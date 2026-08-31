It is time for interest rates to go up

All credit policies affect markets in three phases. The first is before the announcement, when expectations are built based on current economic data and signals from what the governor or deputy governor has said in recent speeches. The second is when the policy is announced, when the language is interpreted to draw conclusions on possible future direction of policy. The third is when the minutes of the policy are out, which gives a summary of the arguments put forward by each member. All these phases are associated with bond yield movements, which then get some sense of permanency in the short run.

When we look at the current environment, all pointers are on a rate hike during the course of the year. The question, of course, is when would this be done? The minutes show that everyone is gung-ho on growth and hence the 6.7 percent number is something which will have an upside but not a downside. The worst of the war is behind us, and the economy has adjusted to the new normal in terms of dealing with shocks like oil prices with the supplies now being addressed quite well.

On the other side, the MPC members have been cautious on the price front. It is accepted that the inflation rate will climb upwards. The level will touch 5.9 percent in Q3 and then start correcting downwards in Q4 and Q1 of next year. This is indicative of inflation being above 5 percent for longer.

Is this number something to be worried about? Strictly speaking, it is within the band of 4-6 percent and hence should not raise the red flag very high. But given that the repo rate has been lowered to a very low level of 5.25 percent, this would mean a real return of just 25 basis points (bps), which is not something that will keep savings in deposits ticking. Therefore, there should be a rate hike.

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Interestingly some of the members have acknowledged that the repo rate can definitely not be lowered and that the decision has to now be on raising the rate. But the timing is one open to debate. There is definitely uncertainty about the kharif crop and the 5.9 percent inflation rate for Q3 is predicated on a lower crop as well as base effect. However, this needs to be observed carefully. When the next policy meeting is convened there may still not be clarity. Hence, it looks like December would be the time to raise the rates, by which time the inflation number would be known for certain up to October, as well as the status of the kharif crop.

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