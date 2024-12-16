Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Pioneering a new era of luxury - The Changemakers: Episode 2

Pioneering a new era of luxury - The Changemakers: Episode 2

Join Shantanu Mehra, Nikhil Mehra, and Pooja Makhija as they explore how storytelling, heritage, and personalization are redefining modern luxury
By: Forbes India
Published: Dec 16, 2024

More Videos

Hari-33

Startup Fridays S5 Ep12: Vishal Gupta's optimism for unicorns turning wealth creators for India

Dec 14, 2024
YT Thumbnail

India's Economic Transformation: The Role of Changemakers - The Changemakers: Episode 1

Dec 10, 2024
EP18_1200_900

All things AI: How your life will change in 5 years

Dec 4, 2024
Chris Young EVP Microsoft YT

Microsoft's Christopher Young on how the company's AI platform strategy is evolving

Dec 2, 2024
Leena Walavalkar SM

Leena Walavalkar on TCS Pace Ports and the future of the company's innovation efforts

Nov 18, 2024
Mahindra Thar SM

The Thar and Roxx: How Mahindra turned the tide

Nov 4, 2024
More Videos
X