Laughed and ridiculed: Internet marketer's journey from zero to $1.5 million in 14 months

Famous internet marketing expert & business mentor Saurabh Bhatnagar’s entrepreneurial journey started in 2012 with no business experience or mentorship.
This he says is the reason that hampered his growth initially in which his entire income for the first 4 years was just Rs 500 a month.
Things changed because of the late nights that he used to put in learning Internet Business.
Very well known as an Internet Marketing Expert & a business mentor, Saurabh attributes his entire success to learning & keeping himself updated with all the updates & tools of the Internet world.
Saurabh shared some of his best success strategies with us:
1) Always use a Sales Funnel
– A sales funnel helps you increase the revenue from your product or service. 60-70% of our Profit comes from our deep funnel.
2) Be human in your copy
– The words that you use for your marketing whether on your sales page or ads or website, they should be really simple & should feel like conversation with the reader.
3) No-Brainer Offer/Product
– Would you buy a brand new iPhone XR for Rs 10,000? The answer is an immediate YES!!
People always pay for the value they receive in exchange. Make your product extremely valuable so that it becomes a No-Brainer for your audience to buy your product.
4) Test Test Test
– Marketing your business is a game of testing. I hear people saying things like A/B testing.
What I do is it’s A/B/C/D/E…/Y/Z testing. You got to keep on testing until you find the winning combination.
5) Grab Attention
– Grabbing attention for your product or service is what Saurabh says is the Biggest Marketing Hack.
Whether it’s your marketing graphics or your presence online, you should know & learn how to grab attention.
If you have the attention of your audience, you will sell more than anyone.
6) Use social media marketing & updated tools
– You are living in such a massive era in which content distribution has become so easy & affordable.
Use the social media & internet resources to your advantage for promoting yourself & your content massively.
7) Learn from Mentors
– To accelerate your success & to progress faster, you need to learn from the PROVEN mentors. Those who have been where you are right now, & are now at a level where you want to be.
You will succeed much faster.
8) Just Keep Pushing
– Saurabh’s mantra for success is simple. Never Give Up. Whatever happens, just keep believing in the process & keep pushing. Success will come to you.
The lack of mentorship that hampered his growth initially is the reason he says he started with “Saurabh Bhatnagar University” http://sbu.in/
so that he can mentor businesses & individuals all over the world for their faster growth.
For more information about Internet & Business Legend “Saurabh Bhatnagar”, visit his website https://saurabhbhatnagar.com/
Disclaimer: The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.