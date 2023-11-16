To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
15 years of the Infosys Prize: A conversation with Kris Gopalakrishan

This year, the Infosys Prize turns 15. Over the years, this prize has risen in stature for putting a spotlight on the work of mid-career scientists who've then gone on to achieve so much more, in STEM as well as the social sciences. The Infosys Science Foundation, which awards this prize in six categories, announced this year's winners yesterday. Ahead of the announcement, Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys, and president of the foundation, sat down with Forbes India to talk about why we need to invest much more in R&D
Published: Nov 16, 2023

