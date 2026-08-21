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This week in aviation: Pilot tests, domestic traffic slips, Pak extends ban

From tighter scrutiny of pilots to SpiceJet’s insolvency case, IndiGo’s A350 plans and the shift to Bhogapuram airport, here are the biggest developments from India’s aviation sector this week

By Vasudha Mukherjee
Aug 21, 2026, 15:23 IST2 min
1/6
DGCA may raise random drug testing for pilots
The DGCA is likely to require airlines to randomly screen more than 25 percent of their flight crew annually for psychoactive substances, up from the current 10 percent requirement, according to ANI. The move comes after the Air India AI2379 incident on August 4. The Federation of Indian Pilots has also proposed adding oral-fluid tests to the existing urine-based system, along with confirmatory testing and medical assessment before a final regulatory decision.
Photo by: John Hyde/Design Pics Editorial/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
2/6
Domestic air traffic falls 4.8 percent in July
Indian airlines carried 1.2 crore domestic passengers in July, down 4.8 percent from 1.26 crore a year earlier, according to DGCA data released on Thursday. Traffic for January-July was up 0.64 percent at 984.03 lakh passengers. IndiGo carried 80.82 lakh passengers in July and increased its market share to 67.4 percent from 66.3 percent in June. The Air India Group's share also rose marginally to 24 percent, while Akasa Air (5-6 percent) and SpiceJet (1.9 percent) lost market share. Photo by Shutterstock
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3/6
Pakistan extends airspace restrictions
Pakistan's airspace restrictions on Indian aircraft, due to expire on August 23, have been extended until September 24. The restriction was first imposed in April 2025 after the Pahalgam attack and applies to Indian-registered aircraft as well as those operated or leased by Indian airlines. The restrictions have forced carriers to take longer routes, adding to flight times and operating costs.
Photo by Mike Campbell/NurPhoto via Getty Images
4/6
SpiceJet gets relief in one insolvency case
The National Company Law Tribunal has allowed aircraft lessor Aviator ML to withdraw its insolvency plea against SpiceJet after the two sides reached a settlement. The lessor had filed the case in 2024, alleging a default of Rs58.64 crore.
The case was one of eight insolvency petitions filed against SpiceJet by aircraft lessors. The tribunal also directed SpiceJet and Aviator ML to pay Rs7.5 lakh each to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund after the settlement was disclosed at the last minute.
Photo by Shutterstock
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5/6
IndiGo looks to A350 for international expansion
IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh has identified the Airbus A350 as a key milestone in the airline's plan to expand its international operations profitably over the next five years. He made the comments at InterGlobe Aviation's annual general meeting on Thursday, his first since taking charge as CEO on August 3. IndiGo has firm orders for 60 A350-900 aircraft, with deliveries scheduled to begin from 2028. Walsh has said the wide-body aircraft will help the airline expand its long-haul network and support its ambition of making India a global aviation hub.
6/6
Bhogapuram airport begins commercial operations
Commercial flight operations shifted from Visakhapatnam Airport to the new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram on August 17. The old airport handled its last scheduled commercial flight on August 16, bringing an end to commercial operations there. IndiGo operated the first arrival at Bhogapuram from Hyderabad, followed by an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru. Air India has moved its Visakhapatnam services to the new airport and will continue to operate 14 weekly flights between Bhogapuram and Delhi. The airport has retained the VTZ code.
Photo by Priyanshu Singh/ Reuters
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