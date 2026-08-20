In today's digital economy, cybersecurity has evolved from a technology function into a strategic business imperative. As organizations embrace cloud, AI, and digital transformation, the need for trusted cybersecurity partners has become more critical than ever. Recognizing this shift early, Sambit Garnaik, Founder and CEO of CyberPWN Technologies, envisioned a company that would simplify cybersecurity through accountability, expertise, and long-term partnership.
Sambit's entrepreneurial journey began with a simple but powerful observation. During his years in the corporate world, he witnessed organizations struggling to manage multiple cybersecurity vendors—each responsible for a different piece of the security puzzle. While consulting firms, technology providers, system integrators, and managed service partners each brought specialized capabilities, customers were often left coordinating fragmented ownership, leading to operational complexity, delayed execution, and inconsistent outcomes.
Determined to address this challenge, Sambit founded CyberPWN Technologies in 2018 with the vision of creating a pure-play cybersecurity company that could support organizations throughout their entire security lifecycle—from strategy and consulting to implementation and managed security services. Rather than functioning as another technology vendor, CyberPWN positioned itself as a long-term cybersecurity partner focused on delivering measurable business value.
Building a company in the cybersecurity industry, however, required far more than technical expertise. Establishing credibility in a trust-driven market, competing with established global players, and attracting highly skilled cybersecurity professionals presented significant challenges during the company's early years. For Sambit, these experiences reinforced an enduring principle: sustainable growth is earned through consistency, quality, and accountability.
This philosophy continues to shape CyberPWN's approach today.
The company operates with what Sambit describes as an "orchestrator mindset"—bringing together cybersecurity consulting, technology implementation, governance, and managed security services under one accountable partner. By integrating these capabilities, CyberPWN enables organizations to simplify cybersecurity operations while reducing the complexity of managing multiple vendors. The model allows customers to focus on business growth while CyberPWN delivers end-to-end cybersecurity execution with clear ownership and measurable outcomes.
Over the years, this differentiated approach has helped CyberPWN establish a growing presence across India, Singapore, and the United States. The company serves more than 200 organizations ranging from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises across sectors including banking and financial services, fintech, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, retail, and technology.
Its performance reflects more than expansion—it reflects customer confidence. With a customer retention rate of approximately 95 percent, CyberPWN has built enduring relationships based on reliability and execution. Supporting this growth is a team of over 200 cyber security professionals.
While technology remains at the heart of CyberPWN's business, Sambit believes people are the company's greatest strength. As a leader, he has focused on creating a culture that encourages ownership, continuous learning, and innovation. Employees are empowered to think beyond conventional approaches, contribute new ideas, and take responsibility for delivering customer success. This strong people-centric culture has earned CyberPWN the distinction of being Great Place To Work Certified twice, reflecting its commitment to a high-trust, high-performance workplace while enabling the company to preserve its entrepreneurial spirit as it scales operations across multiple geographies.
For Sambit, one of the most valuable lessons of entrepreneurship has been the importance of adaptability. Markets evolve, customer expectations shift, and technologies change at an unprecedented pace. Organizations that succeed are those willing to learn continuously while remaining grounded in their core purpose. At CyberPWN, that purpose has remained unchanged: helping organizations build resilient cyber security programs through trusted partnerships and accountable execution.
"Cybersecurity is ultimately a trust business," says Sambit Garnaik. "Technology will continue to evolve, but customers will always value partners who take responsibility, remain accountable, and stand beside them when it matters most."
Looking ahead, Sambit believes the future of cybersecurity will be shaped by artificial intelligence, privacy and data governance, cloud-native security, and the emergence of quantum technologies. CyberPWN is actively investing in these areas, strengthening its capabilities to help organizations anticipate evolving threats while enabling secure digital transformation.
Today, CyberPWN Technologies represents more than a cybersecurity services company. It stands for a philosophy where expertise is matched with accountability, innovation is guided by purpose, and customer relationships are built on trust. Under Sambit Garnaik's leadership, the company continues to demonstrate that in cybersecurity, lasting success is measured not only by the technologies deployed, but by the confidence and resilience created for every customer it serves.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
- Home /
- Upfront /
- Brand-connect /
- Where-vision-meets-vigilance-sambit-garnaiks-journey-in-building-cyberpwn-technologies