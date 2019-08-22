Dr Hari Krishna Maram receives international icon award for Vision Digital India

Dr. Hari Krishna Maram, chairman, Vision Digital India, received the prestigious International Icon Award at the International Economic Summit held on 20th
August, 2019 in Thailand. Other dignitaries present were Dr. Phatsorn Issarangkura, Hon'ble General, Government of Thailand, H.E.Mrs. Suchitra Durai, Hon'ble Ambassador & PR TO UNESCAP Embassy of India, Thailand, H.E. Isabelle Lafforgue, Princess of France, Mr. Korn Dabbaransi, Hon'ble Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand.
Vision Digital India, under the umbrella of Imperial Group has launched a course that aims to bring digital education to 1 lakh students in the upcoming 4-5 years. It is offering technology education to make students industry-ready. This course will equip the youth with digital and analytical skills, which are much sought-after by the corporate sector.
Many bright young minds today do not get to live their dreams of making it big in the corporate world, simply because there exists an immense divide between their education and industry requirements. The core problem is that the industry is upgrading itself at such a breakneck speed that most educational institutions cannot keep up. That is why the courses they offer are becoming dated and obsolete, and students armed with such degrees find themselves to be inadequately trained to make the cut in a highly-competitive industry.
“This is what Vision Digital India had in mind when it created a course that is precisely tailored to meet the demands of the corporate world, and ensure that students are industry-ready. Through its endeavour, Vision Digital India is trying to make PM Narendra Modi’s flagship campaign Digital India a resounding success and it is succinctly summed up in their motto ‘Enable Digital’
,” said Dr Hari Krishna Maram, on asking about this endeavour.
To turn aspirations into reality, Vision Digital India has incorporated niche technology into its course-structure to make it industry-relevant. Employers don’t just look into a candidate’s scorecard but what truly works in a student’s favour is how quickly he/she can be inducted into the workforce. And, this calls students for acquiring a better understanding of new and advanced technological concepts like data science, cloud and analytics, forming the backbone of an industry.
What sets the course apart is the fact that Vision Digital India is bringing to the table top-notch education at extremely affordable prices. It has joined hands with the likes of Google, IBM, and Amazon, to rope in their technical know-how. For example, the analytics certificate comes from IBM and Google certifies the Digital Marketing course.
Moreover, Vision Digital India has secured the help of industry professionals who know the real world, how it works, latest updates and requirements, and what employers expect from employees. Who is better to instruct and train students than those men and women who have been working in the corporate world?
Vision Digital India approaches colleges to implement its course. As per university regulations, the duration of the course is set at 80 hours. The bulk of it, around 60 percent, is dedicated to hands-on training and the remaining 40% is all about theories.
It is a win-win scenario for all the players, including students, Vision Digital India
and participating colleges. Students interact with trainers one-on-one and get ample opportunities to clear their doubts. Colleges benefit because this course expands campus placement and attendance too shoots up. And, it is cost-effective for Vision Digital India because they utilize the computer laboratories of the host college.
With the focus of Vision Digital India being on niche technology, job orientation, and campus placement, the course enhances desirability and employability, and that is why students stand to benefit from it.
Source: Digpu
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu. No Forbes India journalist is involved in the creation of this content.