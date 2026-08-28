This week in aviation: Air India seeks funds, DGCA weighs wider pilot tests
From Air India's search for fresh capital and new proposals on pilot drug testing to rising service prices, here are the biggest developments in aviation this week
Aug 28, 2026, 10:40 IST2 min
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Air India is seeking about $1.5 billion in fresh equity from Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines as losses mount and the airline continues its multi-billion-dollar turnaround, Reuters reported. The funding could be provided in tranches, with Singapore Airlines expected to contribute according to its roughly 25 percent stake. Discussions are ongoing and no final decision has been taken. Air India and Air India Express reported combined losses of $2.33 billion for the financial year ended March 2026.
Photo by Mike Campbell/NurPhoto via Getty Images
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The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is considering requiring every commercial pilot to undergo at least one random drug test every year, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu told reporters on August 25. The current rule requires random testing of 10 percent of the overall pilot network annually. The regulator is consulting airlines and other stakeholders before deciding on any change. Naidu said any new system would have to balance safety with the operational impact on airlines.
Photo by Bhawika Chhabra / REUTERS
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The Federation of Indian Pilots has asked the DGCA to introduce a comprehensive Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) for Indian airlines. In a letter dated August 21, FIP said meeting prescribed flight-duty and rest limits alone does not ensure that pilots are sufficiently rested and alert for duty. FIP has also asked the civil aviation minister to formally recognise it as a stakeholder in aviation policy, safety regulations and accident investigations.
Photo by Adobestock
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Air passenger service prices rose 31.9 percent year-on-year in the June quarter, the sharpest increase among the services tracked under the government's new Service Producer Price Index. The new index, introduced in June with 2022-23 as the base year, tracks price movements at the producer or service-provider level. The June quarter figure is the first reading for air passenger services under the new index.
Photo by Noah Seelam / AFP
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Airfares in India and across the Asia-Pacific region could remain high even as jet fuel prices ease, S&P Global Ratings said, according to a report by ANI. Passenger yields in the region rose about 10-15 percent year-on-year through June, while passenger demand fell only 1-2 percent in May and June. S&P said airlines may be reluctant to cut fares quickly as demand has remained resilient despite higher ticket prices. Jet fuel prices had crossed $240 a barrel by the end of March amid Middle East supply disruptions, but have since eased. Photo by Shutterstock
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Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport will reduce its user fees from September 1, after the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority approved tariffs for the 2026-31 control period. The domestic departure fee will fall to Rs 515 from Rs 750, while the international departure fee will drop to Rs 1,030 from Rs 1,500. Domestic passengers arriving at Hyderabad will pay Rs 220, while arriving international passengers will pay Rs 440.
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