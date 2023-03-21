Forbes India The Multi-Cloud Era: Unlocking innovation to drive growth presented by VMware

In this Podcast , Sumit Dhawan, President of VMware & Mughda Kalra take a deep dive into how enterprises ensure interoperability between services when using multiple cloud service providers & the way enterprises deal with security issues of a multi-cloud environment. They also discuss VMware`s approach to a multi-cloud architecture & When you partner with the big three cloud providers, such as with VMware Cloud on AWS, do you lose control of the customer relationship? This and much more on this Podcast of "The Multi-Cloud Era: Unlocking Innovation to Drive Growth