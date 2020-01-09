Brandvoltz organises Icon India Business Awards

Recently organized event — ‘ICON INDIA BUSINESS AWARDS™, 2019’
Though Brandvoltz™ has been hosting corporate events for a while now, it, for the first time organised an awards event very recently. The event was planned with the intention of bringing business people and organisations that are providing the best services in their respective industries, to the limelight. The event, named, ‘Icon India Business Awards™ 2019’
, was held on November 24th
, 2019 at The Den, in Whitefield, Bengaluru.
The entire affair was a huge success in which more than two hundred participants from across various industry domains such as, IT, healthcare, construction, etc., came together, and partook. By the end of the event, there were sixty-three winners under seventeen different categories (or industry domains). The winners came from all over India. Brandvoltz had invited actor Chitrangada Singh, as the chief guest. Getting such awards and recognition surely motivates the business fraternity to give its best and achieve more in the future. Moreover, they also create an iconic image and reputation for the individual entrepreneurs and their respective organisations. To promote the event, Brandvoltz™ had tied up with the Zee Business News channel as their telecast partner.
List of “Icon India Business Awards™ 2019” winners
Individual Achievers
- Most Inspiring Entrepreneur of the Year, Picture Perfect Moments (PPM), Mr. Mayank Giria
- Youngest Business Youth Icon in Bangalore, Chronius Bespoke Clothing, Mr. Amit Malage
- Leading Inspirational Speaker from New Delhi, The Conversationist, Mr. Mansav Arora
- The Most Influential Youth Personality of Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Varun Porwal
Social Service
- Leading Human Rights Organization in Eastern India, Human Rights and Social Justice, Mr. Rohit Kumar Singh
- Emerging Social Worker in Nashik District, Maharashtra Youth Idol, Mr. Satish Harichandra Alai
Education & Training
- Emerging College for Next Gen Education, Aadhya Group of Institutions, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy
- Outstanding Preschool in Mysore, Podar Jumbo Kids, Bannimantap, Mysuru, Ms. Shabana Rafi
- Top Career and Child Counselor in Lucknow, U.P., Braino India, Mr. Sunil Gupta
- Leading Soft Skill Trainer in Hosur, Mr. Shabir Ahmed B.
- Leading Preschool in North Karnataka, Jack and Jills, Ms. Shilpa Kurien
- Premier Overseas Education Consultant in South Gujarat, Elite Overseas Education Consultant, Mr. Parth Vyas
- Outstanding Educationist for Contribution in Technical Training of Youth in Karnataka, East Point College of Engineering & Technology, Dr. Prakash S.
- First College in India to Launch Offshore Campus for Overseas Education, Australian Careers College, Ms. Bharathi Vantipalli
- Aviation and Hospitality Academy Par Excellence, Indira Institute of Aviation and Hospitality, Ms. Navya Shree Rajanna
Food Industry
- Best Indian Sweet Manufacturer in Karnataka, Kanti Sweets, Mr. Sailendra Sharma
- Best Emerging Catering Service Provider in Bangalore, MakeMyDish Pvt. Ltd.,Mr. Amber Deep Vyas
- Fastest Growing Indian Pizza Brand, Go69 Pizza, Dr. Amit Srivastava
- The Best and Finest Bucket Biryani in Chennai, S. S. Hyderabad Biryani Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Abdul Samad
Healthcare
- Leading Pharmaceutical Intermediates Manufacturer in Ahmedabad, Bhagwati organics Pvt Ltd., Mr. Shangril Patel
- Best Emerging Diagnostic Center in Chennai, Samyuktha Healthcare and Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Venkatkrishna A. S.
- Most Natural Stevia and Herbal Extract Manufacturer in India, Nutrizo Advancis Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Ms. Mamta Tiwari
- Leading Implantologist in New Delhi, Dr. Mallick's Dental Clinic, Dr. Aman Mallick
- Top Podiatric Surgeon in Telangana, Advanced Wound Healing Clinics,Dr. K. V. N. N. Santosh Murthy
- Leading Dental and Cosmetic Clinic Chain in Chennai, Broadway Dental and Face Care, Dr. I. Mohamed Faisal Gani
- Leading Physiotherapist and Rehabilitation Specialist in Chennai, Sri Venkatesvara Physio and Obesity Center, Mr. E. Kalaichezhian
Finance & Wealth Management Sector
- Most Promising Financial Solutions Provider, V Gold Souhardha Co-op Ltd., Mr. Nagaraj
- Professional Wealth and Portfolio Management Service in Bangalore, Trade Kuteer, Mr. Karthik P. V.
Beauty & Fashion Industry
- Emerging Professional Makeup Artist in Kolkata, Dipankar Makeover, Mr. Dipankar Garai
- Best Home Delivered Tailoring Service in Bangalore, Aadiquipo Style Pvt. Ltd., Ms. Prachi Gowda
- Promising Bridal Makeup Artist in Tamil Nadu, Sri Visaakaa Bridal Studio, Ms. Anusha K.
- Emerging Wellness Spa and Salon in South India, Royal Sara Wellness, Mr. Raj Kumar
- Best Promising Professional Tattoo Studio in Bangalore, King Tattoo Studio, Mr. Siddeshwar
Travel & Hospitality Industry
- Leading Networking Organization in Travel and Hospitality Industry in India, Titanz/Toogle Travel Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Nishant Mehta and Ms. Megha Sharma
- Most Promising Hotel Aggregator from South India, I-Roomz, Mr. AbhineeshAralihalli
- Most Preferred Travel Brand in Noida, Riva Air Travel Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Surya Tyagi
- Best Quality Organic Food Dealer in India, Naturevibe Botanicals, Mr. Rishabh Chokhani
Event Management, Media & Marketing Industry
- Most Promising Event Organizers for Schools and Colleges in Telangana, Mahesh Events A Plug & Play Event Organizer, Mr. Sai Prasad Yadav
- Best Professional Photographer in Bangalore, Vikram's Photography, Mr. Vikraman
- Most Creative One Stop Printing Solutions in Bangalore, Kanvin Inc., Mr. N. Anand
- Most Promising Digital Marketing Agency in Hyderabad, KRV Guru, Mr. K. RajaVikram
Environment
- Leading Environmental Consultant in Gujarat, Bhagwati Enviro Care Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Bonny Patel
Logistics & Service Industry
- Best Shipping and Logistics Company in Visakhapatnam, Elitelogix Exim Agency (India) Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Akundi Ravishankar
- Best Statutory Compliance Services, Payroll and Contract Staffing Consultants in South India, Herttz Global Compliance Services Pvt. Ltd., Mr. K. S. Jaisuresh
IT Services
- Most Creative IT Service Provider in Hyderabad, Aspirant Soft Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Mr. K. Naveen
- Leading Cyber Security Services and Training Organization, Global Cyber Security Response Team Pvt. Ltd., Ms. Shubha Managala Sunil
- Most Promising Security Solution in Hyderabad, IA Technologies, Mr. A. Sravan
- Best Manufacturer of Server Racks, Hardy Racks & Enclosures Pvt. Ltd., Mr. UmashankarKesavan
E- Commerce Industry
- Best Midnight Delivery Surprise Planner in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana, Dorakart Services, Mr. P. Bala
- Direct Selling Leading Online Fashion Wear Company in India, Asort , Mr. Ambrish Ranjan
Manufacturing Industry
- Best Concrete Paver Block Manufacturer & Supplier in Assam, Devi Udyog, Mr. Ravi Sureka
- Leading Manufacturer of Packaged Drinking Water for Corporate Sector in Maharashtra, Savvy Pure Aqua Pvt. Ltd., Ms. Preeti Dubbal and Mr. Vijaysinh Dubbal
- Leading Manufacturer of Solid Waste Management Equipment's and Electric Vehicles in South India, Neptune Automation, Dr. Z. Azad & Ms. A. Mahima
- Best Industrial Solutions Provider in Gujarat, Rohitoru Industrial Erecter Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Uttam Kumar Paul
- Leading Producer of Forged Flanges and Fittings in West Bengal, Mittal Tube Company, Mr. Mahip Mittal
Architecture & Interior Designing Industry
- Best Professional Architect and Interior Designer in Bangalore, Tauras Group, Mr. Frank Coelho
- Emerging Interior Designer Company in Hyderabad, HR Design Studio, Mr. Thinderu Harshavardhan
Real Estate & Construction Industry
- Most Diversified Construction Company in India, R. V. M. Constructions India Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Vivek Nama
- Best Emerging Developers in Bangalore, Fidelis India, Mr. Madhu Kumar Mantena
- Emerging Government Infrastructure Construction Contractor in India, Kidsor Constructions Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Jagdish R. Makwanna
- Best Quality Building Construction Material Provider in Hyderabad, Vasavi Building Materials Pvt. Ltd., Mr. S. N. V. Sathyanarayana
- Best Promising Borewell Agency in Bangalore, Arathi Enterprises, Mr. Sounder Raj R.
Special Mention
- Best Innovative Digital Trainer in North-East India, Mr. Amitabh Bhattacharjee.
