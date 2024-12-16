Pioneering a new era of luxury - The Changemakers: Episode 2

Sections
Subscribe
Leadership
Innovation
Billionaires
Startups
Podcasts
Videos
Life
Cryptocurrency
Blogs
Lists
Thought Leadership
Magazine
Lists
Mentors and Mavens
All Stories
To The Point
One Thing Today in Tech
Tech Conversations
Money Talks
Startup Fridays
From the Bookshelves
All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras
Pathbreakers
Lets Talk About
One Thing Today in Tech
Momentum
Nuts and Bolts
In Conversation With
From the Field
Beyond the Boardroom
All Videos
India Rich List 2024
Digital Stars 2024
W-Power 2024
30 Under 30 2024
Digital Stars 2023
India Rich List 2023
30 Under 30 2023
Showstoppers 2022-23
W-Power 2022
India Rich List 2022
Latest Issue
Corporate Account
First Principles
Global Game
Enterprise
Special Report
Recliner
Traveller
Health
Appraisals
F-index
Cheat Sheet
Tip-Off
Nuggets
Frequent Flier
Style
Ex-Libris
Special
Thoughts
Engage
Forbes Life
Auto
Showstoppers
Think
Live
Work
Play
Business Evangelist of India
Education Evangelists of India
WeSchool
K J Somaiya Institute of Management
International Management Institute
IIM Kozhikode
Duke University
ESSEC Business School
IIM Ahmedabad
IIM Calcutta
Fuqua School of Business
Darden School of Business
EDHEC
Video
Slideshow
Audio
Twinterview
Join Us
Subscribe
Leadership
Mentors and Mavens
All Stories
Innovation
Billionaires
Lists
Startups
Podcasts
To The Point
One Thing Today in Tech
Tech Conversations
Money Talks
Startup Fridays
From the Bookshelves
All Podcasts
Videos
Leadership Mantras
Pathbreakers
Lets Talk About
One Thing Today in Tech
Momentum
Nuts and Bolts
In Conversation With
From the Field
Beyond the Boardroom
All Videos
Life
Subscribe
Log in
Mentors and Mavens
All Stories
To The Point
Daily Tech Brief
Tech Conversations
Money Talks
Startup Fridays
From the Bookshelves
All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras
Pathbreakers
Lets Talk About
One Thing Today in Tech
Momentum
Nuts and Bolts
In Conversation With
From the Field
Beyond the Boardroom
All Videos
Home
Multimedia
Videos
Pioneering a new era of luxury - The Changemakers: Episode 2
Pioneering a new era of luxury - The Changemakers: Episode 2
Join Shantanu Mehra, Nikhil Mehra, and Pooja Makhija as they explore how storytelling, heritage, and personalization are redefining modern luxury
By:
Forbes India
Published:
Dec 16, 2024
More Videos
Startup Fridays S5 Ep12: Vishal Gupta's optimism for unicorns turning wealth creators for India
Dec 14, 2024
India's Economic Transformation: The Role of Changemakers - The Changemakers: Episode 1
Dec 10, 2024
All things AI: How your life will change in 5 years
Dec 4, 2024
Microsoft's Christopher Young on how the company's AI platform strategy is evolving
Dec 2, 2024
Leena Walavalkar on TCS Pace Ports and the future of the company's innovation efforts
Nov 18, 2024
The Thar and Roxx: How Mahindra turned the tide
Nov 4, 2024
More Videos
X