Sashank Rishyasringa and Gaurav Hinduja at Axio on the credit fintech opportunity ahead

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
168 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Sashank Rishyasringa and Gaurav Hinduja, co-founders of Axio, a well-known fintech venture in the lending space, talk about how they found their niche with what they call checkout finance. With some six million consumers using their product and adding hundreds of thousands more every month, they also talk about the opportunity ahead to build on top of the checkout finance product, which they've developed into a strong business in partnership with some of the biggest ecommerce players and go deeper into small-town India

