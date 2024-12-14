Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  Startup Fridays S5 Ep12: Vishal Gupta's optimism for unicorns turning wealth creators for India

Startup Fridays S5 Ep12: Vishal Gupta's optimism for unicorns turning wealth creators for India

In this episode, Vishal Gupta, a partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, talks about his career as a VC investor in India, and gives us an overview of the opportunities he sees on the basis of what Bessemer calls roadmaps that the firm develops for various sectors. In this conversation, recorded on November 26, Gupta also talks about how, from among today's privately valued unicorns and those that have recently gone public, will arise the next generation of blue-chip companies and large-scale wealth creators in the country.
By: Harichandan Arakali
Published: Dec 14, 2024

