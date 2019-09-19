Tushar Vinod Deoras: India's top career counsellor with social cause

With a firm belief that every student is unique and must therefore identify a career path that is suitable for them, Dr Tushar Vinod Deoras has envisioned setting up one of the most ethical student centric career counselling academy with a social cause.
He believes that a career demands various skill-sets, with different weightage, assessing of which is a very complex process. Accordingly, he advises that students must begin to explore their career paths from the 9th standard itself, if they have to find their roadmap to success. They must choose their career first and then the course which they will pursue to lead them to succeed in their chosen career. In keeping with this ethos, he started counselling students 25 years back.
An ex-scientist from the Bhabha Atomic Research Center, Deoras believes that education must be free from commercialisation. With a passion to mentor and guide students onto the right career path, Deoras provides free career counselling services and has conducted thousands of free career counselling seminars that benefitted lakhs of students. He believes that institutes should not be run solely on student fees but must get external research funding to become commercially viable.
At heart, Deoras is an innovator and a research scholar. He took up the fight against commercialisation in education by becoming a career counsellor to bring about educational reforms. Today, he has been recognized as the top career counsellor in India and had been nominated for "Padma Shree", received many awards from honourable Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singhji, Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and many more. He is also the recipient of many prestigious international awards, including one from the House of Lords and House of Commons of the British Parliament, London and the World’s Greatest Leaders in Dubai. He has also received accolades from many other countries, like Russia and Mauritius.
Deoras believes, “Quality education is fundamental right of every student”. In line with his broader mission, he also runs an “Anti-Donation Campaign” to help a large number of economically weaker students achieve their dream of having a professional career. This has culminated in him helping admit students into prestigious institutes even with low marks.
His reach extends to the rural areas where he supports the weakest sections of society. He adopts many students every year from small villages and mentors them to choose the right education. This initiative has been appreciated and he was applauded with many awards, including Best Career Counsellor in India and in the Asia Pacific region.
Deoras subscribes to the philosophy that the most important pillar of education is quality teachers. Yet India faces a severe shortage of quality teachers. Unlike international universities, teachers are not paid well in India and due to this; the teaching profession fails to attract suitable talent. He works tirelessly to improve the quality of teachers by introducing various initiatives and suggesting massive educational reforms to governments and institutions.
He founded an academy of academicians by bringing together prominent academicians, from across the world, onto a single platform. Amongst these illustrious luminaries, and heading the USA division of Deoras’ academy, is Dr Donald Martin, ex-dean University of Columbia & Chicago, who is ranked, 4th in the world. The other academicians, who belong to this unique global initiative, hail from 20 different countries and have all come together to mentor students into choosing the right career.
Against this backdrop, Deoras believes that research outsourcing is the biggest ever opportunity for institutions to improve. Despite Indians having immense intellectual capacities, quality research is lacking at Indian universities. This puts pressure on the availability of quality education. After the Information Technology outsourcing era, Deoras believes and works on “Research Outsourcing”, by which international research will be outsourced to India and can be done at a far lower cost. This will unlock the enormous un-tapped potential in India to become the world leader in research and encourage huge FDI inflows to India, as well.
“If India has to progress, there is a great need to uplift rural India. The fruits of globalization must percolate to the grassroot level,” he avers. As a result, he decided to set up global centers of excellence in USA, Germany and other countries too. The focus of these will be to provide quality and affordable education to the masses. He has recently set-up a centre of excellence in Philadelphia, USA, and is in the process of establishing another in Berlin, Germany. His vision is to bring down the cost of quality education in India by way of scholarships; this will help students from financially weaker section.
Deoras is also working with the government to promote educational reforms through transformation in the coaching classes segment and accountability, skill-identification and development projects. He supports teachers’ training and seeks to bring professionalism into the education sector.
