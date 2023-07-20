Tata Group to set up Â£4 billion EV cell plant in the UK — India next, maybe?

India's Tata Group yesterday announced it will set invest more than Â£4 billion ($5.2 billion) to set up an electric battery cell manufacturing plant in the UK. The Gigafactory, as these plants are popularly called, will have a capacity of 40GW a year, and it is expected to start production in 2026. Forbes India's Manu Balachandran joins us on ToThePoint today, to discuss the significance of this investment — the Tata Group's first cell factory overseas and one of the largest automotive investments into Britain. We also ask why India didn't make the cut as a location