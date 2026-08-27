The fragile and fleeting life of fame

Kumar Gaurav had everything going for him. He was the son of Rajendra Kumar, who was never accused of being as good an actor as the other Kumar, Dilip, but proved that acting chops were hardly essential for box office magic. Rajendra Kumar’s sustained success in the 1960s fetched him the epithet of Jubilee Kumar. Back then, a film’s success was measured in the number of weeks it ran in theatres: 25 weeks was Silver Jubilee, 50 was Golden, and 75 was another precious metal or maybe a stone.
Anyhow, exhibiting what could have possibly made him successful, despite his lack of acting talent, Kumar meticulously planned the launch of his son and struck gold with Love Story (1981), which catapulted Gaurav into heady stardom. Blessed with puppy dog looks, he became every woman’s heartthrob and a threat to the reigning stars of the 1980s.
View full list: Showstoppers 2026: India's 100 Biggest Celebrities
And that was that. Gaurav did not give another hit and, perhaps undeservedly, became a parable for a flash in the pan. Lady Luck, so kind to his father, just wouldn’t smile at him. Rajendra Kumar made a valiant attempt to revive his son’s career. Leaving no stone unturned, he signed up the hitmaker of the day, Mahesh Bhatt, and mounted a riveting tale by Salim Khan (erstwhile partner to Javed Akhtar) of family, love, conflict, and crime. Naam (1986) was a hit and revived Sanjay Dutt’s career, while doing nothing for Gaurav.
It is no consolation, but Gaurav is not alone in this. Ameesha Patel’s debut, Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai (2000), was a monster hit. Unlike Gaurav, she gave another one, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). And then nothing. Gracy Singh matched Patel with two mega hits in Lagaan, which released on the same day as Gadar, and followed it up with another hit in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. in 2003. And faded away.
In all areas of life, you will find the Gauravs and the Gracys and the Ameeshas. In cricket, the story of Vinod Kambli has been documented too many times already. Kunal Purandare of Forbes India wrote a book on him called The Lost Hero. Now he—Kambli, not Kunal—cuts a sad figure, having recently come out with an ad that was just cringe.
In music, Apple Music has a playlist called “200 of the Greatest One-Hit Wonders”. It includes perennial favourites such as What’s Up (4 Non Blondes), Eye of the Tiger (Survivor), Macarena (Los del Rio) and, as promised, 197 others.
The thing is, we are surrounded by people who could have been a lot more than what they ended up being. For talent is not just the ability to do stuff; it is also the dedication, resilience, and fortitude to put the innate abilities to good use. The ability to work hard and deliver is also a talent to be cherished. Sachin Tendulkar, therefore, stands out because he fulfilled all the prophecies made about him when he was seen to be a child prodigy.
The many prodigies at Forbes India have put together a list of 100 people who fulfilled their promises. Those who showed up every time and did what was needed, and then some. Those who made the most of the opportunities that came their way. And many who did it against all odds. As you pore over the names and pictures in this issue, you will see that several of them did not fit the description of a celebrity, until they did. The other remarkable thing is that Kunal, who spearheaded the effort, did not cut a sad figure in spite of the sleepless nights.
Suveen Sinha
Editor, Forbes India
Email: suveen.sinha@nw18.com
X ID: @suveensinha