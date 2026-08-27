The fragile and fleeting life of fame

Kumar Gaurav had everything going for him. He was the son of Rajendra Kumar, who was never accused of being as good an actor as the other Kumar, Dilip, but proved that acting chops were hardly essential for box office magic. Rajendra Kumar’s sustained success in the 1960s fetched him the epithet of Jubilee Kumar. Back then, a film’s success was measured in the number of weeks it ran in theatres: 25 weeks was Silver Jubilee, 50 was Golden, and 75 was another precious metal or maybe a stone.

Anyhow, exhibiting what could have possibly made him successful, despite his lack of acting talent, Kumar meticulously planned the launch of his son and struck gold with Love Story (1981), which catapulted Gaurav into heady stardom. Blessed with puppy dog looks, he became every woman’s heartthrob and a threat to the reigning stars of the 1980s.

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And that was that. Gaurav did not give another hit and, perhaps undeservedly, became a parable for a flash in the pan. Lady Luck, so kind to his father, just wouldn’t smile at him. Rajendra Kumar made a valiant attempt to revive his son’s career. Leaving no stone unturned, he signed up the hitmaker of the day, Mahesh Bhatt, and mounted a riveting tale by Salim Khan (erstwhile partner to Javed Akhtar) of family, love, conflict, and crime. Naam (1986) was a hit and revived Sanjay Dutt’s career, while doing nothing for Gaurav.

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It is no consolation, but Gaurav is not alone in this. Ameesha Patel’s debut, Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai (2000), was a monster hit. Unlike Gaurav, she gave another one, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). And then nothing. Gracy Singh matched Patel with two mega hits in Lagaan, which released on the same day as Gadar, and followed it up with another hit in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. in 2003. And faded away.

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