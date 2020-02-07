Information Technology: The vital cog in the wheel of digital transformation

Organisations are moving swiftly from “closed innovation” to co-creation and strategic partnerships to keep pace with technological advancement and innovation at greatly enhanced speeds. While IoT has been driving the technology at a scale in India, we will see various technologies with widespread adoption as well, like cybersecurity and data analytics, among others.

Anyone who has kept a close watch in the way Indian governments operate and more so, government departments would have certainly noticed the change in their approach over the years. This transformation is visible both with regards to the launch of new initiatives and the way existing programmes are managed. Without doubt, the single most important factor responsible for bringing about this change has been the government departments’ efforts in using information technology for the dissemination of information and government initiatives. In India’s transformation journey into a knowledge-based economy, the role played by companies like Hitachi is certainly credit-worthy.

Considering the size and scale of the Indian economy, the adoption of solutions offered by information technology will help to better administer and more efficiently manage government schemes and initiatives. According to recent studies by McKinsey, digitisation of the Indian economy could contribute USD 355-435 billion to the GDP by 2025. The study further affirmed that in 2017-2018, the digital economy in India accounted for approximately 8% of the nominal GDP, which was estimated around USD 200 billion. Of this, close to USD 170 billion was contributed by sectors which provide digital products and services. The study also highlighted that going forward, digitisation could further support sectors like agriculture, healthcare, logistics, energy, education and financial services.

With the experience and expertise of over 100 years in Operational Technology (OT) and 50 years in Information Technology (IT), Hitachi has helped India become equipped for the IoT era and drive the country’s digital transformation. With Hitachi's innovative and globally recognised OT (Operational Technology) X IT solutions and data analytics, customers progress from IoT-enabled interactive devices to artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled devices with the cognitive functions of living beings. This shifts how technology touches live and fuels the digital revolution. Through this technological leap, Hitachi introduces a new world of possibilities for policy makers, businesses and organisations to enhance quality of life.

As India gears up for an era of rapid digitalisation, the issue of holistic and inclusive economic growth remains a pivotal concern. This is where new technologies can intervene to allow large scale transformation and help implement government plans to empower citizens like never before. Hitachi partners with the Government of India’s progressive projects, such as the Make in India and Digital India initiatives, to take a predominantly agrarian India into the IoT era, a leap that is critical to the nation’s emergence as a global production and economic powerhouse. With its superior technology innovation and global expertise, Hitachi helps address India’s unique challenges.

Facial recognition technologies are slowly becoming ubiquitous in India. The Maharashtra government recently deployed the technology in Mumbai, where it will be integrated with 10,000 CCTV cameras. Police in Delhi, Amritsar and Surat have used facial recognition since 2018. To span a variety of use cases like automated smart attendance, access control systems, reinforced security, targeted individual tracking, worker site safety and many more, Hitachi Consulting Software Services India Pvt Ltd., a Hitachi Group Company, developed Smart Video Analytics and Facial Recognition (SVAFR). The technology has aided the needs of communities. It is top-notch in terms of accuracy and quality, is cost-efficient and caters to a larger customer base.

Smart manufacturing is another example where extensive use of information technology is done. The digital technology uses internet-connected machinery to monitor the production process. The goal of smart manufacturing is to identify opportunities for automating operations and use data analytics to improve manufacturing performance. With the optimisation of resources and consistency arising as the key influencers, the leap to IoT-enabled digital transformation has widened the possibilities for innovation. Machines are increasingly able to communicate data that is critical for efficient and effective operations.

In today’s critical areas of healthcare, manufacturing, construction, mining and production, Hitachi transforms industries by co-creating data-led asset management solutions with customers. Such metamorphosis helps organisations accelerate the desired transition to Industry 4.0, where innovative, IoT-enabled predictive maintenance helps customers look beyond just maintenance and repurpose the enormous amount of data to reach holistic, sustainable outcomes. With advanced algorithms and machine learning principles, Hitachi Consulting offers an optimised asset lifecycle maintenance solution. The solution aggregates OT, IT and IoT data and uses predictive analytics and machine-learning to provide actionable insights that can drive continuous improvement and leaner operations.

The technological evolution in India is transforming the lives of citizens and Hitachi’s innovative technology has ignited a social revolution. Brought to the forefront are technologies like IoT, AI, robotics and so on, that touch every sector. Through digital technologies, Hitachi reforms social and business infrastructure to empower citizens more than ever as they reimagine how goods and services are delivered.

Information and Technology: Changing the Face of India

While everyone speaks about information technology (IT), what does it really mean? As a very generic term, IT refers to the development, maintenance and use of computer software, systems and networks. It includes their use for the processing and distribution of data. Data means information, facts, statistics, etc. gathered for reference, storage or analysis. Data analytics is expected to radically change the way we live and do business in the future.

By efficiently bringing together analytics, industrial expertise and technology, Hitachi Vantara India Pvt Ltd., a Hitachi Group Company, emerges as a solution provider that elevates customers’ innovation advantages. Customers are able to dig deep into their data to gain valuable insight through advanced analytics and IoT. It offers an integrated portfolio of services and solutions that drive digital transformation through enhanced data management, governance, mobility and analytics.

Hitachi’s connected citizen ecosystem integrates all our solutions from digitisation, artificial intelligence, digital payments, e-Governance, mobility and more to provide the foundation for a sustainable society. With innovation and expertise, Hitachi provides a diversified range of information technology solutions in various sectors to empower the citizens of India, transform the economic landscape and continue to remain a part of India’s great growth story.