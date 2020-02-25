Dr Vijayalakshmi Goodapati: A perfectionist and a multi-faceted personality with a mission

This is the fascinating story of Dr. Vijayalakshmi Goodapati- a woman who rose from humble origins to great heights on account of merit, hard work and sincerity.

Dr. Vijayalaksnmi was born in a small nondescript village called Vakadu in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. Since her childhood days, she pursued sports and education with relentless passion and achieved triumph and glory in both. After coming to Hyderabad, she landed a job with the doyen of Telugu film industry Dr. D Ramanaidu. Taking care of the public relations for the famed Ramanaidu Studios, she struck friendships with many movie stars from Tollywood and Bollywood who would go on to become lifelong friends. After her wedding with Praveen Goodapati, a successful entrepreneur, she was relegated to being a housewife taking care of her new-born son Rohan.

As someone who was addicted to work and success, Dr. Vijayalakshmi found a lacuna in her life. Her friendships with film and business personalities sparked an idea to fill the void of a luxury salon in Hyderabad. With support coming in from her husband and family, she founded the Mirrors Luxury Salons in 2000 as a two-chaired salon. After two decades, Mirrors has grown to become one of the top luxury salon brands in the Country. Dr. Vijayalakshmi has firmly entrenched herself as an icon of the fashion industry with relentless hard work and unwavering determination Mirrors Luxury Salons has catered to the needs of scores of discerning clients and the who's who from all walks of life including movie stars, sportspersons, politicians, fashion models and industrialists. Dr. Vijayalakshmi has spelled out the true meaning of women empowerment by employing 250 women out of her 450 strong work force, thus becoming a role model for many. Under her leadership, Mirrors has won more than 20 national and regional awards, thus positioning itself at the top of the stack of salon brands in South India. Through the Mirrors Academy of Hair & Beauty, she has trained 700 students who have gone on to make a mark for themselves in the industry. Even though business keeps her busy, she has accorded the highest importance to social service. Her work with Cancer patients, helping them heal and giving them the courage to face the biggest challenge in their lives was recognized with a Doctorate. As a Hair and Make-up partner. Mirrors has worked with hundreds of celebrities at high-profile fashion and entertainment events. Dr. Vijayalakshmi is now on expansion mode to take Mirrors to bigger cities in South India. Dr. Vijaya lakshmi also launched Salon Hair Crush to cater to the burgeoning middle-class segment which offers plentiful opportunities to expand pan-India. The three salons in Hyderabad has won thousands of clients with its overarching love theme. Dr. Vijayalakshmi is worthy of being called a trailblazer and an inspiration for women who wish to make a mark for themselves in the fashion and beauty industry. Addicted to hard work and success. Dr. Vijayalakshmi has created value and employment for the underprivileged all along the way A woman who truly dares to dream and cares to achieve.