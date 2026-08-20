In today's digital economy, cybersecurity has evolved from a technology function into a strategic business imperative. As organizations embrace cloud, AI, and digital transformation, the need for trusted cybersecurity partners has become more critical than ever. Recognizing this shift early, Sambit Garnaik, Founder and CEO of CyberPWN Technologies, envisioned a company that would simplify cybersecurity through accountability, expertise, and long-term partnership.

Sambit's entrepreneurial journey began with a simple but powerful observation. During his years in the corporate world, he witnessed organizations struggling to manage multiple cybersecurity vendors—each responsible for a different piece of the security puzzle. While consulting firms, technology providers, system integrators, and managed service partners each brought specialized capabilities, customers were often left coordinating fragmented ownership, leading to operational complexity, delayed execution, and inconsistent outcomes.

Determined to address this challenge, Sambit founded CyberPWN Technologies in 2018 with the vision of creating a pure-play cybersecurity company that could support organizations throughout their entire security lifecycle—from strategy and consulting to implementation and managed security services. Rather than functioning as another technology vendor, CyberPWN positioned itself as a long-term cybersecurity partner focused on delivering measurable business value.

Building a company in the cybersecurity industry, however, required far more than technical expertise. Establishing credibility in a trust-driven market, competing with established global players, and attracting highly skilled cybersecurity professionals presented significant challenges during the company's early years. For Sambit, these experiences reinforced an enduring principle: sustainable growth is earned through consistency, quality, and accountability.

Advertisement

This philosophy continues to shape CyberPWN's approach today.

Read More