  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Budget 2020

Nirmala Sitharaman delivers longest Budget speech ever

Even though the Finance Minister couldn't finish her speech, at 2 hours and 45 minutes, it is the longest ever

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 1, 2020 02:57:06 PM IST

longest budget speeches

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

nirmala sitharaman sm
Forbes India
Nirmala Sitharaman delivers longest Budget speech ever
quantum computing sm
Harichandan Arakali
Quantum technology gets Rs 8,000 crore outlay
indian railway sm
Rajiv Singh
Budget 2020: Railway structural reforms on track
econ survey
Salil Panchal
Public sector banks inefficient compared to peers, says Economic Survey
economic survey sm
Samar Srivastava
Economic Survey emphasises wealth creation
reading picture sm
Ambit Research
Ten interesting things we read this week
jamia s
Sanitary Panels
Comic: What will the history books say?
econ growth_sm
U.S. Growth at Slowest Since 2016, Complicating Trump's Pitch
Quantum technology gets Rs 8,000 crore outlay