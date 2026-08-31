It is time for interest rates to go up

All credit policies affect markets in three phases. The first is before the announcement, when expectations are built based on current economic data and signals from what the governor or deputy governor has said in recent speeches. The second is when the policy is announced, when the language is interpreted to draw conclusions on possible future direction of policy. The third is when the minutes of the policy are out, which gives a summary of the arguments put forward by each member. All these phases are associated with bond yield movements, which then get some sense of permanency in the short run.
When we look at the current environment, all pointers are on a rate hike during the course of the year. The question, of course, is when would this be done? The minutes show that everyone is gung-ho on growth and hence the 6.7 percent number is something which will have an upside but not a downside. The worst of the war is behind us, and the economy has adjusted to the new normal in terms of dealing with shocks like oil prices with the supplies now being addressed quite well.
On the other side, the MPC members have been cautious on the price front. It is accepted that the inflation rate will climb upwards. The level will touch 5.9 percent in Q3 and then start correcting downwards in Q4 and Q1 of next year. This is indicative of inflation being above 5 percent for longer.
Is this number something to be worried about? Strictly speaking, it is within the band of 4-6 percent and hence should not raise the red flag very high. But given that the repo rate has been lowered to a very low level of 5.25 percent, this would mean a real return of just 25 basis points (bps), which is not something that will keep savings in deposits ticking. Therefore, there should be a rate hike.
Interestingly some of the members have acknowledged that the repo rate can definitely not be lowered and that the decision has to now be on raising the rate. But the timing is one open to debate. There is definitely uncertainty about the kharif crop and the 5.9 percent inflation rate for Q3 is predicated on a lower crop as well as base effect. However, this needs to be observed carefully. When the next policy meeting is convened there may still not be clarity. Hence, it looks like December would be the time to raise the rates, by which time the inflation number would be known for certain up to October, as well as the status of the kharif crop.
How many hikes is the next question? One, for sure. But if the number is sticky in the 6 percent region for a couple of months it could be even two by the end of the year. The overnight indexed swap (OIS) market indicates one by December and 2 by March or so. Hence, the market will be prepared for a repo rate hike.
What will this mean for bonds?
Bond yields should ideally remain stiff in the range of 6.80 percent to 7 percent. But this cannot be taken for granted as there are two considerations. The first is the US Treasury yields. Historically, the differential has been around 250 bps. But now with the US 10-year Treasury rate at around 4.70 percent, the differential is low at 210-220 bps. While there is no rationale for this difference to be maintained, only a sharp correction in the US can lower our yields.
The second is the state of liquidity. Here there will be a unique situation. Liquidity as denoted by the surpluses in the system are around Rs 3.5-3.8 lakh crore. As more FCNR deposits come in and are converted to rupees, this number can cross Rs 5-6 lakh crore with $ 80 bn coming in and a part flowing out as credit. Such a situation should ideally lower bond yields. The short-term rates will come down though the benchmark 10-year will remain elevated.
This sets up a conundrum for banks.
The policy rate would be increasing which makes loans linked to the EBLR increase automatically. Higher repo rate should normally lead to deposit rates going up. But banks now may not find it necessary to increase these rates as there will be a deluge of liquidity in the system. In fact, the traditional dependence on bulk deposits and certificates of deposit would come down significantly. Normally these are the sources of last resort for banks which end up paying a higher interest rate. This will not happen this year as long as the surplus liquidity stays in the system.
Interestingly the corporate bond market yields will vary over tenures. The 5-year GSec yield has moved down, while 10 years is up. Corporate bond yields will get linked with these securities and hence may see varied directional changes. Hence, we can have a situation of higher repo rate, rising lending rates of banks, and differential movement in corporate bond yields on account of this twin situation of high inflation and surplus liquidity in the system.
(The author is the Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda and author of Corporate Quirks: The darker side of the sun)
Views are personal