevity in occasion dressing, reflecting a belief that thoughtful creation extends a garment’s life beyond a single event. She believes enduring luxury is built by remaining uncompromising in vision, quality, and purpose.

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As she expands internationally, her ambition is to establish a respected Indian luxury house celebrated globally for design integrity, exceptional craftsmanship, and timeless relevance.

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Taroob

Taroob is a handcrafted luxury label from Amritsar, built on Indian textile traditions including Kashmiri Sozni embroidery, Kalamkari, Pichwai and Jamawar weaving. The range covers Shawls, Stoles, Pocket Squares, Kurta Pyjama sets, Nehru jackets, Capes and Kaftans, along with curated Gift Sets.

Sanchit Anand started the label on a straightforward idea: Indian handcraft can stand next to any global luxury house if the finish, packaging and service match. Corporate gifting has become a core part of the business, with orders supplied to teams at Google, KPMG, Titan, Hyundai and HCLTech.

Taroob sells across India and ships to the UAE, US, UK, Australia and Canada, and runs a flagship store in Amritsar. The focus now is on scaling the gifting business and expanding into North America without moving away from hand production.

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Agashe

Founded in 2016 by image consultant Sheena Agarwal, AGASHE is one of Delhi's leading luxury multi-designer destinations, built on the belief that fashion should be personal, intentional, and timeless. Curating an exceptional mix of established designers and emerging talent, AGASHE offers an elevated edit across pret, western wear, bridal, menswear, and accessories.

The brand also extends into fragrance through AGASHE Perfumery, featuring fine perfumes and artisanal candles crafted with premium European fragrance oils.

With flagship boutiques on MG Road, Ghitorni, and at The Dhan Mill, alongside a growing global e-commerce presence, AGASHE continues to redefine luxury retail through thoughtful curation, personalized styling, and a commitment to exceptional craftsmanship creating a lifestyle destination where fashion and fragrance come together seamlessly.

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Label Shivani Nirupam

Shivani Nirupam, Creative Director and Founder of Label Shivani Nirupam, is the creative force behind the Mumbai-based contemporary fashion label. Inspired by Mumbai’s vibrant culture, artistic heritage, and ever-evolving spirit, Shivani blends Indian craftsmanship with modern design to create expressive and sophisticated fashion.

Her design philosophy is rooted in slow fashion, thoughtful craftsmanship, versatility, and conscious production, with an emphasis on creating pieces that transcend seasonal trends. Through distinctive prints, vibrant hues, luxurious fabrics, and intricate detailing, she reinterprets India’s cultural heritage through a contemporary lens.

Founded in 2022, Label Shivani Nirupam reflects this vision through collections inspired by Mumbai’s many moods, including World of Warli, Bambai Ki Baarish, and Phool Bazaar. With its latest Mid-Summer 2026 collection, the label continues to explore modern Indian dressing through bold, wearable, and thoughtfully crafted silhouettes that celebrate individuality, heritage, and conscious fashion.

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