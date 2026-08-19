The next growth giants: Companies shaping India's future

India’s next phase of growth is being shaped by businesses that are looking beyond conventional models to address changing consumer needs, emerging technologies and evolving market opportunities. From renewable energy and digital marketing to healthcare, mobility, sports nutrition, leadership development, creative products and technical advisory, a new generation of companies is creating value across diverse sectors. Led by entrepreneurs with distinct visions and ambitious growth plans, these organisations reflect the breadth of innovation emerging from India today. Together, they represent businesses focused not only on growth, but also on solving practical challenges, creating new experiences and contributing to the industries that will define India’s future.

Dr. Mitali Gauswami - Chairman and MD, Prizor Viztech Limited

Prizor Viztech Limited is a leading NSE-listed, Make in India surveillance technology brand redefining India’s surveillance technology landscape through indigenous innovation, strong market capabilities and a growing global footprint. With an established Pan-India presence and ambitions extending beyond Indian markets, Prizor is building an Indian surveillance technology brand with global aspirations.

As a BIS-ER certified brand, Prizor’s portfolio spans CCTVs, televisions, interactive touch panels and other home security solutions, designed to address the evolving needs of homes, businesses, institutions and smart cities. Its expansive distribution ecosystem reaches 25+ states and 4,500+ tehsils, supported by a formidable network of 15,000+ dealers across India- giving the brand one of the industry’s most extensive market footprints.

The next phase of Prizor’s growth is focused on smart, AI-led security and surveillance solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence, intelligent analytics and next-generation technologies, the company is working to move surveillance from passive monitoring towards more proactive, predictive and responsive security.

With innovation at its core, Prizor continues to strengthen Indian surveillance technology capabilities while pursuing its vision of contributing to the Viksit Bharat @2047 mission. Its ambition is clear: to build world-class surveillance technology from India, for India and for the world.

Prizor isn’t just securing spaces—it is redefining the surveillance technology landscape.

Building the Future of Mobility - Avitree by Abheenandan Bhansali

Abheenandan Bhansali, Founder, Avitree

Founded in 2022 by Abheenandan Bhansali, Avitree was built on a simple belief: movement improves lives. Abheenandan coined the name by joining Avi, from the Latin avis meaning bird, with Tree, symbolising roots, strength, and longevity. Together, they capture the brand's philosophy of balancing freedom with stability, expressed in its tagline, “Where Freedom Takes Root”.

Today, the premium bicycle, e-mobility, and sports brand spans 19 Indian states, holds a registered presence in Singapore, and has launched its own range of bicycles built around its “Motion is Medicine” ethos, championing cycling as a path to health and longevity. Recognised among the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200, featured in Asia Outlook Magazine, and certified across three ISO standards, Avitree is steadily pursuing a bold long-term ambition: a ₹1,000 crore global mobility and sports brand with Indian roots, standing among the world’s top alloy bicycle brands.

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Abheenandan says, “I want to thank my friend Vivek Gandhi from the bottom of my heart. He gave me the idea of building a brand in 2019, and I started working on it.” Today, that initial idea has evolved into Avitree’s larger vision of creating a globally recognised mobility and sports brand rooted in India.

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Building India’s Future of Homeopathy | WeClinic Homeopathy

Alok Katiyar and Dr. Deeksha Katiyar, Founder, WeClinic Homeopathy

The future of homeopathy in India will be shaped by organisations that combine the discipline's clinical principles with technology, structured processes, and nationwide accessibility. Founded in 2019 by Alok Katiyar and Dr. Deeksha Katiyar, WeClinic Homeopathy is advancing this vision through technology, digital patient records, and an integrated care model.

Homeopathy depends on understanding a patient's complete medical history. WeClinic has digitised this process, giving doctors access to longitudinal patient records that strengthen every consultation while ensuring continuity of care through teleconsultation, structured follow-ups, and dedicated healthcare managers. Headquartered in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, WeClinic manages over 20,000 consultations every month and has served a 5 lakh+ patient base across India, spanning 55% rural and 45% urban populations. The platform has also published 10,000+ real patient feedback videos on YouTube, the highest by any homeopathy healthcare provider in India, demonstrating the trust it has earned among patients.

WeClinic has now begun its expansion into Delhi-NCR, enabling patients to consult specialist homeopathic doctors remotely, continue treatment through digitally preserved patient records, and receive prescribed medicines at their doorstep. The move brings WeClinic's connected, technology-driven model of homeopathic care closer to millions of people.

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Explore WeClinic's healthcare platform at https://weclinic.in/

The Duo Customising Sneaker Culture | Henil Kachhara and Shubh Parmar

Henil Kachhara, Creative Director and Shubh Parmar, Co-Founder, Knickgasm

At a time when consumers increasingly seek individuality over mass production, Henil Kachhara Creative Director of Knickgasm, and Co-Founder Shubh Parmar are redefining how people experience art. For centuries, art has largely been something to collect and display. Through Knickgasm, the duo is challenging that notion by transforming sneakers into handcrafted, wearable works of art that bring creativity into everyday life. Under Kachhara's creative leadership and Parmar's entrepreneurial vision, the brand seamlessly blends craftsmanship, storytelling and contemporary design with functional fashion. Every customised creation is designed to reflect individuality, enabling customers to express their personalities through products they use daily rather than simply admire. As consumer demand continues to shift towards personalisation and meaningful experiences, the founders are positioning Knickgasm at the intersection of art, fashion and culture. Their vision reflects a broader movement where everyday objects become creative canvases, proving that some of the most compelling art today is not confined to gallery walls—it walks alongside the people who wear it.

Championing Transparency and Innovation in India’s Sports Nutrition : Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon, Founder, Iron Asylum India

Vishnu Menon is an entrepreneur committed to redefining how India approaches performance nutrition. As the Founder of Iron Asylum India and the entrepreneur who brought ClearSupps to India, he is driving a shift toward cleaner, transparent, and science-backed sports nutrition. As a partner in the brand alongside industry veterans, Vishnu focuses on building consumer trust through uncompromising ingredient quality, complete label transparency, and thoughtfully developed formulations designed for measurable results.

With a vision to create globally respected Indian sports nutrition brands for modern high performers, Vishnu is contributing to India’s evolving nutrition and fitness industry through innovation, education, and responsible manufacturing. His approach goes beyond selling products—it is about helping consumers make informed choices and building confidence in every scoop. Through his entrepreneurial journey, Vishnu continues to champion quality, transparency, and performance while helping raise the standards of sports nutrition across India’s rapidly growing fitness and wellness ecosystem.

For More Details :- https://clearsupps.in/

Indian Leadership Academy (ILA)

Kaushik Mahapatra, Founder, Indian Leadership Academy (ILA)

Founded by Kaushik Mahapatra, India’s leading Corporate and Leadership Trainer, Indian Leadership Academy (ILA) is a leadership development, executive coaching, and life coaching organization committed to shaping capable, conscious, and compassionate leaders for India and the world.

Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, ILA blends timeless Indian wisdom with globally recognized leadership, coaching, behavioural science, and management practices through its philosophy of “East Meets West and North Meets South.” Its experiential learning journeys go beyond knowledge delivery, focusing on measurable behavioural transformation, real-world application, coaching, gamification, reinforcement, and sustained business impact.

ILA offers programs across Personal Mastery, Leadership Development, Executive Coaching, Corporate Trainer Certification, ICF Coach Certification, NLP, Mindfulness, Conscious Leadership, Human Leadership, Corporate Wellness, and Community Leadership.

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Over the past decade, ILA has empowered more than 44,000 professionals, leaders, coaches, trainers, entrepreneurs, and changemakers across 35+ countries. With a vision to inspire and develop millions of leaders, ILA is helping shape the future of leadership by nurturing individuals who can drive meaningful organizational and societal transformation.

ILA believes India’s greatest contribution to the world will be conscious, compassionate, and globally competent leaders.

Redefining Real Estate Confidence Through Independent Property Inspection

In an increasingly complex real estate landscape, informed decisions require more than assumptions—they demand independent technical expertise. As a trusted technical advisory firm, we help homebuyers, developers, and investors protect their investments through engineering-led solutions backed by precision, transparency, and professional due diligence. While our portfolio includes Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Property Inspection, and Valuation, Property Inspection is at the heart of our practice. Our evidence-based assessments uncover construction defects, quality gaps, and potential risks before they become costly challenges, enabling clients to make confident, well-informed decisions. By combining technical precision with industry benchmarking, we go beyond compliance to deliver actionable insights that strengthen asset value and support future-ready construction. Every engagement reflects our commitment to independent expertise, trust through transparency, and uncompromising quality. Through innovation and engineering excellence, we are setting new benchmarks in property inspection and redefining confidence across the real estate ecosystem.

FOR MORE DETAILS:- https://www.svshahconsultants.com/

Where Data Meets Digital Growth : Adbullet

Gopal Verma, Founder, Adbullet

Founded in 2015 by Gopal Verma, Adbullet has evolved into a performance-led digital marketing company helping businesses navigate an increasingly complex digital ecosystem. Its approach combines data, technology, automation and a specialised Signal-Based Marketing strategy to identify high-intent opportunities and connect brands with prospects at the moments that matter most.

With more than 20 million leads generated and over ₹499 million in advertising budgets managed, Adbullet focuses on moving beyond conventional demographic targeting. Its Signal-Based Marketing approach uses digital behaviour, engagement patterns, platform interactions and conversion indicators to recognise intent and build more responsive acquisition campaigns.

Adbullet’s capabilities span B2B and B2C lead generation, Google Ads, Meta advertising, LinkedIn campaigns, SEO, ecommerce marketing, social media and digital growth strategy. The company has built experience across multiple digital platforms and industries, with an emphasis on measurable customer acquisition rather than visibility metrics alone.

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Under Gopal Verma’s leadership, Adbullet continues to integrate automation, analytics and real-time marketing intelligence into its campaign ecosystem. As customer journeys become increasingly fragmented across platforms, the company aims to make Signal-Based Marketing a more intelligent alternative to conventional audience targeting—helping businesses identify intent earlier, respond faster and convert meaningful digital signals into scalable business growth.

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