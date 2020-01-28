toggle menu
Home
Special Report
Comics
Comic: Hate in the time of Delhi elections?
By
Sanitary Panels
Published:
Jan 28, 2020 06:38:56 PM IST
Sanitary Panels, created by Rachita Taneja, is a feminist webcomic that comments on business, society, culture and politics.
Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the creator alone, and do not reflect those held by Forbes India.
Delhi Elections 2020
Politics
Delhi Assembly Elections
Elections
