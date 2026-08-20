Why comprehensive car insurance matters more for EV owners in India

Electric vehicles or EVs are becoming increasingly common on Indian roads due to their lower running cost, environmental benefits and advanced technology features. As more and more drivers are switching to electric mobility, it is equally important to understand the insurance requirements that come with owning an electric vehicle.

Although third-party car insurance is mandatory under Indian law, it may not provide adequate protection for electric vehicles. Given the higher cost of EV components and specialised repair requirements, comprehensive car insurance plays a key role in protecting EV owners from unexpected financial losses.

In this blog, we will discuss why comprehensive car insurance is especially important for EV owners in India.

What Exactly is Comprehensive Car Insurance?

Comprehensive car insurance offers broader coverage than a standard third-party policy. Along with covering third-party liabilities, it also provides protection against damages to your own vehicle caused by unforeseen accidents, theft, fire, natural disasters, and other man-made risks.

If you are an EV owner, note that this wider protection can be valuable due to the unique components and technologies involved in today’s electric cars.

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